The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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AWAKENING THE LIGHT's avatar
AWAKENING THE LIGHT
3h

I’ll be honest—my first reaction was that something about this felt staged. The timing and optics just seemed too convenient. That said, I don’t have enough verified information to say that’s what actually happened—but it definitely raised questions for me. And I can’t help but wonder… is it a coincidence that he’s building his own ballroom, almost framing it as a controlled, ‘safe’ environment? The way this plays out makes that connection hard to ignore.

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Valerie Kabay's avatar
Valerie Kabay
2h

Three attempts, three misses very unlikely.Everybody else has been assassinated and took one person one shot boom

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