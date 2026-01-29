The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Inter-Dimensional Dissentery's avatar
Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
4h

“No bastard ever won a war by dying for his country. He won it by making the other poor dumb bastard die for his country.” Gen. George S. Patton

“We fought the wrong enemy [in WW2]” also Patton

Reply
Share
1 reply
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
4h

The one problem I have is the Question: What would you die for.

A wise man one said: I never die for what I believe because I could be wrong.

And that is essentially the problem I have with Faith and blind faith in particular.

I would like to reverse this Question... and that is to everyone.

-

What do you live for?

Isn't it that life is more valuable than death or faith?

Are you so desperate to die.

What do you do to make life worth living?

I am really curious about that!

Reply
Share
22 replies
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture