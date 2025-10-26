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The Wise Wolf

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Ugric Mongol's avatar
Ugric Mongol
Oct 26Edited

I always wondered why ACTORS are celebrated so much. In essence, somebody only good at imitating others... empty shells emulating REAL humans...

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Evie
Oct 26

Giants exist today. I was at the Advent doctor’s office after reading about Nephilim and there was a black man with an elongated head there. He was 3 times the size of my husband who weighs 170 and is 5’10” tall. I doubt if a blood pressure cup could fit around his arm. I believe God was showing me Nephilim exist today.

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