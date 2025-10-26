Charlie Sheen went on television in 2011 and told the world he wasn’t entirely human. He said it directly. “I’m a total rock star from Mars,” he declared in interviews that went viral. Not Earth. Mars. He claimed to have “tiger blood” flowing through his veins and “Adonis DNA” in his cells. Adonis, the demigod from Greek mythology, born half-human and half-divine. Sheen wasn’t speaking metaphorically about confidence or success. He was describing his biology as different. Hybrid. Non-human.

“People can’t figure me out,” he told reporters. “You can’t process me with a normal brain.”

The entertainment media called it a meltdown. Cocaine psychosis. Bipolar mania. Everyone laughed and moved on. But thousands of researchers didn’t laugh. They heard a man with Spanish nobility running through his veins (his real name: Carlos Irwin Estévez, son of Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez) describing himself as biologically distinct from regular humans. They heard him reference “Vatican assassin warlocks,…