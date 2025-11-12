You know the feeling. You’re sitting in class, at the office Christmas party, or maybe even just scrolling through your feed and someone drops the “Christianity is just recycled pagan myths” bomb. Or maybe it’s the smug “sky daddy” comments. Or someone links that Zeitgeist video for the thousandth time like they’ve just discovered fire. And you’re supposed to sit there and take it, smile politely, maybe mumble something about respecting different beliefs while they treat your faith like it’s equivalent to believing in Santa Claus.

I get it. I live it. And I’m tired of pretending this is normal.

Here’s something nobody wants to talk about: Christianity gets a special kind of hatred that other religions don’t face, at least not in the same organized, industrial way. Sure, people crack jokes about all religions. But there’s an entire publishing industry, a whole academic cottage industry, dedicated specifically to “proving” Christianity is false. Richard Dawkins built a career on it. Bart …