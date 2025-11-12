The Wise Wolf

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SHug's avatar
SHug
Nov 12

Yes. That's it exactly.

People don't like to be told they are wrong, sinful. To see it written that the things you are doing are morally wrong, are against the will of God really shakes them up. It's the Sin in each of us fighting to be God ourselves that fights back so hard. We are not God. We have a spark of God available to us, but we must submit ourselves to Him to fan that small flame into something worthwhile.

Pride is one of the biggest sins for a reason. You are not showing "love" to someone by tolerating their sin and pride. You are showing LOVE when you offer correction and showing the correct way to get closer to God.

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Stan Sylvester's avatar
Stan Sylvester
Nov 13

The major professing Christian denominations didn't do themselves any favors with Covid. They followed the gubmint lead and closed their doors. Kinda brings having a form of godliness but denying the power thereof, [2timoty 3:5.]

Then they backed the jab. One famous teevee evangelist said that if vaccines were around in Jesus' time he would have talked about 'em and taken them. They have been handcuffed after accepting the 501c3 bribe, excuse me, tax exempt status.

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