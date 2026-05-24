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🐺The Wise Wolf
6hEdited

editor’s note: apparently some people are not intelligent enough to understand that I am talking ONLY ABOUT THE IMAGES in the article. Lily wrote this. I just added the images because she isn’t good with graphic design and it needed them.

if anyone is wondering, i generated the crappy images for this article using my local AI server. they are not real. i just want to point that out because i'd feel odd about not doing it. lily said she has a copy of the sinseerly letter back at her parents in a filing cabinet and she will send me a copy when she gets home from college. if i remember to update the article with it, i will - but that most likely will not happen because i am lazy AND forgetful.

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Darby Jones's avatar
Darby Jones
5h

Your piece triggered so many memories. Grandpa working with his hands. The trebuchet we built together ... you know, for when Babylon falls ;)

Everything he did was a lesson. He had a greater purpose that wasn't always evident in the work. Like a random act of kindness.

"They'll pay it forward."

I spent every day after elementary school with my Grandparents. Grandma always had us in the garden, weeding and watering. I loved pulling carrots. The surprise, whenever you'd pick a really big one. The bragging rights. Gramdma wouldn't chop it up for weeks. She'd take it out of the fridge and show visitors like it was a 10 pound King Salmon that I had caught.

She was always writing handwritten notes ... about the birds and the pesky squirrels getting into their food. The 10 cent gizmo we found at the garage sale. That glorious day we finished the patchwork quilt we had been hand sowing together for ages. I still sleep under it sometimes and it still smells like her linen closet.

My book took 20 years to write, because I wasn't writing one. I was asking my kids about their hopes and dreams every night. What's your story? Writing them down. The memoir was never the goal. It was about working with our hands, writing little notes ... together. The memories are what I cherish. The books is just what happened so we could capture them.

I don't always see the bigger picture, so I try to enjoy the little moments, enjoy the passing of time. Hopefully, our lives will be greater than the sum of the parts, even if we don't see it. So we keep working ... on faith.

Man, I didn't expect all this from the start, but you inspired me Lilly. Just writing this note feels strangely nostalgic, borderline deja-vu creeps lol. Thank you 🙏🌈 🐬💐

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