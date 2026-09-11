The Wise Wolf

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Val Vadeboncoeur's avatar
Val Vadeboncoeur
6h

Not a plane. A bunker buster missile. A plane could not have penetrated those 15-foot walls. The missile could...and did. The Pentagon assigned people to look into the missing trillions, and then executed them. Along with the 3,000 or so people who didn't get the "tip" to not show up for work in the Twin Towers that day or take their seats on those two planes.

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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
6h

Twin towers were built to be brought down. The deep state is multigenerational satanic society that execute sophisticated plans. Controlling the world is an ancient ambition that drives them onward.

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