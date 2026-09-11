I wasn’t alive for 9/11. My parents weren’t even married yet. But every year when September rolls around I get angry enough to break something. The coverup is blatant. The lie is right there in the open. This is what I think actually happened and why.

On September 10, 2001 Donald Rumsfeld went on C-SPAN and told America the Pentagon couldn’t account for two and a half trillion bucks. THE DAY BEFORE 9/11! Trillion. That’s not a typo. Eight thousand dollars for every person in the country. Gone. Kaput. Finito. Vanished into thin air like a bad magic trick.

Rumsfeld said it wasn’t stolen, because of course it wasn’t, it was ‘bad accounting software’. (Try telling that one to the IRS and see they believe it.)

(Thanks to The Wise Wolf for making half-assing this hilarious (at least to him) Rumsfeld video.)

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Rumsfeld called it a ‘bureaucracy problem’ and promised to fix it. He was scheduled to explain himself to Congress on September 13th. That hearing never happened.

Instead, we got September 11th. And in the smoke and flags and war fever that followed nobody asked about the money again.

Let me be direct about what I think happened. I think elements within the United States government staged the attacks of September 11th to destroy the evidence of the largest theft in human history. $2.3 trillion buys a lot of complicity. It buys silence. It buys the temporary loyalty of generals and the permanent silence of witnesses. And it sure as hell buys a plane hitting the exact wing of the Pentagon where the accounting offices just happened to be.

You want to talk about coincidence? Let’s talk about where everyone was that morning.

General Hugh Shelton, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the highest-ranking military officer in America, was over the Atlantic Ocean flying to a NATO conference in Hungary. He found out his country was under attack from a cockpit radio while his plane turned around somewhere over international water.

The man whose entire job is to be reachable in minutes during a crisis was unreachable for hours because he was en route to a meeting that could have been a phone call. How convenient.

General Richard Myers, Vice Chairman and Acting Chairman in Shelton’s absence, was supposed to be running things from the Pentagon. He wasn’t there. He was on Capitol Hill doing a courtesy call with Senator Max Cleland. He saw the first tower burning on a lobby TV, decided it looked like a small plane accident, and went ahead with his meeting anyway. He didn’t head back to the Pentagon until after it had been hit.

But here’s where it gets strange(r?). Thomas White, the Secretary of the Army, told PBS on camera that he remembered Myers being at Rumsfeld’s private breakfast inside the Pentagon that morning.

Not on Capitol Hill.

Not in Cleland’s office.

At breakfast.

In the building.

Two stories. One man. The second most powerful military officer in America was either defending the Pentagon or he wasn’t.

Someone is lying about where he was during the worst security failure in American history. Nobody with subpoena power has ever forced an answer.

The official story is that the $2.3 trillion was just accounting errors. Incompatible software. Decades of bad bookkeeping. The towers came down because fire weakened steel. Everything is explainable if you believe in enough coincidence.

I don’t believe in that much coincidence.

I believe that when you steal $2.3 trillion from the American people, you need a hell of a distraction to keep them from asking for it back. I believe that hitting the Pentagon’s accounting wing with a plane is a remarkably efficient way to destroy evidence. I believe that having your top generals nowhere near the chain of command during the crisis is what you do when you need the system to fail. I believe that waving flags and demanding Muslim blood was always the convenient scapegoat because angry people don’t ask about missing money. They ask for revenge.

Rumsfeld is dead now. You can’t ask him anything under oath. Myers is alive and doing speaking gigs and has never been forced to explain why his story doesn’t match Thomas White’s. The $2.3 trillion was never found. The investigation was never completed. The war on bureaucracy was quietly cancelled.

And nobody talks about it. Nobody asks how the Secretary of Defense can announce that kind of money is missing and then, less than 24 hours later, the building where the evidence sat gets hit by a plane. Nobody asks why the people who were supposed to answer questions were nowhere near the questions when they came due.

You can believe in coincidence if you want. You can believe that the timing was just bad luck. That the generals were just traveling. That the accounting offices were just in the wrong place. That the war we got had nothing to do with the money we lost.

But $2.3 trillion is a lot of money. And that kind of money doesn’t just disappear. Sometimes it gets spent on making sure nobody asks where it went.

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