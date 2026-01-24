A paid subscriber asked me a question yesterday that I’ve been thinking about nonstop:

“I’m fully awake. My red pill moment was after 9/11 realizing our own government attacked us. But besides speaking up, I feel like the Technocratic State is taking control faster than anything I can do. I support organizing…

But once we organize and have a room full of like-minded patriots, then what?”

I told him the truth. The only thing we can do right now is wait and prepare.

We need 100,000+ senior citizens to march on Washington.

That is the ONLY demographic they cannot sick their attack dogs on without causing a civil war.

There is no way to spin an 80-year-old grandmother into a violent extremist. There is no way to pepper spray a Vietnam veteran without sparking a revolt. There is no way to deploy ICE or National Guard troops against your parents and grandparents without the whole country turning on you.

Seniors are the only Americans left with the moral authority to protest without being labeled domestic terrorists.

Seniors: You’re The Only Ones Who Can Stop This

You have the time. Most of you are retired. You’re not juggling two jobs trying to keep a roof over your head. You can organize. You can travel. You can stay as long as it takes.

You can travel cheaply. Senior discounts on buses and trains. Group hotel rooms to split costs. Many of you have RVs. You can caravan to Washington and camp out on the National Mall if you have to.

You have the numbers. There are 56 million Americans over 65. If even 1% of you showed up, that’s 560,000 people the government cannot touch without igniting a civil war.

And most importantly: You cannot be framed as the enemy.

When young people protest, they get labeled as antifa or communist agitators. When minorities protest, they get called violent. When working-age people protest, they get accused of being paid actors or crisis actors.

But you? You’re America’s parents and grandparents. You built this country. You fought its wars. You paid into Social Security for 50 years. You voted in every election. You are the moral backbone of this nation.

They cannot attack you without attacking themselves.

The Billionaire Takeover Is Happening From Both Sides

I need you to understand something that most Americans refuse to accept: The same billionaires own both parties.

Democrat billionaires. Republican billionaires. They’re all at the same parties. They’re all in the same investment funds. They’re all consolidating the same power. They fund both sides of every major issue in America because that’s how you guarantee the outcome no matter who wins.

You think I’m making this up? This is basic strategy. If I was a psychotic billionaire Bond villain trying to take over America, this is exactly what I’d do. Fund the left. Fund the right. Keep them fighting each other while I build the control grid they’re all too distracted to notice.

Lenin said it himself: “The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves.”

This is Hegelian dialectics being applied in real time. Thesis. Antithesis. Synthesis. Create two opposing forces, fund both of them, let them fight, then swoop in with your “solution” that gives you more power than you had before the crisis started.

Ordo ab chao. Order out of chaos. That’s their motto. That’s their operational guideline. They create chaos so they can declare martial law. They engineer the crisis so they can be the savior.

And it’s working. It’s working because most of you refuse to see it.

This Is How Every Dictatorship Starts

You think the Black Panthers just suddenly showed up in Minnesota to “protect protesters” organically? The Black Panthers haven’t been active in decades. This is being engineered. They’re a paid-for boogeyman to justify sending in troops.

Things will escalate. People will get shot. There will be riots across the nation organized and paid for by the very same people trying to take over right now. And half of you will cheer when martial law gets declared because you’ve been brainwashed into thinking this is all happening naturally.

The President will promise to hand back power when things calm down. Every dictator in history has made that exact promise. None of them ever kept it.

This is the playbook. This is how democracies die. Not with jackboots and tanks on day one. With manufactured crisis and emergency powers that never get rescinded.

What’s At Stake For Your Grandchildren

If you don’t act now, your grandchildren will live in a nightmare that makes 1984 look like a vacation brochure.

This won’t be like the America you grew up in. This won’t even be like modern China. This will be medieval serfdom enforced by AI-driven robots instead of knights on horseback. There won’t be forests for Robin Hood to hide in because there won’t be forests. The world will be a pollution-choked hellscape powered by ten thousand city-sized AI data centers running the control grid 24/7.

Your family will be slaves. Not metaphorically. Actually enslaved to a technocratic system that tracks every movement, monitors every transaction, punishes every act of disobedience with social credit deductions and restricted access to basic necessities.

And you’re sitting there sharing cat memes and recipes while it happens.

I’m not trying to be cruel. I’m trying to wake you up. Because if you have kids or grandkids and you’re not sharing this article, you must not give a damn about their future. They’re the ones who will inherit this nightmare.

What You Need To Do

Organize your churches. Organize your social clubs. Organize your retirement communities.

Plan a march on Washington. Make it peaceful. Make it sustained. Make it impossible to ignore.

100,000 seniors on the National Mall demanding:

An end to billionaire control of both parties

Restoration of actual democracy

Protection from technocratic surveillance

A future for their grandchildren

You are the only ones who can do this without being labeled terrorists. You are the only ones they cannot attack without sparking a revolt. You are America’s last peaceful option.

If this doesn’t happen, we’re looking at World War III within 5 years. And this time it will go nuclear.

Don’t believe me? Let me leave you with what Confederate Civil War General Albert Pike wrote in Morals and Dogma back in 1871:

“The Third World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences caused by the agentur of the Illuminati between the political Zionists and the leaders of Islamic World. The war must be conducted in such a way that Islam and political Zionism mutually destroy each other. Meanwhile the other nations, once more divided on this issue will be constrained to fight to the point of complete physical, moral, spiritual and economical exhaustion.”

They already had this planned for the future during the CIVIL WAR people. This is real, this is happening, and YOU can stop it.

They’ve been planning this for over 150 years. They own both sides. They’re engineering the chaos. And the only people who can stop it are the ones they can’t afford to attack.

That’s you, seniors. Your grandchildren are counting on you.

Share this article. Organize. March. Or watch everything you built get handed to people who view your family as livestock.

The choice is yours.

