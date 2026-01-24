The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosa Maria's avatar
Rosa Maria
8h

64, working as a veterinarian, owner of a dog hotel, and translator. I don't feel useless and ready to be tossed aside. If I weren't living in South America, I would take part.

Reply
Share
Terral Croft's avatar
Terral Croft
5hEdited

Greetings: Love your work. Your post is cross posted here (https://terral.substack.com/cp/185655291) with my warning comments. I am 68 years old and hope to help you see the bigger picture. First, there are many 911 Inside Job posts and interviews on my Substack page (https://terral.substack.com/p/the-911truth-exposing-the-cheney, https://terral.substack.com/p/911-inside-job-what-really-happened, https://terral.substack.com/p/dr-jason-dean-interviews-terral-on-a38). Most people have little idea about what really happened.

Your image shows the sign saying,"DO SOMETHING TRUMP!". Please forgive, but You Are Being Played! https://terral.substack.com/p/youre-being-played-trump-is-the-pied The sign says, "WE WILL NOT BE BRAINWASHED!", but anyone thinking Trump is coming to save the day has Trump Derangement Syndrome that works both ways against those on the left (Everything Trump does is wrong) and the right (Everything Trump does is right). Trump is working for the Global Bankster Cartel using their Council on Foreign Relations Working Groups using the Global Intelligence Community and the Global Military Industrial Complex.

Your sign says, "THIS IS AMERICA NOT NAZI GERMANY." The same House of Rothschild (and 300 richest families in the world) manipulated Hitler and Nazi Germany in WW2. They are using their privately-owned FED to destroy the US dollar by debasing the currency, which is why silver prices just went above $100 per ounce, and is about to explode far higher. Your sign says "BILLIONAIRES ARE NOT KINGS," but Wealth Disparity Is Growing Out of Control in the US (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z7TMBYycHsY) and the People are Burning Out (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZxQYtrjNAvA). Let us take a big step back for a minute (try not to freak out):

There are many reasons why organizing and running headfirst into the coming freight train is a really bad idea.

The 7.6 Philippines Quake Is the Earth-Sun-Black Star Backside-alignment Event

https://terral.substack.com/p/the-76-philippines-quake-is-the-earth

--

The 7.0 California Quake Is the 2024 Earth-Sun-Black Star Backside-alignment Event

https://terral.substack.com/p/the-70-california-quake-is-the-2024

--

The 7.6 Japan Quake Is a 2025 Earth – Sun – Black Star Backside Alignment Event

https://terral.substack.com/p/the-76-japan-quake-is-a-2025-earth

My Project Black Star Investigation (https://www.terral03.com) has been tracking the invisible collapsed remnant remains of our Sun's once larger binary twin since January 2011 and predicting big quakes with extreme accuracy. The 7.6 Philippines quake was predicted advance to the day for Dec. 02, 2023, then the 7.0 California quake on Dec. 05, 2024, then the 7.6 Japan Quake that just struck on Dec. 08, 2025. Do you see the pattern? We are living inside a 2012-Deep Impact-Contagion Movie that is real! That is why the world is headed to Crazy Town with distractions on the right, left, and center all around us. Then (try not to freak out),

Everyone Is Transfected! https://terral.substack.com/p/everyone-is-transfected-with-sophisticated

Everyone not on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen (How To: https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store) is carrying around the sophisticated SARS-VAX Binary Bioweapons inside their bodies awaiting EMP activation!

See interview:https://terral.substack.com/p/watch-the-full-tv-version-of-terrals

Super-AI is using the bioweapon components to transform people into Borg (from Star Trek) for integrating you into a Real-World Simulation for complete command-control of the global population.

https://terral.substack.com/p/terror-cell-binary-bioweapon-activation

Terror Cells from China, Russia, Iran, etc., are already here inside the US awaiting activation.

https://terral.substack.com/p/nasa-future-strategic-issueswarfare

Listen to Deborah Tavarez and realize that terror cells are activated and the binary bioweapons are activated on Page 93 of the NASA Warfare.PDF! Marching on Washington DC will place a huge target on your back. Everyone should be prepping right now for the peanut butter to hit the fan like your life depends on it, because our situation is far worse than people realize. Identify threats, create contingencies, and execute ASAP. terral@terral03.com

Reply
Share
2 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture