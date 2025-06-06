In nearly every Hollywood blockbuster, there’s a familiar formula: the hero faces impossible odds, suffers losses, but ultimately prevails. The good guy wins. Love triumphs. Justice is served. Evil is vanquished with a final punch, speech, or explosion.

It’s an appealing narrative. One that gives us hope, purpose, and a sense of moral clarity. But the truth is far more complicated — and often far darker.

In real life, evil doesn't always lose.

History is Full of Moments Where Evil Triumphed

Let’s start with one of the most infamous examples: Adolf Hitler . He wasn’t stopped early when he began his rise. He wasn’t arrested for his crimes against humanity as they unfolded. Instead, he was appeased, elected, and allowed to wage war on an entire continent and exterminate millions of innocent people before being defeated. Millions died because the world waited too long — and evil had its way.

Or consider Joseph Stalin , who ruled the Soviet Union with an iron fist, purged millions of his own people, and yet died in his bed, untouched by justice. His cruelty shaped decades of oppression across Eastern Europe.

Closer to our time, we see Saddam Hussein , Pol Pot , Idi Amin , and countless dictators and tyrants who were able to commit atrocities not only because of their cruelty, but because those around them either feared them, profited from them, or simply looked away.

Even in ancient history, we find examples where evil flourished unchecked. Think of Nero, who burned Rome and blamed Christians; or Genghis Khan, whose conquests left millions dead, yet laid the groundwork for empires that followed. These are just a few names among many who committed unspeakable acts — and lived to tell their version of the story.

And let's not forget the everyday evils — corruption, greed, betrayal — that often go unpunished. The whistleblower who loses their job. The honest person who gets cheated out of their dream. The kind-hearted soul who is taken advantage of while the ruthless climb the ladder.

The point isn’t to despair — it’s to understand: good does not always win in the short term. Sometimes, it doesn’t win at all — not visibly, not publicly, not in this lifetime.

So Why Be Good?

If history teaches us anything, it’s that doing the right thing doesn’t guarantee victory. In fact, it often leads to suffering. Righteous people have been imprisoned, exiled, tortured, and killed throughout history — sometimes by the very systems they tried to improve.

But here’s what also happens: Goodness changes the world, even if quietly. It plants seeds. It inspires others. It creates ripples that outlive us.

Think of Harriet Tubman , who risked her life again and again to free enslaved people — knowing she might never be thanked, knowing she might die in obscurity. Or Oskar Schindler , who used his wealth and influence to save over a thousand Jews during the Holocaust — even though he knew most of the world wouldn’t care.

Consider Malala Yousafzai , shot for wanting to go to school, who rose to become a global symbol of courage and education. She didn’t stop the Taliban that day. But she changed hearts.

Call to Action: Be Good — No Matter What

So yes, the good guys only ever win in movies. But that shouldn’t stop you from being one.

Be good when no one is watching.

Be good when it costs you something.

Be good when it would be easier to look the other way.

Be good when you’re afraid.

Be good even if you die for it.

Because goodness is not about winning.

It’s about being human. Being brave. Being the light in the dark.

History may not remember your name. You may never get credit. You may feel like you're fighting alone.

But you are not.

Every act of kindness, every refusal to do harm, every moment you choose integrity over convenience — you shift the balance of the world.

You make it harder for evil to thrive.

So stand up. Speak out. Do what is right — not because you’ll win, but because it’s who you are.

Be good. No matter what.

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