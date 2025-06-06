The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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🐺The Wise Wolf
Jun 6, 2025

the sad part, i have 65,000 subs and only got 2 likes on this article...

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Truth as a 2nd Language's avatar
Truth as a 2nd Language
Jun 6, 2025

I would add…”tell the truth,” to your list. A often bulldozed item in our culture and it truly does set us free. Thanks for speaking up for goodness. No matter what

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