Welcome to Clown World: The Führer and his band of miscreants knew about the existence of occult forces, and the German SS dabbled in twisted science and dark magick, summoning all kinds of wicked entities now poised to seize control of the world and kill every Christian in the process.

Forget Hollywood. Forget the silver bullets, garlic, and crucifixes that line up every Halloween aisle. This isn’t some plastic-faced monster show, people. The reality is bloodier, grittier, and way more disturbing. Long before "spooky season" became a thing, our ancestors were fighting for their lives against things too ugly and brutal for bedtime stories. Demons. Witches. Giants. Real, physical beings that could tear through a village faster than any plague.

Take a step back, and let’s be clear: these stories didn’t pop out of nowhere. Ancient civilizations knew what they were up against. They weren’t idiots. The Egyptians, the Babylonians, the Celts—they all recorded encounters with creatures they couldn’t explain, some humanoid, some barely recognizable as animals. And it wasn’t just because of superstition or ignorance. There’s a chance, a very real chance, that their enemies weren’t supernatural at all but were born of genetic chaos—mutations from ancient people unknowingly adorned with glowing radioactive stones that looked “pretty” but packed enough radiation to warp DNA.

The War Begins: Fire, Blood, and Radioactive Jewelry

So here’s the setup: centuries ago, humans started mining rocks that glowed—uranium ores, perhaps even radium. Minerals that would’ve looked almost magical with their eerie light. In a world without science, that glow would’ve been worshipped, even worn as jewelry, maybe by high priests or village shamans. But that glow came with a price. Radiation quietly crept into their systems, deforming their children and grandchildren. These mutations became legends, and those legends became horrors.

Demons, witches, vampires? These monsters were real people twisted beyond recognition, wielding unnatural strength, keen night vision, or strange abilities that terrified anyone who saw them. Alexander the Great knew this. In a letter to Aristotle, he claimed he’d encountered an army of 40,000 werewolves while taking Babylon. Not men wearing animal skins—actual, lupine soldiers who moved like beasts and fought with a brutality unmatched by human standards.

“How do I kill them?” he asked his tutor. This wasn’t some paranoid lunatic asking for advice—this was Alexander the GREAT, conqueror of empires, a man who built a legacy by slaughtering anyone in his way.

You think he’d make this up? Alexander didn’t have time for fairytales, but he did have time for blood and war.

Ancient Weapons for Modern Demons

So, what did people back then use to fight back? Forget the silver crosses and garlic; Hollywood draped that crap over the truth. What our ancestors had was raw, primal survival instinct. If you’re ever in a bind against the unholy, remember these tools—they’ve served people for centuries.

Fire: Simple, devastating, and pure. Fire is destruction at its most basic form, and it’s been humanity’s weapon since Prometheus brought it down from the heavens. Against the undead, fire was the first choice. Burning a vampire or demon in its physical form was like cleansing filth with a holy hand. Fire didn’t just kill—it erased. Watch any ancient ritual, and you’ll find flame as a holy weapon. You can’t get more effective than that. Sunlight: Not every creature feared the dawn, but let’s be clear: most did. Sunlight purged shadows, exposed what was hidden, and brought warmth where there was only rot. This is why sunlight has been a weapon in almost every culture's myths. Whether it was legends of vampires, shapeshifters, or beings that lived in caves, sunlight revealed the truth. But don’t think it’s an instant fix—plenty of them fought in daylight. Just know that sunlight weakens the best of them. Think of it as the ultimate disinfectant. Human Urine: Laugh if you want, but urine was a real defense. Ancient texts point to the human body's response to terror—a natural, instinctual weapon. Some accounts even describe warriors spraying areas with urine to create barriers against magical creatures, a kind of acidic boundary they couldn’t cross. And as wild as it sounds, some tales claim it burns like acid on the skin of giants and werewolves. Maybe it’s the scent, the acidic pH, or some primal reaction, but urine wasn’t something they laughed at. Faith in God: No, it’s not the cross; it’s your belief. Across every major text, from Deuteronomy to Ephesians, the message was clear: “Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live.” It was faith, raw belief, that created a protective boundary. Demons knew that a person with faith couldn’t be broken. The cross? Just a piece of metal without your conviction. The real weapon was in the heart of the one who wielded it. Precious Metals: Silver and gold have always been more than currency. Kings didn’t just want these metals for the shine; they knew their value went far deeper. In weapon form, they could damage beasts whose hides shrugged off iron or steel. It’s in texts as far back as Sumerian mythology and as recent as medieval Europe—silver cuts deeper than iron on certain creatures. And don’t forget, it’s not about one metal being “magical”; these metals conduct energies, disrupting whatever holds these beings together.

But Wait—There’s More: Real Accounts and Disturbing Truths

People think the Bible’s references to Nephilim—half-divine, half-human giants—are just poetic. But Genesis 6:4 tells of giants that were “mighty men of old,” descendants of fallen angels and humans. These creatures were said to roam the earth, giants of unfathomable strength and cruelty. But get this: they weren’t just freakish anomalies. They were feared and hunted. Their bones have been found in burial sites across the world, skeletons of massive beings that shouldn’t exist but did. Call it genetic mutation, divine punishment, or radiation poisoning, but they were real.

And it didn’t end there. In recent centuries, everything changed. These ancient monsters were forgotten, shoved under the rug by new technology and a lack of faith. The media worked its magic. Hollywood took these sacred truths, mangled them, and churned out silver bullet tropes, weak vampire flicks, and a cross that conveniently burns every undead thing like an allergic reaction.

This Russian propaganda poster from World War 1 declares, ‘War is the Enemy of Mankind’.

But the real fight never went away. Just ask anyone who’s been in the dark on the wrong night. In 2019, during an investigation into a murder, I found myself face-to-face with a 14-foot, chalk-white giant that looked me in the eye and, through some twisted telepathy, snarled, “I am the enemy of mankind.” That was only the beginning of a hellstorm.

Since then, I’ve been stabbed, had tens of thousands of dollars stolen from me, been gangstalked by men and women claiming to be CIA agents, and I’ve even had more than one random person tell me that I am one of the Apostles reincarnated if you can believe such nonsense. I’ve even seen child trafficking rings out West run openly, kids disappearing without a trace. I didn’t even call the cops… because there were cops helping direct the trucks hauling these poor kids onto the highway. They were totally onboard with this resurgence of Satanic sacrifice magick to their false god. And the corruption? It goes deeper than you think, with Satanic cultists hiding in plain sight, some of them even smiling from your television screen. For instance, you think Donald Trump is the good guy? Nope. He has openly admitted to studying Kaballah since childhood. Now why would a ‘Christian’ be studying esoteric baby murder magick since he was a kid? Because he is a Satanist playing the role he was scripted to play. It’s classic Hegelian Dialectics. They control both parties now. Democrat or Republican - it won’t matter who you choose, if you are a Christian - they are going to murder you and your loved ones.

This is no conspiracy. This is reality.

Think I’m kidding? Then stay blissfully asleep. But if you’ve ever felt a shiver down your spine when the night closes in, consider it a reminder from the old world—a warning that these things never left, and that you’ll need more than a holy trinket when they finally come calling.

I’ve spent everything I had fighting this and more, and now I’m down to my last words. If you believe in God, if you think there’s a point to all this, share it. Because I might not be around much longer, and there’s no use pretending this isn’t happening. You can laugh, you can cry, but sooner or later, you’ll have to make a choice.

“This is it. The battle’s here. And it’s going to get darkest before the dawn.”