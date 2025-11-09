In an era when Americans are more divided than ever, perhaps it’s time we listen to a cowboy philosopher who saw through the political theater nearly a century ago. Will Rogers, humorist, social commentator, and one of America’s most beloved entertainers, had a gift for cutting through political nonsense with razor-sharp wit and uncommon sense. His observations about politicians, power, and the American people remain not just relevant, but urgently necessary today.

Who Was Will Rogers?

Will Rogers was born in 1879 in Indian Territory (now Oklahoma) and rose from humble cowboy roots to become one of the most influential voices in American media during the 1920s and 30s. Part Cherokee, Rogers understood what it meant to be on the outside looking in at the corridors of power. He performed rope tricks in vaudeville, starred in films, wrote a daily newspaper column read by 40 million Americans, and became a trusted voice of reason during some of the nation’s darkest hours, including the Grea…