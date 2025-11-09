The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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RJ Sykes's avatar
RJ Sykes
Nov 9

Divide & conquer, oldest trick in the book. And empires always eventually fall when people wake up.

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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
Nov 9

Will Rogers — an American hero.

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