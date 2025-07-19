How to Become a Millionaire BEFORE World War III Hits
Investment Strategies for Geopolitical Escalation Scenarios
The Escalation Scenario:
Imagine this scenario: NATO announces the deployment of 250,000 "peacekeeping" forces to Ukraine as tensions with Russia reach a critical breaking point. Within hours, defense contractor stocks explode upward - Lockheed Martin surges 15%, Raytheon jumps 12%, and smaller munitions manufacturers see gains of 20-30%. The SPDR Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) rockets to all-time highs as trading volume increases 500%. Meanwhile, cybersecurity stocks like CrowdStrike and Palantir spike on fears of retaliatory cyber attacks. Gold hits $2,800 an ounce, oil breaks $120 per barrel, and Bitcoin crashes as investors flee to traditional safe havens. European markets panic, but U.S. defense stocks continue their relentless climb as Congress fast-tracks emergency military spending bills worth hundreds of billions.
This hypothetical scenario - while we hope it never occurs - illustrates exactly how markets would likely respond to a major escalation in global tensions. The same patterns that have repeated throughout history would unfold again, creating massive wealth for those positioned correctly while devastating unprepared investors.
Introduction: Understanding Crisis Capitalism
Throughout history, periods of geopolitical tension and conflict have created distinct patterns in financial markets. While the human cost of such events is immeasurable, the economic realities are undeniable: certain sectors consistently benefit from increased military spending, technological innovation accelerated by conflict, and supply chain disruptions that create new market opportunities.
This analysis examines hypothetical scenarios where current tensions between major powers escalate, exploring how average investors might position themselves based on historical patterns and current market dynamics.
The Historical Precedent: War and Wealth Creation
The relationship between conflict and capital accumulation is well-documented:
World War I: Chemical companies like DuPont saw revenues increase 500% between 1914-1918
World War II: Defense contractors experienced unprecedented growth; IBM's revenues tripled
Cold War Era: The military-industrial complex became a permanent feature of the economy
Post-9/11: Defense spending doubled from $300 billion to $600+ billion annually
Western defense companies have been riding high since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago, and a proliferation of geopolitical threats is likely to keep the industry booming.
Current Market Context (2025)
The investment landscape has already begun responding to heightened tensions:
The fiscal 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) calls for $923.3 billion in U.S. military spending, up 4.1% from 2024 levels
Through June 30, 2024, the SPADE Defense Index had gained 11.5% on the year, keeping it near historic highs
European defense spending has increased dramatically, with NATO allies committing to 2% GDP minimum targets
Hypothetical Escalation Scenarios
Scenario 1: NATO-Russia Direct Confrontation
Probability Indicators: Continued proxy warfare, cyber attacks on critical infrastructure, naval incidents in international waters
Market Implications:
Massive defense budget increases across NATO countries
Energy market volatility and potential commodity shortages
Technology sector bifurcation between Western and Eastern blocs
Scenario 2: Pacific Theater Activation
Probability Indicators: Taiwan Strait incidents, South China Sea militarization, alliance formations (AUKUS, QUAD expansion)
Market Implications:
Semiconductor supply chain disruption creating winners and losers
Naval and aerospace technology development acceleration
Rare earth mineral market restructuring
Scenario 3: Multi-Theater Global Tensions
Probability Indicators: Middle East instability, African resource competition, Arctic militarization
Market Implications:
Comprehensive defense industry boom
Currency instability benefiting hard assets
Technology arms race across multiple domains
Investment Sectors for Crisis Scenarios
Tier 1: Traditional Defense Contractors
Primary Beneficiaries: Companies with established government relationships and production capacity
Lockheed Martin (LMT): F-35 program, missile systems
Raytheon Technologies (RTX): Air defense systems, precision weapons
Northrop Grumman (NOC): Advanced aircraft, space systems
General Dynamics (GD): Naval vessels, land systems
Investment Approach: Blue-chip defense stocks with dividend yields and long-term contracts
Tier 2: Emerging Warfare Technologies
Growth Sectors: Next-generation military capabilities
Autonomous Systems:
Drone manufacturers (AeroVironment, Kratos Defense)
AI-driven battlefield systems
Unmanned naval and ground vehicles
Space/Satellite Technologies:
Commercial space companies with dual-use capabilities
Satellite communication and reconnaissance
Space-based manufacturing and logistics
Cybersecurity:
Critical infrastructure protection
Military network security
Intelligence gathering and analysis platforms
Tier 3: Supporting Industries
Indirect Beneficiaries: Companies that profit from increased military activity without being pure-play defense
Medical Technology:
Trauma care and battlefield medicine
Prosthetics and rehabilitation technology
Telemedicine and remote care systems
Materials and Manufacturing:
Specialized metals and composites
3D printing and rapid manufacturing
Supply chain resilience technologies
Energy and Resources:
Alternative energy for military applications
Critical mineral mining and processing
Fuel and logistics systems
Investment Vehicles for Average Investors
Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Diversified Exposure Options:
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR): Broad sector coverage
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA): Large-cap focus
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA): Mid and small-cap exposure
Individual Stock Strategy
Concentrated Positions: For investors willing to research and accept higher risk
Selection Criteria:
Government contract backlog and duration
Research and development capabilities
International sales potential
Financial stability and cash flow
Alternative Investment Approaches
Private Markets: For accredited investors
Defense technology venture capital
Private equity in dual-use technologies
Direct investment in critical material supplies
Geopolitical Risk Factors
Potential Catalysts for Market Movements
Formal military alliances expansion
First direct military engagement between major powers
Cyber attacks on critical infrastructure
Economic warfare and sanctions escalation
Nuclear posturing or incidents
Market Timing Considerations
Historical analysis suggests that defense stocks often:
Rally on initial conflict news
Experience volatility during active phases
Stabilize as conflicts become prolonged
Maintain elevated levels post-conflict
Ethical and Practical Considerations
The Moral Dimension
Investing in companies that benefit from conflict raises ethical questions that each investor must consider:
Profit from human suffering concerns
Supporting peaceful resolution through economic pressure
Distinguishing between defensive and offensive capabilities
Risk Management
Market Risks:
Government budget constraints
Political changes affecting spending priorities
Technological obsolescence
Regulatory changes
Portfolio Balance:
Limit defense exposure to 5-15% of total portfolio
Maintain diversification across other sectors
Consider ESG alternatives and impact investing
Top 10 Companies for Hypothetical Global Conflict Scenario
Based on current market positioning and historical patterns during conflicts, these companies would likely see the most significant gains in a hypothetical "World War 3" scenario:
Tier 1: Traditional Defense Giants
1. Lockheed Martin (LMT)
The biggest defense contractor in terms of defense-specific revenue
F-35 fighter program, missile systems, space technology
Strong government contract backlog and international sales potential
2. Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
Air defense systems, precision weapons, cybersecurity
Defense stocks have already risen by 48% since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war
Critical missile defense capabilities for NATO allies
3. Northrop Grumman (NOC)
Advanced aircraft including the B-21 Raider bomber program
Space systems and autonomous platforms
Nuclear modernization contracts worth billions
4. General Dynamics (GD)
Naval vessels, land systems, cybersecurity divisions
Nuclear submarine programs for multiple navies
Mission-critical IT systems for government agencies
Tier 2: Next-Generation Warfare Technology
5. Palantir Technologies (PLTR)
Recently won a $100 million contract for AI targeting tools
Pentagon boosted Maven contract by $795 million due to "growing demand"
AI-powered battlefield intelligence and predictive analytics
6. CrowdStrike (CRWD)
Cybersecurity leader with expanding government contracts
Critical infrastructure protection capabilities
Threat intelligence and rapid incident response systems
7. Anduril Industries (Private company, watch for potential IPO)
Partnering with Palantir to "transform America's AI advancements into next-generation military capabilities"
Autonomous defense systems and AI-powered border security
Rapid prototyping and deployment of cutting-edge military tech
Tier 3: Supporting Technologies & Critical Infrastructure
8. NVIDIA (NVDA)
AI chips essential for modern autonomous military systems
Technology powering unmanned vehicles and advanced drones
High-performance computing platforms for defense applications
9. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)
Unmanned aerial systems and next-generation drone technology
Satellite communications and space-based defense systems
Tactical missile systems and electronic warfare capabilities
10. L3Harris Technologies (LHX)
Advanced communication systems and electronic warfare platforms
Space and airborne intelligence systems
Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) technologies
Performance Data from Current Conflicts
The evidence supporting these selections comes from recent market performance:
The world's largest 100 defense contractors amassed $632 billion in combined revenue in 2023, with real-term annual growth of more than 4 percent
Assets invested in defense sector ETFs are up 268% and now total more than $11 billion
Defense stocks like Germany's Renk have soared nearly 80% since going public
Studies consistently show "positive and statistically significant stock price reaction" for defense firms during military conflicts
Investment Rationale by Category
Immediate Beneficiaries (Companies 1-4): Would see massive order increases for conventional weapons, aircraft, naval systems, and munitions as governments rapidly scale military production.
Technology Multipliers (Companies 5-7): Represent the future of warfare with AI, cybersecurity, and autonomous systems that would be in critical demand for modern conflict scenarios.
Infrastructure Enablers (Companies 8-10): Provide the underlying technology platforms and communication systems that make 21st-century warfare possible.
Risk Considerations for These Picks
While these companies would benefit from increased defense spending, investors should consider:
Supply chain disruptions could initially hurt production
Stock volatility would likely be extreme during active conflict periods
International sanctions could limit some revenue streams
Political changes might alter spending priorities post-conflict
Conclusion: Positioning for Uncertainty
While hoping for peaceful resolution of current tensions, prudent investors must consider scenarios where conflicts escalate. The patterns established over centuries of warfare suggest that certain sectors will benefit regardless of political changes or moral considerations.
The companies listed above represent the modern version of the same defense contractors that enriched investors during previous major conflicts. The key difference is that today's warfare is increasingly technological, creating opportunities in AI, cybersecurity, and autonomous systems that didn't exist in previous generations.
The key for average investors is to:
Understand the historical precedents and current market positioning
Monitor geopolitical indicators and defense spending trends
Maintain diversified exposure rather than concentrated bets on single companies
Consider both the profit potential and ethical implications of war-related investments
Remain flexible as situations evolve and new technologies emerge
The global elite have long understood these dynamics and positioned their investments accordingly. By studying their strategies and adapting them to smaller portfolios, average investors can potentially protect and grow their wealth during periods of international instability - just as the Rothschilds, Rockefellers, and modern defense industry insiders have done for generations.
Remember: This analysis is for educational purposes only and explores hypothetical scenarios. Geopolitical investing carries significant risks, and all investment decisions should be made in consultation with qualified financial advisors.
Disclaimer: This hypothetical analysis is based on historical patterns and current market trends. Actual events may differ significantly from scenarios described. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always consult with licensed financial professionals before making investment decisions.
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If you do not have a lot of money to invest and can risk a $1,000 or so: These are what I'd buy right now.
10 Under-the-Radar Defense/Cyber Stocks Under $30
Tier 1: Small-Cap Defense Tech (Under $20)
1. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) - ~$17-20
Drone technology and unmanned systems
Gaining from drone demand The transformation of Ukraine’s arms industry amid war with Russia | SIPRI with government contracts
Target missile systems and satellite communications
2. Viasat Inc. (VSAT) - ~$8-12
Satellite communications for military applications
Government contracts for secure communications
Recently beaten down = opportunity
3. Maxar Technologies (MAXR) - ~$8-15
Satellite imagery and geospatial intelligence
Direct contracts with intelligence agencies
Space infrastructure for defense
4. Amentum Holdings (AMTM) - ~$15-25
Defense logistics and technical services
Government facility management and cyber
Recently public via SPAC
Tier 2: Cybersecurity/Tech Support (Under $25)
5. Parsons Corporation (PSN) - ~$70 (You'd need fractional shares)
Defense technology and cybersecurity
Critical infrastructure protection
Intelligence community contracts
6. CACI International (CACI) - ~$500 (Fractional only)
IT services for defense and intelligence
Cyber operations support
Strong government contract backlog
Tier 3: True Micro-Caps/Penny Stocks (High Risk)
7. BigBear.ai Holdings (BBAI) - ~$1-3
AI and machine learning for defense
Intelligence analytics platforms
Very speculative but government contracts
8. Frequency Electronics (FEIM) - ~$8-12
Precision timing and frequency control
Military satellite communications
Small but established government supplier
9. Park Aerospace Corp (PKE) - ~$12-15
Advanced composite materials for aerospace/defense
Specialized military applications
Niche but steady government business
10. Alamos Gold (AGI) - ~$15-20
Not defense, but gold mining = war hedge
Physical asset play for conflict scenarios
Realistic Allocation Strategy
Given your budget, here's how I'd split it:
Option A: Diversified Micro-Cap Approach
$50 → BBAI (high risk/reward AI play)
$50 → VSAT (satellite comms)
$50 → FEIM (military electronics)
$50 → MAXR (satellite intelligence)
$50 → KTOS (drones)
$50 → Keep cash for opportunities
Option B: Concentrated Bet
$150 → KTOS (most established of the small caps)
$150 → VSAT (satellite comms growth)
Important Warnings
These are VERY risky - small caps can lose 50%+ quickly
Limited liquidity - harder to sell quickly
Volatile earnings - government contract timing affects results
Some may not survive a major market downturn
However, if you diversify your portfolio properly and one or two of these hit it big - you stand to make a small fortune off a minimal investment.
Your insights are brutally honest and horrific at the same time about war being THE MOST profitable of all ventures. When the first Substack writer published my independent #Covid audit, the first comment loved the work & drew his own conclusion that the emissary or mission work as Christians label it uncovered the war propogation elements in: id love for you to consider publishing it now that it has its own easy to copy/paste dedicated URL WHOtoSTOP
https://open.substack.com/pub/covidandvaxfaqs/p/top-25-incriminating-patents