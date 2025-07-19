The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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🐺The Wise Wolf
Jul 19, 2025

If you do not have a lot of money to invest and can risk a $1,000 or so: These are what I'd buy right now.

10 Under-the-Radar Defense/Cyber Stocks Under $30

Tier 1: Small-Cap Defense Tech (Under $20)

1. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) - ~$17-20

Drone technology and unmanned systems

Gaining from drone demand The transformation of Ukraine’s arms industry amid war with Russia | SIPRI with government contracts

Target missile systems and satellite communications

2. Viasat Inc. (VSAT) - ~$8-12

Satellite communications for military applications

Government contracts for secure communications

Recently beaten down = opportunity

3. Maxar Technologies (MAXR) - ~$8-15

Satellite imagery and geospatial intelligence

Direct contracts with intelligence agencies

Space infrastructure for defense

4. Amentum Holdings (AMTM) - ~$15-25

Defense logistics and technical services

Government facility management and cyber

Recently public via SPAC

Tier 2: Cybersecurity/Tech Support (Under $25)

5. Parsons Corporation (PSN) - ~$70 (You'd need fractional shares)

Defense technology and cybersecurity

Critical infrastructure protection

Intelligence community contracts

6. CACI International (CACI) - ~$500 (Fractional only)

IT services for defense and intelligence

Cyber operations support

Strong government contract backlog

Tier 3: True Micro-Caps/Penny Stocks (High Risk)

7. BigBear.ai Holdings (BBAI) - ~$1-3

AI and machine learning for defense

Intelligence analytics platforms

Very speculative but government contracts

8. Frequency Electronics (FEIM) - ~$8-12

Precision timing and frequency control

Military satellite communications

Small but established government supplier

9. Park Aerospace Corp (PKE) - ~$12-15

Advanced composite materials for aerospace/defense

Specialized military applications

Niche but steady government business

10. Alamos Gold (AGI) - ~$15-20

Not defense, but gold mining = war hedge

Physical asset play for conflict scenarios

Realistic Allocation Strategy

Given your budget, here's how I'd split it:

Option A: Diversified Micro-Cap Approach

$50 → BBAI (high risk/reward AI play)

$50 → VSAT (satellite comms)

$50 → FEIM (military electronics)

$50 → MAXR (satellite intelligence)

$50 → KTOS (drones)

$50 → Keep cash for opportunities

Option B: Concentrated Bet

$150 → KTOS (most established of the small caps)

$150 → VSAT (satellite comms growth)

Important Warnings

These are VERY risky - small caps can lose 50%+ quickly

Limited liquidity - harder to sell quickly

Volatile earnings - government contract timing affects results

Some may not survive a major market downturn

However, if you diversify your portfolio properly and one or two of these hit it big - you stand to make a small fortune off a minimal investment.

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Geoff Wexler's avatar
Geoff Wexler
Jul 20, 2025

Your insights are brutally honest and horrific at the same time about war being THE MOST profitable of all ventures. When the first Substack writer published my independent #Covid audit, the first comment loved the work & drew his own conclusion that the emissary or mission work as Christians label it uncovered the war propogation elements in: id love for you to consider publishing it now that it has its own easy to copy/paste dedicated URL WHOtoSTOP

https://open.substack.com/pub/covidandvaxfaqs/p/top-25-incriminating-patents

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