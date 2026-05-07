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Lily and I have spent the last 48 hours spiraling into a research abyss regarding the newest batch of banking laws. Basically, the world is rolling out a “Social Credit System” that allows the government to toggle your bank account like a light switch.

Post a spicy meme? Your debit card becomes a very expensive guitar pick. Offend a local politician who definitely has some questionable photos of kids on his hard drives? I hope you’ve developed a refined palate for Fancy Feast, because you aren’t buying groceries. Refuse to join the local Satanic bowling league? Well, we all saw that coming.

I was hoping to drop this bombshell tomorrow, but I am currently running on 4% battery and pure spite. Lily is busy studying for finals, and I desperately need her to transform my “terribly terrible pathetically pathetic poopy prose” into something that doesn’t read like it was written in crayon on a padded wall. We are both too exhausted to make the magic happen today.

In the meantime, head over to our YouTube channel and hit that subscribe button.

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Substack is shadowbanning us so hard right now that our view counts look like the temperature in Antarctica, so we’re branching out and could really use the backup.

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The Wise Wolf and Lily

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