The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Kathy Pate's avatar
Kathy Pate
20hEdited

I am a paid subscriber and consider it money well spent. I appreciate the input of both Mr. Wise Wolf and Lilly. It's obvious to me a lot of time and effort is put into the articles both of you write. THANK YOU. I pray Jesus Christ will help you both and heal your body Mr. Wise Wolf. Being sick is such a hindrance. The enemy of our souls fights hard against those who promote truth.. Hang in there.

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Pamela Murphy's avatar
Pamela Murphy
19h

Re: some of the comments - it’s ridiculous to have a knee-jerk reaction to everything a politician (ex Bernie Sanders) says! Ohhh. Never mind. I’m so GUILTY! (Think 🍊) But not over Bernie Sanders, who is truly the voice of reason in this threatening case of A. I. Anyone who thinks the “bro’s” (as Wolf says) will control themselves is naive at best. Good reporting, “Volfie”! ;-)

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