The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Roger Knowles's avatar
Roger Knowles
8h

Thanks, WW. I am not a finance guy, and my eyes glaze over when people debate things like the federal budget. I know my limitations. So I appreciate your effort to frame the issue in ways that are easier for me to understand. Again, thanks.

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JJ's avatar
JJ
6h

Anyone get their tariff refund cheque? Of course not Walmart got it. Wake up world.

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