The billionaire class waged a war on behalf of a foreign government and sent you the bill. Your MAGA hat is not going to cover it.

You worked for fifty years. You got up before dawn in a steel plant, a warehouse, a factory floor, a job site, places where your body was the machine and the machine did not care about your back or your knees or your lungs. You paid into Social Security every single paycheck for decades, which, if you are doing the math, is a LOT of paychecks. You were told, explicitly and repeatedly, by every president and every politician of every party for your entire adult life, that this money was yours. Held in trust. A sacred compact between the American worker and the country that worker built with their hands.

So you are probably wondering what happened to it.

The Part Where We Find Out What “Sacred Compact” Actually Means

On April 1st, 2026, at a private White House Easter luncheon, the President of the United States explained where your money went. “It’s not possible for us to take care of day care, Medicaid, Medicare, all these individual things,” Trump said, on video his own White House accidentally posted to YouTube before deleting it, which a reporter had already downloaded before they could finish the deletion. “We have to take care of one thing: military protection.”

The date being April Fool’s Day is a coincidence. Everything else about it is not.

Military protection. Your fifty years of payroll taxes are being redirected toward a war in Iran that cost $11.3 billion in its first six days alone, that Trump himself in that same deleted video described as something he would have preferred to skip so he could just take their oil, and that the majority of Americans including 35% of Republicans told pollsters was not worth it. A war fought alongside a foreign government whose interests in the region are not your interests, whose citizens are not your citizens, and whose medical bills are not your medical bills. The White House’s official response was that Trump was “talking about the importance of stopping scams and rooting out fraud.” You can read the full transcript and decide whether that is what he was talking about. NBC News, Fox News, and CNN all have it. Several organizations made sure of that before the White House could finish hitting delete.

Which brings us to the question you are now asking yourself, which is: how bad is it, exactly?

The Part Where the Numbers Stop Being Abstract

The Congressional Budget Office, which is the government’s own accountants and not a liberal media fabrication, recently moved the Social Security insolvency date up to 2032, one year earlier than previously projected, with automatic benefit cuts of 28% triggered when the trust fund runs dry. That 28% is larger than the 24% cut the CBO projected just last year. The number is getting worse, not better, and the reason it is getting worse has a name.

Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” (the name alone should have been a warning sign, since things that describe themselves as “beautiful” usually aren’t, see also: every multilevel marketing pitch you have ever received at a church potluck) is projected to cost Social Security $168.6 billion over ten years.

That figure comes not from a Democratic think tank but from Karen Glenn, Social Security’s own Chief Actuary, in a letter to Senator Ron Wyden. The bill reduced income tax rates, which reduced revenue flowing into the Social Security trust fund. Less money in. Same obligations out. They cut the fuel going into the tank and are now surprised the tank is running dry faster.

The defense contractors supplying the Iran war are having a genuinely fantastic quarter, by the way. The investment firms that own the companies that own the politicians are printing money. The people who ran the forklift for thirty years are being told to tighten their belts, which is easier to do when your belt is a $400 Gucci belt and harder when it is the one holding up your work pants.

Now, some of you reading this are already typing a comment about how Trump would never do that to his supporters and this is all fake news. So before you hit send, consider the following.

The Part Where the President Says the Quiet Part Out Loud

Medicare pays for your hip replacement. Your heart surgery. Your chemotherapy. Your blood pressure medication. Without it, the average senior faces $6,000 to $10,000 in out-of-pocket medical costs per year on a good year, meaning a year where nothing catastrophic happens, which if you are over 65 is not a bet I would take. The people telling you this is fine have congressional healthcare benefits and investment portfolios that treat a bad medical year as a rounding error. They are not in your situation and they know it.

Your vote, your loyalty, your yard sign, your eight years of arguing with strangers on Facebook, has produced a specific and measurable outcome. That outcome is a president who said out loud, on camera, on a video his own White House distributed, that Medicare cannot coexist with his military budget. The White House deleted the video. The reporters kept it. You can watch it yourself.

I have spent considerable time trying to understand why the people who will be most hurt by this are the people cheering loudest for it, and I keep arriving at the same uncomfortable place: a large portion of the American working class has been so relentlessly marketed to, so thoroughly sorted into a tribal identity, so consistently told that the real enemy is whoever is on the other team, that cutting their own benefits registers as acceptable collateral damage as long as the right people are also suffering. You cannot pay a hospital bill with a owned lib. This is a fact that is about to become extremely concrete for a very large number of people, which raises the obvious question of who actually benefits when you are looking in the wrong direction.

The Part Where You Think You Are Getting a Raise

Because here is the part of this story that is almost artistically cruel. While all of the above was happening, you were also being told you got a raise.

Trump’s tariffs drove up inflation, which inflated the formula that calculates your cost-of-living adjustment, which gave Social Security recipients a 2.8% bump in 2026 that supporters branded the “Trump Bump.” Finance expert Michael Ryan described it to Newsweek as “watching your left pocket give money to your right pocket while inflation picks both.” CPA Chad Cummings broke down the actual math in GOBankingRates: the 2.8% COLA adds roughly $56 per month to the average check. Medicare Part B premiums simultaneously went up $17.90 per month, automatically deducted from your Social Security before you ever see it, per the SSA’s own COLA page. So your $56 raise becomes $38 before you buy a single item, and that $38 is supposed to cover the rest of the inflation those same tariffs created in your groceries and your medication. For the lowest earners, the entire COLA is gone before it reaches their bank account.

This is not a coincidence. This is a wealth transfer mechanism wearing a cost-of-living adjustment as a disguise. Which leads us to the question nobody in Washington wants you to ask, which is where exactly all of this money is actually going.

The Part Where We Talk About Who Actually Did This To You

Both parties have treated the Social Security fund as a piggy bank for decades, and I document both sides equally, so understand this is not a partisan observation. What it is, is a financial one. “The government spent it” is not a complete answer. The complete answer requires a destination.

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The money went to defense contractors. It went to the financial institutions that finance the wars and collect interest on the debt that funds them. It went to a foreign policy apparatus that has been directing American military resources toward the strategic interests of a government in the Middle East for decades, at a cost of American lives and American treasure, while the citizens of that government do not serve in the American military, do not pay American taxes, and will not be attending any funerals in Kentucky or West Virginia or Ohio. The Center for American Progress calculated that Trump’s 2027 military budget represents the largest one-year increase in defense spending as a share of GDP outside a ground war in American history. The Iran war had already cost more than $25 billion and killed more than 1,600 civilians by the time that budget landed on Congress’s desk.

The people who benefit from a $1.5 trillion military budget are not the people who built this country with their hands. They own the companies that build the weapons. And the political class that keeps the money flowing to those companies does not distinguish between Republicans and Democrats in any way that matters, which is why this particular crime has been running continuously through administrations of both parties for thirty years. The people who gutted your retirement fund are not transgender activists. They are not immigrants. They are not whatever group has been assigned this week’s villain role so your attention stays pointed in the wrong direction while the actual theft continues above the noise. They are financial institutions, defense contractors, and the political class those industries own outright. They have $85 trillion in assets between them. You have a Social Security check heading toward a 28% automatic cut in 2032.

You already knew this was happening. You have suspected it for years. Which is exactly why you are going to share this article. Share

The Part Where You Realize You Already Know This

That nagging feeling that the game is rigged, that nobody in Washington works for people who work for a living, that the promises made in October evaporate by February, that the people at the top come out ahead regardless of which party wins. That feeling is not paranoia and it is not brainwashing. It is pattern recognition developed over a lifetime of watching what actually happens versus what you were told would happen, and you are correct.

The Social Security story is not complicated once you strip the language off. They took your money for fifty years. They spent it on other things. Now the bill is coming due and they are telling you the cupboard is bare, which is technically true, because they emptied it. The solution being offered by the party you voted for is to cut what remains, call it fiscal responsibility, and tell you to be grateful for the $38 that survived the Medicare deduction.

The one thing they are counting on, above your poverty and your anger and your vote, is your silence. Specifically yours, because you are the generation that built this country, that actually understands what it costs to build something, that has lived long enough to recognize a con when you finally see it clearly. They need you to shake your head, mutter something about politics, and not say a word to anyone.

Show this to someone who thinks things are fine. Not to argue. Just to say, did you see what he said, with his own mouth, on a video his own White House posted, about the program that pays for your doctor.

The Wise Wolf does not run on prayers alone (it runs on prayers and paid subscriptions, and Lily would very much like to afford a car before she is old enough to need Medicare herself, by which point it will presumably have been replaced by a strongly worded letter from the Department of Military Protection and a coupon for a discount casket).

Share this because the people who are about to lose their Medicare deserve to know before it happens, not after. The government is counting on your silence. It is the one resource they need from you that you have not already given them.

Don’t give it to them.

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling.

The Wise Wolf doesn’t need to worry about Medicare personally, because as an independent freelance hobo — er, “journalist” — he doesn’t even make enough money to have a tax liability, which means he also hasn’t paid into the Social Security system in over a decade. This is somewhat problematic when you haven’t been to the dentist since high school and need $10,000 worth of dental surgery you cannot afford. Lily rides the bus and would rather not become an OnlyFans model to pay for a car. Help me get my teeth fixed before they kill me, and help Lily get off the bus before she gets her throat slit by some insane meth addict illegal immigrant riding the 6:15 to downtown. Give us money. Please?

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