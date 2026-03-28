This is a weird one. Give it a chance. It'll all make sense by the end of the article. Actually, you will probably end up even more confused than you are right now but that's not my fault. I can't help that we are living in a freak show version of reality.

Jack Parsons was not a crank.

He was one of the most important rocket scientists in American history. A co-founder of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. A co-founder of Aerojet Engineering Corporation, the first American manufacturer of rocket engines. The inventor of castable composite solid rocket propellant, the breakthrough that transformed rocketry from a parlor trick into a viable technology. His fuel formulations powered the solid rocket boosters on the Space Shuttle. They powered Minuteman intercontinental ballistic missiles. They powered Polaris submarines. The United States military’s ability to project force across the globe traces a direct line back to the chemistry that came out of this man’s brain.

He held security clearances at the highest levels. The US Navy ordered 20,000 of his JATO rocket units per month during World War II. Theodore von Kármán, the legendary Caltech aerodynamics pioneer, personally mentored him and staked his own reputation on Parsons’ genius. There is a crater on the dark side of the moon named after him.

The man who made American spaceflight possible was also a self-proclaimed Antichrist and Aleister Crowley’s most devoted American disciple.

This is not gossip. This is not embellishment. This is documented, sourced, and a matter of public record. Parsons led the Agape Lodge of the Ordo Templi Orientis in Pasadena, California. He turned his mansion on Millionaire’s Row into a commune where rocket engineers, Hollywood actors, occultists, and sexual libertines lived side by side under the banner of Crowley’s Thelema. He recited Crowley’s “Hymn to Pan” before rocket tests. His roommate and ritual partner was a US Navy officer named L. Ron Hubbard, who would go on to found Scientology. The FBI had a file on him. Caltech was embarrassed by him. His colleagues at JPL eventually forced him out. But nobody ever questioned his brilliance.

In January 1946, Parsons and Hubbard drove into the Mojave Desert and began a series of occult rituals known as the Babalon Working. The name refers to the Whore of Babylon from the Book of Revelation, the scarlet woman who rides the Beast, drunk on the blood of saints.

This is not a metaphor Parsons would have objected to. He knew exactly what he was invoking. He was working from Crowley’s own liturgy, a system of ceremonial sex magic designed to rip open the boundary between the material world and whatever writhes on the other side of it.

His own writings and the testimony of those around him are unambiguous. Parsons believed the ritual succeeded. He claimed he had torn a hole in the fabric between dimensions. Not symbolically. Literally. He said he opened a portal.

He also said he was the only person who could close it…

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On June 17, 1952, Jack Parsons died in a catastrophic explosion in his home laboratory in Pasadena. He was 37. The precise cause has never been established. Theories range from accident to suicide to assassination. His mother killed herself hours after learning of his death. The man who could close the door was gone.

Weeks later, in July 1952, the United States experienced one of the most dramatic UFO events in its history. On consecutive weekends, objects appeared on military radar over Washington D.C. Fighter jets scrambled to intercept. They found nothing they could explain. The Air Force held its largest press conference since World War II. They had no answers.

Kenneth Grant, Crowley’s chosen successor and head of the Typhonian O.T.O., would later summarize the sequence in a single sentence that should haunt every person involved in what is happening right now: “Parsons opened a door and something flew in.”

That door has been open for eighty years. And cultists inside the United States government built a welcome mat on the other side of it.

The Hype Campaign from Hell

On March 18, 2026, the Executive Office of the President registered two new federal domains through the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency: alien.gov and aliens.gov.

This is not speculation. These are publicly available federal domain records. CISA, which oversees the .gov registry, confirmed the registrations. Both domains are hosted on Cloudflare servers. Neither has a live website. No official explanation has been offered for their purpose.

But here is the detail that should stop you cold. At the time of registration, CISA was not accepting new .gov domain requests. Federal funding had lapsed. The system was frozen.

And yet someone at the White House picked up the phone (or sent the email, or filed the form) and made a special exception. For alien.gov.

Am I the only one that thinks that is weird?

An internet bot that monitors federal domain registrations caught it first. Journalists started calling the White House for comment. The response they received came from spokeswoman Anna Kelly, in an email, and it read in its entirety: “Stay tuned!” Followed by a 👽 emoji.

That is the official response of the United States of America to the question of why it registered internet domains about alien life during a government funding freeze. A cartoon alien face. The same alien emoji that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had already posted on social media weeks earlier when he shared Trump’s declassification directive. Coordinated emoji usage between the Secretary of Defense and the White House communications office.

The most powerful government on earth is running a teaser campaign about nonhuman intelligence with the emotional sophistication of a teenager posting cryptic shit on Instagram. And the Washington press corps printed it without blinking.

Rewind three weeks. February 14, 2026. Former President Barack Obama sits down with podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen. During a lightning round at the end of the interview, Cohen asks: “Are aliens real?”

Obama answers: “They’re real.”

He adds that he hasn’t seen them. Says they’re not at Area 51. Then drops this: “Unless there’s this enormous conspiracy, and they hid it from the President of the United States.” When asked what his first question was after becoming president, Obama says, “Where are the aliens?” and laughs.

Twenty-four hours later, Obama walked it back on Instagram. Just a statistical observation about the vastness of the universe, he said. Nothing to see here. But the fuse was already lit.

Five days later, Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that Obama had leaked classified information. Within hours, Trump posted on Truth Social directing federal agencies to begin releasing government files on alien and extraterrestrial life, UAPs, and UFOs. Defense Secretary Hegseth confirmed the Pentagon was working on compliance. The alien emoji went out. The domains got registered. Polymarket odds on confirmed alien contact before 2027 spiked to 16 percent, with trading volume exceeding $17 million.

You are watching a product launch. Whatever they are selling, you are the customer. And nobody is asking you if you want to buy.

The Kill List

While the government was building its disclosure infrastructure, the people with the brains to understand what is actually happening started dying.

Nuno Loureiro. Age 47. Director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center. One of the foremost minds in plasma physics, fusion energy, and turbulence research. The kind of work that could break the global energy monopoly or produce directed energy weapons capable of things most people cannot imagine. Shot multiple times at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts. December 2025.

Carl Grillmair. Age 67. Caltech astrophysicist. His research contributed to the discovery of water on a distant planet and was considered significant for identifying potential signs of life within 160 light-years of Earth. Shot and killed on his front porch at six o’clock in the morning. February 16, 2026.

Major General William Neil McCasland. Age 68. Retired. Former commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Oversaw a $2.2 billion science and technology portfolio. Named in WikiLeaks emails as an advisor to Tom DeLonge’s UFO disclosure organization. Considered one of the military’s foremost experts on unidentified aerial phenomena. Vanished from his Albuquerque home on February 27, 2026. Left without his phone. Left without his glasses.

Monica Jacinto Reza. Age 60. Senior scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Co-inventor of Mondaloy, an advanced rocket alloy that ended American dependence on Russian-made components for critical space launch systems. Vanished while hiking with friends in the Angeles National Forest. June 2025. Two companions saw her thirty feet away on the trail. When they turned back, she was gone. An online memorial appeared days later claiming she was dead. Then the memorial vanished.

Melissa Casias. Age 54. Administrative assistant at Los Alamos National Laboratory. The facility founded by the Manhattan Project. Disappeared June 26, 2025, four days after Reza. Her phones were found at home, factory reset. Someone wiped them clean.

Jason Thomas. Age 45. Assistant director of chemical biology at Novartis. Vanished from his home in Wakefield, Massachusetts in December 2025. His body was pulled from a lake on March 17, 2026.

Six people in eight months. Fusion energy. Astrophysics. Particle beam weapons. Advanced rocket alloys. Nuclear weapons research. Chemical biology.

Investigative journalist Ross Coulthart said on NewsNation that McCasland had “some of the most sensitive U.S. military intelligence secrets in his head, especially particle beam technology.” Former FBI official Chris Swecker called foreign espionage the most plausible explanation.

Maybe. Or maybe these were the minds that understood the physics behind whatever is being disclosed. The ones capable of building countermeasures. The ones who could have looked at the data and said: this is not what they are telling you it is.

And now they are gone.

“I’m Not Suicidal”

Four days ago, Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett went on camera and said something that should terrify every American regardless of what they believe about aliens or demons or government conspiracies.

He said: “Something dark is going on. I know these scientists and researchers. They have testified. We’ve got to get to the bottom of it.”

Then he said: “It’s just too much, too much is going on right now. And by the way, I’m not suicidal.”

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A sitting United States congressman, on the record, looked into a camera and publicly established that he has no intention of killing himself. Not in a sealed letter with his lawyer. Not in a quiet conversation with a colleague. On national television. As a preemptive measure. Because he is asking questions about researchers connected to UFO programs and advanced weapons development who are turning up dead.

Burchett is not new to this fight. He helped organize the 2023 House Oversight hearing where former intelligence officer David Grusch testified under oath that the US government runs a decades-long crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program for non-human technology. Burchett has publicly stated the government possesses technology capable of, in his words, turning us “into a charcoal briquette.” He has claimed the government is aware of underwater alien bases at multiple locations on Earth.

You can debate every one of those claims. But the man has access to classified briefings. His colleagues have testified under oath. And he has now made a public dead man’s switch statement because the people who share his area of inquiry are disappearing.

When a congressman has to tell you on television that he’s not planning to kill himself, the question is no longer whether something is going on. The question is what.

The Door That Never Closed

There is a faction inside the United States defense and intelligence establishment that has been saying for decades that unidentified aerial phenomena are not extraterrestrial. They are demonic.

This is not fringe speculation. Luis Elizondo, former head of the Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, has publicly confirmed the existence of a group inside the defense apparatus that he calls the Collins Elite. Their position: the entities behind the UAP phenomenon are not visitors from another star system. They are spiritual beings. Interdimensional. And engaging with them is not science. It is an open invitation to something ancient, intelligent, and predatory.

Elizondo has described a Pentagon “riven top to bottom with unstable people who believe they are spiritual warriors holding back the tide of a literal demon invasion.” That is a direct characterization from a former senior Pentagon intelligence official describing his colleagues. People with clearances. People with access to the data.

Read that quote again. Pay attention to the word “unstable.”

Ask yourself something. What if Elizondo is not the whistleblower? What if he’s the cleanup crew? What if his job is to take the people inside the defense establishment who figured out exactly what they’re dealing with and paint them as religious fanatics? Because that word does a lot of work. “Unstable.” It makes you picture sweaty men in a bunker clutching rosaries and ranting about Satan. It does not make you picture seasoned intelligence professionals with decades of classified access who looked at the data and arrived at a conclusion so terrifying that they have no idea how to fight it without ending up dead.

What if the Collins Elite aren’t crazy? What if they’re the only sane people in the building? And what if calling them unstable spiritual warriors is the most efficient way to make sure nobody listens to them before the door gets opened the rest of the way?

Reports surfaced this month in the British press that Pentagon insiders believe the Babalon Working, the ritual Jack Parsons performed in the Mojave Desert in 1946, may have triggered the first major UFO wave in American history. That a rocket scientist invoking the Whore of Babylon in the desert opened something that has never been shut.

Now look at what Crowley himself left us.

In 1918, twenty-eight years before Parsons performed the Babalon Working, Aleister Crowley conducted a series of rituals in New York called the Amalantrah Working. He claimed to make contact with an interdimensional entity. He drew its portrait. He called it LAM. The drawing shows a figure with a massive bulbous cranium, slitted eyes angled upward, a tiny slit of a mouth, no hair, smooth grey skin, and an elongated face tapering to a narrow chin.

That image sat in obscurity for decades. The “Grey alien” did not enter popular consciousness until the Betty and Barney Hill abduction account in 1961. It did not become the dominant cultural image of alien life until Whitley Strieber’s Communion book cover in 1987.

But Crowley drew it in 1918. After a ritual to summon a demon.

Now look at your phone. Look at the emoji the White House chose for its disclosure campaign. 👽. The bulbous head. The big dark eyes. The grey skin. The narrow chin.

It’s the same damn face.

These are not ‘aliens’ these are DEMONS.

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The entity an avowed Satanist, child sacrifice advocate, and self-described “wickedest man in the world” sketched during a demonic conjuration over a century ago is the face the United States government selected to market the biggest reveal in human history.

They are not introducing you to visitors from another planet. They are introducing you to the thing that came through the door Jack Parsons opened in 1946. The door he said only he could close. The door that has been open for eighty years while the brightest minds who might have understood how to fight what’s on the other side are being systematically removed from the board.

The Book of Revelation describes what rides through that door. It has a name. It has a purpose. And it is not here to help.

Part 2 will name it. And you are going to wish I hadn’t.

Thanks for reading!

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The Wise Wolf could have stayed in finance. Could have kept managing portfolios for people who own islands and have dentists on retainer. Instead I’m writing about demonic entities being marketed as space friends by a government that communicates through alien emojis while scientists who could fight back keep turning up dead. This is the life I chose. No regrets. Okay, one regret. I should have gotten my wisdom teeth out when I was seventeen.

Two impacted wisdom teeth. Both infected. My dentist says I need an oral surgeon and twelve thousand dollars I do not have. He also says if I don’t get them out soon, the infection is going to keep draining into my bloodstream. I’ve already had two heart infections in my left ventricle in the past year. Apparently your teeth can kill you. Nobody warns you about that when you decide to become an independent journalist instead of staying in a career with a dental plan.

This is what independent media actually looks like. It’s not glamorous. It’s not lucrative. It’s writing about things that get people killed while hoping your teeth don’t do the job first. Lily is finishing her journalism degree and I refuse to let her inherit this version of the hustle. She deserves to enter this profession without choosing between rent and a root canal. She deserves a car that isn’t the city bus. She deserves a shot at doing this work without the poverty tax that comes with refusing to kneel to billionaire-owned corporate media.

A paid subscription keeps the lights on. Keeps Lily in school. Keeps me alive long enough to write Part 2 and possibly long enough to see an oral surgeon before my own teeth finish what the cartel members and military intelligence types apparently couldn’t. If this reporting matters to you, help us keep doing it. We are two people with no safety net and no corporate sponsor telling you things nobody else will.

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Sources

DefenseScoop, “White House registers new ‘alien’-related .gov domains as DOD tackles Trump’s disclosure directive,” March 18, 2026.

Vice, “The U.S. Government Just Bought a Suspicious One-Word .Gov Domain, and It’s Tied to Aliens,” March 2026.

NewsNation, “Did the federal government register aliens.gov? Internet sleuths think so,” March 2026.

Time, “Obama Says Aliens Are ‘Real,’ But They Aren’t at Area 51,” February 15, 2026.

CNN, “Obama clarifies alien comments after telling podcast ‘they’re real,’” February 16, 2026.

Poynter, “Why Donald Trump and Barack Obama are suddenly talking about aliens,” February 23, 2026.

HNGN, “Are UFO Scientists Being Targeted? Recent Deaths and Disappearances Spark Concerns,” March 24, 2026.

Daily Caller, “High-Profile Scientists Keep Winding Up Dead Or Missing,” March 23, 2026.

IBTimes UK, “UFO General and NASA Boffin Vanish,” March 25, 2026.

Brobible, “Tennessee Congressman Issues Warning About ‘Dark’ Trend Of UFO Scientists Being Found Dead Or Missing,” March 25, 2026.

Wikipedia, “National Space Intelligence Center” (Space Delta 18 emblem description and history).

Grey Dynamics, “Space Delta 18: Intelligence in the US Space Force” (emblem symbology breakdown).

Wall Street Journal / LiveNOW from FOX, “Pentagon planted UFO myths to hide secret weapons programs,” June 2025.

NewsNation, “Pentagon spread UFO myths to hide classified projects,” June 2025.

IBTimes UK, “Pentagon Believes Babylon Working Rituals Could Have Triggered First Major UFO Wave,” March 2026.

Wikipedia, “Final Events” (Collins Elite, Elizondo’s characterization of Pentagon demonic faction).

Wikipedia, “Jack Parsons” (biography, JPL founding, Babalon Working, death).

Britannica, “Jack Parsons” (biography, rocket contributions, occult activities).

Pasadena Now, “How Jack Parsons and the Suicide Squad Created a ‘New Paradigm in Rocketry’” (self-proclaimed Antichrist, death details).

Inkl, “Is something big coming?: US buys ‘aliens.gov’ domain sparking UFO speculation” (Polymarket data, Grusch testimony).

Newsweek, “Trump’s office registers Aliens.gov website: what to know,” March 2026.

Time, “Hegseth Shares Update on Government Release of Alien Files,” March 2026.

Editorial Note: Before I put in the eight hours of non-stop work it’s going to take to write part two (and yes I said eight hours, investigative journalism is not a hobby, it is a lifestyle choice that I regret at least three times per article), I have a question for our readers...

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If you want Part 2, share Part 1, because I haven’t told you about the two Christian physicists inside the Department of Defense who tried to warn everyone in 1991, the congresswoman who went on record saying these things are ‘interdimensional parasites’ and the Pentagon knows it, or why Genesis 6 says this exact scenario already happened once and God drowned the whole planet over it.

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