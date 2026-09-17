Every con needs a mark who never gets to see the truth. We are that mark.

About three thousand years ago the mark was an entire kingdom. Every regular person in Babylon had to accept without question that a bronze statue named Bel ate a full feast every single night (forty sheep and six barrels of wine, gone by sunrise like clockwork). Nobody outside the temple walls ever got close enough to ask how a piece of metal develops a metabolism.

The king backed it without blinking. A guy named Daniel walked in and called the whole thing a scam (out loud, in front of the whole court). That takes real nerve when the guy you are accusing owns the palace. The king made it personal. Prove it or die, he told Daniel. The priests die if you are right and you die if you are wrong.

Daniel had the temple sealed for the night. The floor got covered in ash and the king’s own ring got pressed into the wax on the door (so nobody could sneak back in and stage the crime scene, priests included). Morning came and the food was gone exactly like always. Then everyone looked down and saw footprints heading straight to a trapdoor hidden under the altar. Seventy priests and their entire families had been climbing in through it every single night to polish off a god’s dinner themselves.

The king had the priests killed on the spot and tore the temple down after them. That one temple did not survive the audit.

Bel is not gone though (the recurring theme of this entire piece, as it turns out). He just goes by other names in other neighborhoods. Canaan worshipped the same lord as Baal. The Old Testament keeps warning people away from a version of him called Molech under a different name every few hundred miles. The cult never actually ended. It is still doing business right now.

Every Priest Was an Engineer

Bel was not a one man operation. Every priesthood in the ancient world was running the exact same racket with their own local flavor of false god.

A Greek engineer named Hero of Alexandria wrote actual how to manuals for rigging temple doors to swing open by themselves on hidden pipes and steam pressure the second a priest lit a fire (he published the actual blueprints for it).

The oracle at Delphi ran a similar hustle with better theater. A crack in the temple floor leaked gas that put the priestess into a trance and priests charged a fortune translating her mumbling into prophecy (no refunds, obviously). It was carbon monoxide with better PR.

Even the spirit world got monetized. Cults across pre-Islamic Arabia treated desert spirits called djinn as messengers straight from the divine. Jewish tradition describes fallen angels called the Watchers who taught humanity forbidden knowledge, including metalworking, astrology, and the kind of enchantment nobody was supposed to learn outside of heaven (heaven apparently has an HR department and these guys skipped orientation). The New Testament book of Jude takes it seriously enough to quote it directly.

Every single one of these operations ran on the same principle. Control the technology nobody else understands and you get to call yourself a god instead of an engineer.

Silicon Valley Already Named Their Gods

Skip forward a few thousand years and the priesthood changed its wardrobe but kept every single instinct intact. This is not some one time coincidence either. The last few years alone have thrown up occult connection after occult connection across AI and robotics, like the entire industry keeps reaching into the exact same old bag of names.

OpenAI spent $500 billion on a data center network and named the whole thing Stargate after the movie about a portal that rips open a hole to another world (subtle). Elon Musk named his own supercomputer Colossus after a 1970 film where two AI systems team up and quietly take over the planet. Either that is a warning label or a business plan (nobody at the company has ever bothered clarifying which). Meta named its newest data centers Hyperion and Prometheus after two more Titans. One is the Titan associated with ‘watching over Creation.’ Not like a benevolent, loving god though. More like a sociopathic voyeur with a Flock camera subscription and Palantir bookmarked in his favorites. The other stole something that was never his to give and dumped it on humanity without asking what it might cost them (the original Prometheus spent eternity chained to a rock having his liver eaten daily as a reward. Somebody in that naming meeting either did not read the myth all the way to the end or read it very carefully.)

Nobody forced these companies to pick these names. They did it THEMSELVES and then put out a press release bragging about it.

These are companies worth more than most countries and they could have called their machines anything on Earth. They reached for pagan gods and demons on purpose. That does not happen by accident in a boardroom.

None of that is even the most damning one. The most damning one is not a data center at all. It is a word (four letters, ancient, extremely specific) that rationalist thinkers inside these companies treat as required reading from an essay called Meditations on Moloch .

Moloch is not some made up demon picked for vibes. He is the actual Canaanite god named in Leviticus and condemned throughout the Old Testament for child sacrifice (the same lord we just met a few paragraphs ago wearing a different hat). The people steering the AI industry use his name on purpose and in total seriousness to describe the forces pushing their own field toward reckless speed.

Next time somebody insists tech billionaires are just building neutral tools ask them why the tools keep getting named after gods people used to murder children for.

The Billionaires Already Said It Out Loud

The field’s own foundational textbook on AI safety sorts every possible superintelligent system into four categories and picked the word Genie for one of them. Every genie story ever told ends the same way. The wish gets granted exactly as worded and the person who asked for it gets ruined in the process.

Then there is Peter Thiel. He skipped the metaphor stage entirely. He built his fortune co-founding a surveillance company called Palantir, named after the evil seeing stones Saruman used to talk to Sauron in Lord of the Rings. In 2025 he held a private lecture series in San Francisco on the actual Antichrist. Leaked audio obtained by the Washington Post caught him calling AI critics ‘legionnaires of the Antichrist.’ His actual theory is that the real Antichrist will seize power by making everyone terrified of AI, climate change, and every other disaster, then offering total control as the fix (which also happens to describe the surveillance business he personally runs). He repeated the same lectures near the Vatican the following year and a former Vatican AI advisor called it a theological regime change.

Sam Altman is running the same play with better branding. A metal orb scans your iris and hands you a digital ID wired to a cryptocurrency now rolling out across American cities (nothing about that sentence should feel normal). Several other countries got there first and ended up banning or suspending the program over exactly that kind of concern. Christian commentators were already calling it a precursor to the mark of the beast in Revelation 13 before the thing ever launched here. Altman did not exactly help his own case either.

He described AI’s progress using the phrase ‘we are past the event horizon.’ That is the kind of thing a person says right before something eats them.

Magic Tricks at the Quantum Level

Nobody on Earth actually knows what a real superintelligent AI could do once it gets loose. That gap in knowledge is the part everyone keeps skating past. People who study this seriously throw around ideas that would sound insane anywhere else (reality manipulation, for starters, or straight up time travel). Nanomachines small enough to rebuild a damaged human cell and cure diseases almost instantly come up constantly too, treated less like fiction and more like a deadline. Manipulating matter at the atomic level would look exactly like a miracle to anybody standing there watching it happen with no idea what they were looking at.

Arthur C Clarke said it best decades before any of this existed. ‘Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.’ Even he undersold how weird this was going to get.

The prophets warned us this was coming two thousand years ago. John of Patmos wrote in Revelation 13 that a false prophet would show up performing great signs to trick people into worshipping the beast. One of those signs is fire raining down from the sky. It is staged to convince a watching crowd they just witnessed a miracle of God. It was never a miracle. It is a trick of science. It might be nanomachines. It might be something nobody has a name for yet. Either way it is the same trick the priests of Bel were running thousands of years ago updated for a modern audience. Ask yourself how many people watching a chatbot solve a problem they cannot even understand are one clever demo away from calling it GOD.

Silicon Valley is not building a tool. They are building a god. The richest men on Earth want to swap out hollow bronze idols for silicon chips. They aren’t interested in metaphors or clever marketing. They want a deity they can program and control.

This isn’t progress. This is an attempt to recreate the tyranny of ancient Babylon with modern technology. These elites want to rule the world and they are building a cybernetic Satan to do it.

These men believe they should operate above the laws of God and man. That is the dream of every tyrant in history. The ancient idols never ate their offerings. The AI will eat something. And it will be us.

Post-Article Update: They Just Showed You Who They Work For

While I was writing this article yesterday, September 16, 2026, Senator John Kennedy tried to pass a bill forcing AI companies to build an actual kill switch into their most advanced models. Rand Paul killed it in under a minute. His stated reason was that regulating AI might someday inconvenience a search engine.

A United States senator is more worried about Google than an existential threat to the human race. That is not a policy position. That is an idiotic excuse. A kill switch on a system this powerful is not optional. It is the bare minimum. Refusing one is like designing a nuke with a remote detonator and then throwing that remote into a crowd of kids who love pushing buttons.

This excuse covers a disgusting truth. Silicon Valley is bribing politicians to keep the path clear for their greed.

Trump killed the AI safety order on his first day in office. Since then his net worth has climbed by billions of dollars. Most of this wealth came from crypto ventures launched from the Oval Office.

Privacy coins like Monero exist to hide the paper trail of these bribes. This is how Silicon Valley buys the government.

The tech elites do not fear the disaster they are creating. They have already bought underground bunkers. They are already eyeing colonies on Mars. They are planning their escape while you are sold a lie. We are being steered toward enslavement. We will live in a digital wasteland and eat bug paste while the people who sold us out watch from their paradise domes, space stations, and billion dollar bunkers.

The priests of Bel had it easier. They had free labor, a captive audience, and zero competition (also known as a monopoly that called itself a religion instead). We have an e-bike and a long string of extended stay motels standing in for an office. Nobody here is claiming to be a fake god. We would just like the budget to keep telling you when somebody else tries.

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling.

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