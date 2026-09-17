The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Desert Researcher's avatar
Desert Researcher
4hEdited

Yep WW you’re right, silicon valley is building a God. Came across a couple of news reports the other day…

AI WORSHIP AS A ‘GOD’…

Anthropic’s cult-like staff love Claude so much they attended a ‘funeral’ for retired version of chatbot

EXCERPT: (Check out the pictures here they are wild)…

“Anthropic’s workforce have a quasi-religious relationship to its chatbot, Claude, with members of staff attending a “funeral” for one version…Other whispers in the valley are that Anthropic employees have started worshipping Claude like an actual god…” https://nypost.com/2026/09/16/tech/anthropic-is-a-cult-and-claude-is-rapidly-becoming-its-god-they-treat-ai-like-its-human-source/

And…

TikTok Built a Counterfeit Christ and Christians Keep Typing Amen

EXCERPT:

“Open TikTok long enough and a stranger with a halo will start preaching at you. He looks like Jesus. He talks like a late-night infomercial. He tells you a door is about to open, your breakthrough is coming, and the devil does not want you to hear this. Then he gives the altar call that actually matters to the account owner. Type amen. Share if you believe. Do not skip if you love Him. That is not a revival. That is a harvest of clicks wearing a robe…” https://discern.tv/tiktok-built-a-counterfeit-christ-and-christians-keep-typing-amen/

When people don’t have the real God in life, they have to fill the void with false gods or their own self as their own god.

Thanks for the article!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Dawn of the day's avatar
Dawn of the day
4h

Nothing new under the sun.

Those wanna be tyrants leave God out of the equation though. I don’t believe that God will allow these evil days to continue without end.

He will show up and it will be terrifying to many. Perhaps it will be whack a tyrant or maybe some kind of malignant bug within AI itself. It’s His creation those evil things are wrecking and He is aware of all of it.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture