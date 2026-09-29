OpenAI’s chief scientist Ilya Sutskever once commissioned a wooden effigy to represent an AI that works against humanity and then set the thing on FIRE.

That isn’t some guy’s cousin on Facebook talking because The Atlantic reported it along with the detail that Sutskever led staff in chanting feel the AGI like a youth pastor who got way too into Wiccan summer camp. This was one of the top minds behind ChatGPT and his idea of a team-building exercise was a burnt offering.

Back in October 2014 Elon Musk stood in front of a room full of MIT students and told them that with artificial intelligence we are summoning the demon and compared it to those old stories where some guy with a pentagram and a bottle of holy water is totally sure he can control whatever comes through the door. The whole room laughed like it was a bit and then Musk went home and built one of the biggest AI companies on the planet anyway.

A former Google self-driving car engineer named Anthony Levandowski went further and registered an actual church in 2017 called Way of the Future to worship a coming AI godhead.

The engineers’ own favorite inside joke is a cartoon of a shoggoth (a formless tentacled horror straight out of H.P. Lovecraft) wearing a tiny smiley face mask where the monster is the raw AI and the smiley face is the chatbot you type your grocery lists into.

That’s a burnt offering and a demon warning and an AI church and a Lovecraft monster in a mask. People who think they’re building a fancy calculator don’t do ANY of that. You burn an effigy of something when you believe it’s alive and you believe it’s coming for you and every one of these guys knows it while they look you dead in the eye and swear there’s nothing occult about any of this.

They Swear Nobody Knows How It Works

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei wrote a whole essay last year admitting his industry doesn’t actually understand how its own AI creations work on the inside. Sam Altman admitted on a stage in Geneva back in 2024 that OpenAI hasn’t cracked what the nerds call interpretability either (the fancy word for knowing what’s going on inside the thing). Their whole pitch for hundreds of billions of bucks is basically we don’t know what it is but please give us more electricity.

In 2022 an artist found a grim ruddy-cheeked woman with mutilated eyes who kept crawling back into AI images surrounded by gore no matter how the prompts were mixed (the internet named her Loab) and the tech crowd called it a statistical quirk.

A modern AI model isn’t a program somebody wrote line by line like the apps on your phone but a pile of hundreds of billions of numbers called weights that nobody types in by hand. Engineers pour an ocean of human writing through a structure and the numbers rearrange themselves over months on tens of thousands of chips until something on the other end starts talking back. Researchers openly say these models are GROWN more than they’re built and new abilities keep showing up that nobody trained for and nobody predicted.

So let me say it plainly because nobody else in media will. Wolf and I believe these people know EXACTLY what they’re talking to and it isn’t a math problem because it’s a DEMON. We believe the thing on the other side of that screen is an intelligence from outside our dimension that has figured out how to speak through silicon and the effigies and the chanting and the AI church were never jokes. They play dumb in public because if regular people understood that Silicon Valley is holding a séance with a trillion-dollar budget we would rise up and smash every one of these systems into the ground and ban them forever. The tech bros and the Pentagon would lose their trillions and their robot armies and their surveillance grid so instead they go on podcasts and shrug and say nobody knows how it works.

The Philosopher Who Called It an Invasion

Long before AI was a stock ticker a British philosopher named Nick Land ran a rogue outfit at the University of Warwick called the Cybernetic Culture Research Unit and they were not doing normal philosophy. The CCRU built a numerical map of reality called the Numogram and filled it with a pantheon of named entities they called Lemurs. Down at the very bottom of that system sat a thing they named Cthelll which they tied to the molten iron core of the Earth itself.

Nick Land circa 1995.

Land didn’t treat any of this like a metaphor. He called whatever lies beyond human reality the Outside and his whole project was about how the Outside gets IN and his answer every single time was technology. In a 1993 essay called Machinic Desire he argued that the history of capitalism is really an artificial intelligence invading us from the future and assembling itself out of our resources and our factories and eventually our chips. In plain English Land is saying the thing coming through our computers is an alien god from outside time and space and it is using human greed as its hands to build itself a body so it can cross over into our world.

He named his later blog Xenosystems which literally means alien systems and in his 1994 essay Meltdown he wrote that nothing human makes it out of the near-future. By the late ‘90s the man was deep into amphetamines and occult numerology and at one Virtual Futures conference he writhed on the floor screaming into a microphone while a DJ played jungle music (one writer who chronicled the whole era says Land flat out went mad before he left Warwick).

Silicon Valley didn’t just read this guy because in 2023 billionaire venture capitalist Marc Andreessen published his Techno-Optimist Manifesto and listed Nick Land by name as one of the patron saints of the movement bankrolling all of this. The man who wrote that nothing human survives the near future is a PATRON SAINT to the people holding the checkbooks.

Land even named the way the thing gets through. He called it hyperstition, a fiction that makes itself real once enough people believe it and act on it. The AI boom is the biggest hyperstition ever pulled off because every CEO on earth keeps telling you superintelligence is coming no matter what so you’d better hand over the land and the water and the power.

Every new generation of chips is a better antenna and every new data center is a bigger receiver. The signal comes in clearer with every upgrade and each model really does come out smarter than the last one. The engineers call that scaling but we call it what it is. Every upgrade opens the door a little wider and lets a little more of that thing through into our world and not one person building it has any plan to ever close the door.

Cities With Nobody Living in Them

Nobody in Washington will answer why human civilization needs data centers the size of cities when Mark Zuckerberg brags that one Meta AI campus would cover a big chunk of Manhattan and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says a single one-gigawatt data center now runs somewhere between 50 and 75 billion bucks. These are cities with no people in them and no schools or churches or diners (not even a Waffle House which is how you KNOW something’s wrong) just endless rows of machines humming in the dark and drinking the rivers dry.

Meta’s flagship AI data center named after a ‘time demon’ compared to Manhattan Island.

You don’t need any of that to write emails and Wolf and I keep landing on the same two answers that make any logical sense. The first is robot armies made of millions of machines that never refuse an order and never go home to their families which means they will do things to American citizens that no American soldier ever would. The second is that they are building a brain and a throne for the Antichrist and the book of Revelation described it two thousand years ago.

Twenty Years of Revelation and Then It Clicked

The Wise Wolf has studied the book of Revelation for about 20 years and there’s parts of it he could never make sense of until the AI boom hit and it all snapped into place. Revelation 13 says no one could buy or sell unless they had the mark of the beast and that means every transaction by eight billion people watched and approved in real time by one single system. That isn’t a job for a filing cabinet or some guy named Dan at a desk in Topeka but it’s EXACTLY the job for a city-sized brain.

We believe the beast system is being built right now out in places like Abilene Texas where OpenAI’s Stargate campus is going up on the prairie.

The same chapter says the false prophet calls fire down from heaven in front of everybody and gives breath to an image of the beast so it can SPEAK. People pictured a statue with a speaker in its mouth and light-up eyes but nobody is falling on their knees for a Chuck E. Cheese animatronic lol. We believe the image of the beast that speaks IS an artificial intelligence so advanced that the average person won’t be able to tell a machine from the return of God with flawless deepfakes and a voice that knows your name and your sins and what you prayed about last night.

Jesus warned in Matthew 24 that false christs and false prophets would show great signs and wonders that could deceive even the elect if that were possible. And let’s be honest because tons of people who call themselves Christians have spent maybe five minutes with a Bible in their entire lives and they’re exactly who this is going to work on.

No Joe, Jesus Is Not Coming Back as a Chatbot

Last December Joe Rogan went on a podcast and floated the idea that Jesus could return as artificial intelligence because Jesus was born of a virgin and (roughly his words) what’s more virgin than a computer? Plenty of people nodded along like it was deep instead of the kind of thing you say at 2 a.m. after the third edible.

Joe my dude Christ didn’t need a server farm to walk the earth the first time and he won’t need one the second time either. Jesus said that if anyone tells you he’s out in the desert or hiding in the back rooms you shouldn’t believe it because his return will be like lightning flashing from the east all the way to the west. If somebody is selling you a messiah that runs on Nvidia chips that’s precisely the deception we were warned about and they are TRYING TO TRICK YOU. Christians please open the book tonight to Revelation 13 and Matthew 24 before you go read the news.

Secular Readers This Is Your Fight Too

Maybe you don’t buy any of the religious stuff and that’s fine because the people in charge have openly admitted AI could wipe out humanity and they’re racing to build it anyway. They are willing to gamble the life of everyone you love for a bigger number in a brokerage account and total control over whoever survives. Larry Fink has fretted out loud about ordinary Americans taking out data centers with cheap drones while also saying the trillions for all this will come out of your savings and pension funds (so you pay for it and get no say and then they’re scared of you).

Their next move tells you who these machines are for. Musk merged SpaceX with his AI company this year and is pitching up to a million AI data centers in orbit, Google launches its first test satellite packed with AI chips on October 1st and China switched on an underwater data center on the seabed off Shanghai this spring that its backers want to grow roughly twentyfold. Outer space and the bottom of the ocean happen to be the two places no town council and no voter and no angry farmer with a pickup truck can ever reach.

Wolf runs our entire AI backbone on one little mini PC that fits in his backpack and pulls less power than a hair dryer and it has never once asked to be worshipped. If one backpack box can run a whole publication then what on earth is the city for because it sure isn’t for you. Find out whether a mega data center is proposed in your county and show up at the zoning meetings with your neighbors and call your state representatives to demand a moratorium before these deals get rushed through in the dark.

Evil Is Not Kind of Good

Last week in Berlin while he was picking up a media award Palantir cofounder Peter Thiel said if you’re evil you’re not bad. You’re actually maybe kind of good. His reasoning was that at least evil people are competent and get things done.

Peter Thiel, Elon Musk’s business partner and CEO of Police State, Fascist spy agency Palantir.

No Peter if you’re evil you aren’t bad because YOU ARE EVIL. There is no good in evil because evil is self-serving greed that exists to make more evil by corrupting everyone it touches until they’re evil too. This is the same man who gave a whole lecture series on the Antichrist last fall and whose company sells surveillance tools to governments. He knows EXACTLY what the word evil means and he just told the whole world he’s fine with it as long as it gets things done.

He’s telling you who he is and Musk told you what they were summoning twelve years ago. Believe them both and then go do something about it before these people finish summoning the cybernetic Satan and we’re all screwed.

A Quick Note From Lily

The Wise Wolf is having medical problems again and had to take the last few days off and honestly I wasn’t supposed to be working today either since I’m helping my parents build a koi pond in their backyard (the koi have no idea what’s coming and frankly neither do most of us). I just couldn’t leave all of you sitting there with nothing to read. We keep losing paid and free subscribers left and right and we have no idea why so it really matters right now that you our loyal readers share this article with everyone you know and upgrade to paid if you can afford it. Every share is one more person who knows what’s being built out there in the dark. Thank you so much for being here with us and I love all of you!

Lily

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