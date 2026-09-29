The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Robert's avatar
Robert
4h

Regarding, "We keep losing paid and free subscribers left and right and we have no idea why..."

it sounds like they found a way to target people by simply dropping off paid subscribers over a protracted period of time so it looks like paid subscribers are leaving for this article or this reason and that reason when it may not even be that at all, it may be they're just dropping them using an algorithm designed to mask the attack. end result appears to be the same - losing subscribers, but like fraudulent voting issues, people don't notice why only that something is up.

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DC's avatar
DC
5h

Lol. I just noticed that the dang program CHANGED my double spacing to one space after a period. Arghh. I was trained, back in the day, as an executive secretary. They may control the sites, but they will not control me!

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