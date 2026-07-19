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Bruce J Kellogg's avatar
Bruce J Kellogg
Jul 19

Because of the world we live in I did not realize this was satire at first. It is just to close to our present reality.

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Desert Researcher's avatar
Desert Researcher
Jul 19Edited

Literally LMAO, pun intended…🤣. And you caught me again, eating while reading your article 😳☕️(Note to self: I have to stop reading articles first thing in the morning while I’m eating my breakfast.)

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