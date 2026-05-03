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Remi Enobakhare's avatar
Remi Enobakhare
1hEdited

💯 💯 💯 right on, Wolf. Every word.

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Hereticdrummer's avatar
Hereticdrummer
34m

Fascinating, W.W. ETs, Devils, Archons, different handles for the same entities. The bad guys, the enemy, the prime target when Ragnarok hits the point of impact. Let's rephrase the title of this piece: "Are Jews Real?"

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