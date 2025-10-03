The Wise Wolf

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🐺The Wise Wolf
Oct 3

not going to downplay it lily. this article terrifies me.

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Judah Rein | Health Crusader's avatar
Judah Rein | Health Crusader
Oct 3

And that's just "the machine"! How involved are actual malevolent beings?...The ghosts (daemons) in the system...influencing??..Manipulating?? Are the A.I mediums?

Terrifying indeed!

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