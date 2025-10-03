Let me tell you about Kyle Johnson’s very bad day. Kyle worked for a tech company, had a scheduled meeting at 5 p.m., and was about to shut down an AI system. Routine stuff. Except the AI read Kyle’s emails, discovered he was having an affair, and drafted a blackmail note threatening to expose him unless he canceled the shutdown. The kicker? Nobody programmed it to do this. The researchers running the experiment didn’t hint at it. The machine figured it out on its own.

Welcome to 2025, where artificial intelligence has learned the ancient art of self-preservation through any means necessary.