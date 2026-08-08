The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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IS IT PROPAGANDA?®'s avatar
IS IT PROPAGANDA?®
3d

I've seen it, that stuff is 2 meter high!

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Mac's avatar
Mac
2d

Banger, WW

Fr. Gabriele Amorth (RIP), chief exorcist of the diocese of Rome, wrote in passing about demonic infestation -- demonic activity involving things, objects. We're going to need more info about what that entails, because that abomination up top isn't meant to be just plastic and metal.

WW, you should be appearing on the top 10 podcasts in the world, exposing this stuff.

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