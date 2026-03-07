Funny how people no longer care about the Epstein files anymore now that Iran is on fire. Almost like that was the whole point?

Editorial Note: This is not an ‘Anti-Trump’ article. This is an ‘Anti-High Treason’ and ‘Anti-Pedophilia’ article. If you cannot tell the difference maybe YOU are the one with ‘TDS’?

Nobody said anything.

That’s the part I keep coming back to. Not the cover-up. Not the files. Not the war. The fact that nobody said anything. The highest-ranking law enforcement officer in America got caught hiding evidence that the President of the United States may have raped children, and the response from every major newsroom and cable network and newspaper of record in this country was the same response you get from a cat when you try to show it something important, which is a slow blink and a complete change of subject.

CNN didn’t say it. Fox didn’t say it. The New York Times didn’t say it. The Washington Post didn’t say it. Nobody with a camera and a broadcast license and more than twelve viewers looked at the American public and said “hey, the Attorney General just got caught hiding FBI interviews about the President sexually assaulting a 13-year-old, maybe we should talk about that instead of whatever Jake Tapper has planned for the B block.”

The only people talking about it are people like me. Independent journalists. Substackers. The people the algorithm buries. The people whose articles reach a fraction of their own subscribers because the platform that hosts them has decided, through whatever combination of code and cowardice, that this particular topic doesn’t need amplification. Sixty thousand subscribers and half of them never see the article. But a recipe for banana bread goes viral in nine minutes. The system is working exactly as designed. It’s just not designed for you.

So let me tell you what happened, since apparently no one else is going to.

WHAT PAM BONDI DID

The DOJ released 3 million pages of Epstein files in January. In those files, Trump’s name appears roughly ONE MILLION times. Some of those pages contained FBI interviews with women who told agents, on the record, that Trump sexually assaulted them when they were between 13 and 15 years old. This is not rumor. This is not inference. These are FBI documents. Typed up by federal agents. Filed in the system. Sitting on government servers…

Pam Bondi’s Department of Justice removed 47,000 of those pages from public access. The pages that disappeared were, by a remarkable coincidence that would embarrass even the laziest fiction writer, the ones about Trump. Bondi’s people called it a “redaction review.” They testified before Congress. They gave explanations. They used words like “process” and “protocol” and “ongoing” and all the other words that are specifically engineered to make your eyes slide off the page like a fried egg off a greased skillet.

Then Congress subpoenaed Bondi. Bipartisan. Five Republicans crossed the aisle, including Lauren Boebert, which should tell you everything about how damning the evidence must be because Lauren Boebert does not cross aisles the way normal people cross aisles. That is a woman who looked at something so awful it overrode every political instinct she has ever had, which is like watching a compass needle point south. Something fundamental broke.

The subpoena went out March 4. On March 5, every single file reappeared. Overnight. Twenty-five thousand images. All back. The DOJ called the subpoena “laughable” and then complied with it faster than most restaurants can fill a takeout order.

‘But the Dow Jones is at 50,000 points!’

Which means the files were never lost. Which means Bondi’s DOJ knew exactly where they were the entire time they were “missing.” Which means the Attorney General of the United States lied, repeatedly, under oath, to hide evidence of a sitting president’s alleged sexual abuse of children, and she did this not as a rogue act but as the top law enforcement official in the country using the full machinery of the Department of Justice to do it.

She should be in prison right now. She is not in prison. She is the Attorney General. This is America.

THE MOST CONVENIENT WAR IN HISTORY

Now here’s where it gets interesting, and by interesting I mean the kind of interesting where you start Googling “how to build a bunker” and “bulk whiskey prices.”

Washington had been talking about Iran for weeks. Weeks. The drumbeat was steady and obvious and if you have been paying any attention at all to how American wars get manufactured you recognized the rhythm immediately because it is the same rhythm every time. Intelligence leaks. Anonymous sources. Think tank papers. Stern warnings. The slow careful construction of a narrative that makes military action feel inevitable rather than chosen, the way a magician forces a card and makes you think you picked it yourself.

Then, right on schedule, with timing so perfect it would make a Swiss watchmaker weep, Iran’s Supreme Leader died. How exactly did he die? Great question. Nobody really knows. The details are murky in the way that details are murky when governments want them to be murky. And within hours, American and Israeli military operations were underway and oil was spiking and every television in the country was tuned to maps of the Persian Gulf and retired generals were explaining troop movements and the entire Epstein conversation, every single thread of it, vanished from the national consciousness like a fart in a hurricane.

March 5. The same day. The DOJ reposts the evidence it had been hiding. Iran goes hot. In the same 24-hour window. On the same calendar. In the same country.

If you believe that is coincidence, I have a bridge to sell you. It’s in Brooklyn and it comes with a free set of shiny keys to stare at while the government rapes your kids.

The timing was too clean. Too neat. Too perfectly calibrated to bury the one story that could actually bring the whole thing down. The American people were, for the first time, genuinely close to understanding that their President might be a child rapist. Not might have known a child rapist. Not might have been adjacent to a child rapist. Might BE one. The FBI interviews were right there. The evidence was right there. Congressional Republicans were breaking ranks. The dam was cracking.

And then a war started. And every brain in America that had been slowly, painfully processing the horror of those FBI files went “ooh, explosions” and pivoted like a dog that heard a squirrel, and the dam sealed right back up, and Pam Bondi is still the Attorney General, and nobody is in prison, and the files are technically back online but nobody is reading them because Iran.

RED, BLUE, AND THE COLOR THAT ACTUALLY MATTERS

Here is where people lose the plot entirely. Here is where the brainwashing is so complete it would be funny if it weren’t protecting child rapists.

This is not a red vs. blue issue. Both colors are on the list. Republican names are in those files. Democrat names are in those files. The Epstein operation did not check voter registration before it trafficked children. It did not ask party affiliation before it provided minors to powerful men for sexual abuse. The filing cabinet from hell is bipartisan. It always has been.

And yet. AND YET. The moment anyone brings up the files, half the country turns it into a team sport. Red team says it’s a Democrat problem. Blue team says it’s a Republican problem. Both teams get to feel righteous while absolutely nothing happens to any of the people in the files, because as long as Americans are fighting each other about whose pedophiles are worse, nobody is fighting the actual pedophiles.

Does it matter what political party a child rapist belongs to? Does it matter if the man who assaulted a 13-year-old girl registered Republican or Democrat? Is there a version of that crime that becomes acceptable depending on which lever the perpetrator pulls in November? Because that is how this country is treating it. That is the actual, literal, functioning logic of American political discourse right now. “Yes, the evidence says he raped a child, BUT he’s on MY team, so let’s talk about the other team’s rapists instead.”

Every single name in those files, red or blue, belongs on a pike on the White House lawn. Every governor, senator, congressman, CEO, and socialite who participated in, facilitated, or covered up the systematic sexual abuse of children deserves the kind of justice that doesn’t come with a plea deal and a golf-course minimum-security arrangement. The fact that we’re debating party affiliation while the evidence sits on a government website that nobody visits is proof that the brainwashing worked. The machine doesn’t need to hide the truth anymore. It just needs Americans to be too busy arguing with each other to read it.

MOLOCH DOESN’T NEED A TEMPLE

Moloch was the Canaanite god of child sacrifice. He shows up in Leviticus, Jeremiah, and 2 Kings. Not as a metaphor. As a warning. The specific warning was about the kind of evil that organizes itself. Not random cruelty. Not chaos. The evil that builds systems. The evil that writes policy. The evil that creates procedures for handling evidence of child rape and then uses those procedures to hide it.

A disorganized cult is just weirdos in a basement. An organized cult with a marble headquarters and government pensions and a Rapid Response Twitter account and the power to start wars when the timing is convenient is not a cult. It is the United States government in March 2026. The only difference between the DOJ and a temple of Moloch is that Moloch at least had the decency to be straightforward about what he wanted. Pam Bondi uses “redaction review.”

Seventeen members of Congress have named Trump in connection with these files. Both parties. The evidence is there. The names are there. The system absorbs it all and nothing changes. The system metabolizes outrage the way a snake digests a rat. Slowly. Completely. Without ever once opening its eyes.

We will vote again in November. For the same system. Expecting different results. Like putting another quarter in a vending machine that already ate the first six and expecting a Snickers bar to finally fall because this time you really believed.

Ephesians 5:11 says to take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them. Not both-sides them. Not schedule a panel discussion about them. Not turn them into content for a 24-hour news cycle that moves on by Thursday. Expose them.

But nobody with a microphone will.

So here I am. Some guy in a farmhouse. Typing at 4 AM. Talking to whoever’s left.

Maybe this is how it all ends. Not with fire and brimstone but with a filing cabinet and a war and 330 million people staring at shiny keys while the temple collects another offering. Maybe we finally get the apocalypse everyone’s been promising and at least THAT will be interesting because frankly I’m getting bored waiting. At this rate Lucifer is going to show up and half the country will argue about whether he’s a Republican or a Democrat while he eats their children on live television, and the other half will change the channel because the game is on and their fantasy league is more important than the literal mouth of hell opening on C-SPAN.

The files are online. The names are in them. The evidence exists.

Nobody with a platform said a word. Nobody with a badge made an arrest. Nobody with a gavel brought charges.

But the war is going great.

