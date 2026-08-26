The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Sophia Polyankina's avatar
Sophia Polyankina
11h

Greetings from Siberia, Russia!

I wish I hadn't known about this worse-than-Jesabel creature you've described, but it's your personal story that moved me.

I would seriously recommend you to move to Russia and date a decent Orthodox Christian woman. There are still plenty of us here in this mad-mad world!

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AwakeAngel's avatar
AwakeAngel
11h

I felt this way seeing snippets of the interview she did with Tate. I try to stay away from this stuff when I’m online but then invariably see something & then feel like I need to go read a book, take a walk, anything but interact with a digital screen because this is what humans do with them. 😭time to go start culling the wilderness for a cabin

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