The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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JC's avatar
JC
1h

Cutting-edge reporting! Chainsword edge, specifically.

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6 replies by 🐺The Wise Wolf and others
Vic's avatar
Vic
1h

I just posted it on X. See how much hate I get in return. 😊

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