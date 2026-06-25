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🐺The Wise Wolf
13h

Look, just subscribe to Daniel Piper. Funniest British humor since Fawlty Towers. That's it. That's the pitch.

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Gabrielle Marie Kozak's avatar
Gabrielle Marie Kozak
13h

i read to 'realised' and can confirm the british

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