The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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the NSA sucks dick 24/7's avatar
the NSA sucks dick 24/7
8h

God was very clear when he said satan is the god of this world. The epstein files proved that beyond any doubt.

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Lee's avatar
Lee
8h

My brother man…you could be a stand up comic. I love reading your posts, because I usually bust a gut laughing and learning at the same time.

The Witty Wise Wolf…

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