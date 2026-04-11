You cannot deny the math. Greed + Technology + Woke = Demons.

My good friend from Japan, a professional cosplay model, messaged me yesterday with “HEY IM IN THE USA!” followed by approximately nine emoji. She and her roommate had just landed in San Francisco for the weekend because apparently when your roommate’s father is a high-ranking yakuza, you can just decide on a Thursday to fly to America for fun the way normal people decide to go to Applebee’s. “We’re going to San Fran!” she told me, like this was exciting news and not a sentence that made my blood pressure spike.

Because the last time I was in San Francisco was about five years ago, and I am never going back.

I was there for my (moderately successful, thank you) true occult crime podcast, and I made the mistake of trying to get footage near Bohemian Grove, which, for those of you who somehow missed this part of American history, is the place where our nation’s wealthiest and most powerful men gather once a year to burn a straw effigy (I am being EXTREMELY generous with the word “effigy,” and the people who have been inside say what’s actually being sacrificed is not straw and is not an adult) at the foot of a giant owl statue in a ceremony that can best be described as a gay orgy chaos magick ritual with a guest list that reads like a Forbes 500 mixer crossed with something that would get you arrested in 49 states. The Grove is right outside of San Francisco. I know this because I tried to get there. I didn’t make it within three miles before camera drones materialized overhead and a Jeep showed up carrying two men who were roughly the size and emotional warmth of commercial refrigerators. They suggested I turn around. I turned around. I am many things but stupid about men in Jeeps is not one of them.

That night at my hotel room, I narrowly avoided being kidnapped (long story) and had to jump out of a second-story window and hide in the bushes until morning, which I realize sounds like the plot of a Jason Bourne movie except in this version Jason Bourne is a podcast host from upstate New York crouching behind a shrub in his underwear praying that nobody checks the landscaping.

The next morning I’m speed-walking to the Amtrak station to get out of that city and I have half a dozen people following me on the sidewalk chanting “Azazel is God now” (which is not something you want to hear at 7 AM, or frankly at any time), while a random homeless man with a guitar serenades me with a song, composed apparently on the spot, about how I am going to be “raped by Satan.” I did not request this song. There was no tip jar. I would not have contributed to one. I got on the train and I haven’t been back since, and I will not be going back, and if you offered me a million dollars to go back I would negotiate for two million and then still not go.

So when my friend texted me from San Francisco with nine happy emoji, I told her to buy a can of mace and text me every few hours. She agreed. That was over 24 hours ago. We normally talk all day, every day. I have not heard from her. I am worried about this but it is not the main point of this article. The main point of this article is that I think we got invaded by demons and I’m going to need you to hear me out.

I think the invasion happened either when CERN fired up the Large Hadron Collider (a machine built specifically to smash the fundamental building blocks of reality into each other at the speed of light, which seems like exactly the kind of thing that WOULDN’T accidentally rip a hole in the fabric of the universe but apparently we should not be so sure), or possibly earlier, in 1946, when Jack Parsons and L. Ron Hubbard decided to try something called the Babalon Working.

Jack Parsons co-founded the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Actual rocket scientist. Actual genius. Also an actual practitioner of the occult who performed sex rituals in his living room, which is a combination of hobbies that I think we can all agree is unusual. L. Ron Hubbard was a mediocre science fiction writer who would later go on to invent Scientology (which tells you everything you need to know about his decision-making skills). Together, using a gay sex ritual designed by Aleister Crowley (a man whose entire life was essentially one long red flag), they attempted to tear open a portal to hell so that the Whore of Babylon could physically incarnate on Earth, because occultists are, without exception, absolutely and catastrophically terrible at thinking things through.

Whether or not they succeeded is a matter of debate. Whether or not SOMETHING went sideways around that time is, in my opinion, not really debatable anymore.

Look at the last 30 years. Actually, don’t, it’s too depressing. OK look at it a little bit. Marriage has become a legal formality that half the population treats like a gym membership they intend to cancel in February. Children are taking hormones before they’re old enough to understand what hormones DO, and if you question whether a 9-year-old should be making permanent biological decisions during the same developmental window when they also believe in the Tooth Fairy, you’re a bigot, because apparently the only adults not allowed to have an opinion about children are the ones who think children should not be making irreversible medical decisions while they still have a bedtime. The government is a revolving door of grifters who serve two masters: their bank accounts and whichever intelligence service is holding the videos of them having sex with children. (Mossad did not build the most sophisticated blackmail operation in human history because they enjoy photography as a hobby. They built it because it works. Epstein didn’t run a Caribbean sex island for teenagers as a solo project. That was an intelligence operation, and the client list is the leash that controls Washington, which might explain why Washington acts the way it does, which is to say completely and totally insane.)

And if you need evidence that something genuinely demonic is steering this ship, consider what we’re building. Not accidentally. Not as a side effect. ON PURPOSE. Hopium Slayer, who is one of the funniest and most alarming writers on Substack, laid it out yesterday and I want to amplify a few of his points because when you line them up next to each other, they stop looking like random bad ideas and start looking like a blueprint for replacing everything God made with a cheap, controllable knockoff.

They are building sex robots. Not theoretically. Not as a concept. As a CONSUMER PRODUCT. Humanoid machines designed to simulate intimacy so that actual humans never have to go through the terrifying ordeal of being emotionally vulnerable with another actual human.

Think about that for a second. God made man and woman to need each other. To be incomplete alone. To have to learn patience and sacrifice and vulnerability and all the other stuff that makes a marriage hard and also the only thing that actually works. And some freakshow nerd in a Silicon Valley lab looked at that design and said “I can replace that with silicone and a Bluetooth connection.” A society that starts manufacturing synthetic people has already declared war on the real ones. That is not technology. That is a demonic counterfeit of human love, and it’s going to be available on Amazon with free Prime shipping.

Then there’s the biometric ID push. Tagging human beings with digital identifiers for school, banking, travel, and internet access. You do not tag human beings like livestock and call it progress. You tag livestock like livestock. When you start doing it to people, you have stopped seeing them as people, and THAT is exactly how demons see us. Every time they say “safety” they mean control. Every time they say “efficiency” they mean fewer rights. Every time they say “trust the system” you should check your wallet, your blood, and your children. And the cashless economy, where your ability to eat, travel, or speak depends entirely on your obedience to a digital leash. Read Revelation 13:17. “No one could buy or sell unless he had the mark.” We used to think that was a metaphor. It’s a product roadmap.

Hopium Slayer says we’re auctioning off our future. I think we already did. The question is who bought it. And when you look at the pattern, when you see human intimacy being replaced with machines and human identity being replaced with barcodes and human freedom being replaced with programmable money that can be shut off if you say the wrong thing, you’re not looking at bad policy. You’re looking at an inversion. A deliberate, systematic inversion of everything that was designed to make human life HUMAN. And inversions are what demons DO. That’s the whole game. Take what God made and flip it upside down and sell it back to you as progress.

I’ve seen things. Not glowing lights in the sky (although I’ve seen those too and they’re honestly the LEAST interesting category of weird I’ve encountered, which really tells you something about my life). What I’m talking about is something that can only be described as biblical, and not the nice parts of the Bible. Not the Psalms. Not the Beatitudes. Not the part where Jesus feeds everybody fish. The OTHER parts. The parts with the entities that are not supposed to be here, doing things that are not supposed to be possible, in places where they have no business being.

I can’t get specific. Not because I don’t trust you. Because talking about it in detail does things to my ability to sleep at night, and because what I saw is so far outside of what anyone considers normal that describing it makes me sound like the exact type of person I have spent my entire career distinguishing myself from. I am not a guy on a street corner with a cardboard sign. I’m a journalist who has published thousands of articles (some of them in SCOPUS-indexed academic journals, which I mention not to brag but to establish that I am not, clinically speaking, a [total] lunatic, [usually]).

And I am telling you, with all of that behind me: something is here. On Earth. Among us. And it is not friendly and it is not leaving.

People cling to their heroes because they gave up believing in God and needed something to fill the hole. They worship Trump (who hung out with a pedophile child sex trafficker for twenty years, but sure, he’s the savior). They worship Elon (who employs 19-year-olds named “Big Balls” at the Department of Homeland Security, but sure, he’s the genius who’ll fix everything). They worship influencers with lip filler and ring lights and nothing whatsoever behind their eyes. And I can’t get the average Republican to understand the Trump thing, and I can’t get the average Democrat to acknowledge that Biden’s son’s laptop contained photographs that would put any normal person in federal prison, because NOBODY wants to see. Everyone wants to scroll. Everyone wants the next dopamine hit.

Everyone wants the water skiing squirrel.

The squirrel is not going to save you. Neither is Trump. Neither is Elon. Neither is Biden or Obama or some celebrity douchebag. The only thing that has ever fought what’s moving through this world is the thing the modern world has been systematically trained to laugh at, which is genuine faith in something bigger than yourself that isn’t a politician, a tech billionaire, or a silicone robot that whispers sweet nothings into your ear while it harvests your biometric data for a company in Shenzhen.

Start believing in something real before the fake stuff finishes replacing everything you love. Because it’s almost done. And the guys chanting on the sidewalk in San Francisco? They already know it is.

If this article scared you, good. If it made you laugh, also good. If it did both at the same time, that’s more or less the Wise Wolf experience and we appreciate your patronage. A paid subscription keeps me and Lily investigating the things that no one else will touch because touching them tends to result in being chased through San Francisco by people chanting the names of fallen angels while a homeless man provides the musical score, which is not a great weekend but does make for excellent content. Your support keeps the lights on, keeps Lily in school, and keeps me from going back to finance, where the demons wear better suits but are otherwise identical.

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Bonus Section:

“Wolf, What the Hell Are You Talking About?” A Quick Guide for Normal People

Azazel is one of the fallen angels (also called Watchers) described in the Book of Enoch. He taught humans how to make weapons and cosmetics (war and vanity, in one lesson plan). In some traditions he’s the angel that got chained in the desert as punishment. When a group of strangers in San Francisco follow you down the street chanting “Azazel is God now,” they are announcing that they worship a fallen angel who was imprisoned by God for corrupting humanity. This is not a great sign for the neighborhood.

The Babalon Working was a series of occult rituals performed in 1946 by Jack Parsons (rocket scientist, co-founder of JPL (what became NASA)) and L. Ron Hubbard (future founder of Scientology). The ritual, based on the work of Aleister Crowley, was a sex magick operation intended to incarnate a divine feminine entity called “Babalon” (the Whore of Babylon from Revelation 17). Whether they succeeded depends on who you ask. Whether they were idiots for trying is not up for debate.

Aleister Crowley (1875-1947) was a British occultist who called himself “The Great Beast 666” and founded a religion called Thelema. He influenced virtually every modern occult movement. British intelligence recruited him during both World Wars. He died broke and addicted to heroin in a boarding house, which should tell aspiring occultists everything they need to know about the retirement plan.

Bohemian Grove is a 2,700-acre private campground in Monte Rio, California where some of the most powerful men in the world (presidents, defense secretaries, Fortune 500 CEOs, media moguls) gather every July for a two-week retreat. The centerpiece is a ritual called the Cremation of Care, in which a human effigy is burned at the base of a 40-foot concrete owl. Alex Jones snuck in and filmed it in 2000. The footage is on the internet. Nobody has successfully debunked it because it is on video and the owl is 40 feet tall and hard to misidentify.

CERN / Large Hadron Collider is a 17-mile particle accelerator on the French-Swiss border that smashes subatomic particles into each other at near-light speed to study the fundamental structure of matter. It is the most complex machine ever built by humans. Their logo features a stylized 666. They performed a dance ceremony in front of a Shiva statue (the Hindu god of destruction) at the facility’s opening. When asked about these choices, they said it was art. It was very specific art.

Revelation 13:17 is the verse that describes a future system where “no one could buy or sell unless he had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.” Written approximately 2,000 years ago. Central Bank Digital Currencies, programmable money that can be turned off remotely based on your behavior, were announced approximately last Tuesday. Draw your own conclusions.