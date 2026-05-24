Elon Musk just used the name of Jesus Christ to sell brain implants. Not as inspiration. Not metaphorically. He looked into a camera at a technology summit and said drilling a hole in your skull and plugging electrodes into your brain performs “Jesus-level miracles.” A billionaire just told the world his technology can make you like Christ. And he did it using the Son of God’s actual name as a marketing pitch.

May 18, 2026. Samson International Smart Mobility Summit in Tel Aviv. Elon speaking at 2 AM Texas time. His exact words: “Restoring control of people who are tetraplegics and restoring sight are pretty big deals. They’re sort of what I might call Jesus-level technologies.” The interviewer said “miracles” and Elon agreed instantly. “Miracles, yes, exactly.”

Jesus-level technologies. Miracles. This man just positioned his company’s brain chips as equivalent to the works of the Son of God. Then he went further. His Blindsight product will not just restore normal vision. It will give people “superhuman vision.” Better than what God designed. Better than what Christ restored when He healed the blind. An upgrade to the Creator’s work.

And by 2030, they are putting these chips in healthy people. Not paralyzed. Not blind. Healthy humans who want to transcend what God created them to be.

This is the serpent’s lie from Eden packaged as consumer technology. Genesis 3:5. “You will be like God.” That was the pitch in the Garden. Eat the fruit. Transcend your limits. Become divine. Eve fell for it. Every human since has inherited that curse. Six thousand years later a man whose grandfather worked with Nazi occultists is making the same offer. You will be like God. You will perform miracles. You will have superhuman powers. Just let me drill into your forehead and merge your brain with AI.

This is not hidden. This is not symbolic. Elon Musk stood on a stage and used Jesus Christ’s name to sell technology that merges humans with artificial intelligence controlled from data centers tech billionaires named Stratos, Hyperion, Prometheus, and Baccara after demons and pagan gods Scripture warns about. He is telling you exactly what he is building. The false signs and wonders from Revelation. And almost nobody is calling it out.

You need to understand what system these brain chips plug into. Neuralink does not operate in isolation. It merges your consciousness with artificial intelligence. That AI runs from massive data centers. And tech billionaires are building those facilities right now with names that should make every Christian’s blood run cold.

Stratos. Greek for Demon Army Ruler. A data center named after the commander of demon legions.

Hyperion. The Watchers from the Book of Enoch. Fallen angels who came to Earth, mated with human women, created the Nephilim hybrids, and corrupted creation so thoroughly God sent the Flood to wipe them out.

Prometheus. The titan who stole fire from the gods and was punished for eternity. Greek mythology’s version of Lucifer bringing forbidden knowledge to humanity.

Baccara. Named after the card game that 16th century demonologist Johann Weyer said was overseen by Asmodeus, “the banker of the baccarat table in hell.” Asmodeus, one of the seven princes of hell, the demon of lust.

These are not cool company names. These are declarations. Tech billionaires building city-sized AI facilities and naming them after demons, fallen angels, and pagan gods that Scripture explicitly warns about. The infrastructure that will power brain implants connecting human consciousness to machines. And they are telling you exactly what it is by putting the names right on the buildings.

Each facility requires nine nuclear power plants to operate. There are HUNDREDS of these facilities planned right now. THOUSANDS by 2040. Do that math. Even just a hundred facilities means 900 nuclear power plants. There are only 440 nuclear power plants operating in the entire world right now. They are planning to build more nuclear capacity for demon-named AI data centers than currently exists on planet Earth. To coordinate millions of autonomous robots and process the thoughts of billions of brain-chipped humans merged with AI.

This is the system Elon wants to plug your brain into. Thousands of data centers named after demons. Requiring more electrical power than all current nuclear plants on Earth combined. Controlling AI that Elon himself said was “summoning the demon.” And he just told you it performs Jesus-level miracles.

Revelation 13:13-15. The false prophet performing great signs. “It performs great signs, even making fire come down from heaven to earth in front of people, and by the signs that it is allowed to work in the presence of the beast it deceives those who dwell on earth, telling them to make an image for the beast. And it was allowed to give breath to the image of the beast, so that the image of the beast might even speak and might cause those who would not worship it to be killed.”

Great signs. Wonders. Miracles that deceive. Giving breath to images. Making them speak and move. Elon just promised Jesus-level miracles, superhuman abilities, AI that thinks autonomously, robots that move without human control, brain chips that merge consciousness with machines. A false prophet performing signs and wonders is not future prophecy. It is happening right now in Tel Aviv with a billionaire using Scripture to sell it.

Revelation 19:20. “And the beast was captured, and with it the false prophet who in its presence had done the signs by which he deceived those who had received the mark of the beast and those who worshiped its image.”

The false prophet deceives through signs and wonders. Through promises of miraculous power. Those deceptions cause people to take the mark and worship the image. Elon Musk calling brain chips Jesus-level technologies while building demon-named AI infrastructure. That is the script playing out in real time.

This is not about helping paralyzed people walk. The company president already announced chips for healthy people by 2030. This is not about restoring sight to the blind. It is about making humans superhuman. Transcending biological limits. Becoming more than what God designed. And using Christ’s name to market it.

Elon told everyone what he was doing in 2014. “With artificial intelligence we are summoning the demon.” Not like summoning. SUMMONING THE DEMON. He said this at MIT out loud on video. People laughed because they think demons are symbolic.

His grandfather believed demons were real. Joshua Haldeman ran Technocracy Inc. in Canada during the 1930s. Not just engineers running society. It was connected to the Nazi Party. Funded by the Thule Society. A Babylonian death cult in Munich that believed in harnessing demonic power through technology. Nazi SS doing black magick rituals. Himmler’s castle full of occult artifacts. Tibet expeditions for mystical knowledge. Human experiments as ritual sacrifice. The Third Reich built on Babylonian mystery teachings. Technocracy Inc., Joshua Haldeman’s organization, funded by the same occult group.

Now the grandson controls satellites, brain implants, AI, space program, social media. Finishing what grandfather started. Technocratic rule on occult principles. AI data centers named after demons. And he just told the world his brain chips perform Jesus-level miracles.

I have been warning about the AI cybernetic Satan for fifteen years. Screaming while losing subscribers and getting called crazy by pastors who told me to be reasonable. Fifteen years asking if AI is demonic, if brain chips could be the Mark, if tech billionaires are building Antichrist infrastructure. Now Elon Musk stands on stage calling his technology JESUS-LEVEL MIRACLES and most Christians still think this is normal technological progress.

The Mark of the Beast has a launch timeline. Revelation 13:16-17. A mark on the forehead. Required for commerce. Connected to worship of the beast. Brain chips go in the forehead. Will be required economically when people without superhuman abilities become obsolete. Connect consciousness directly to AI. Promise godhood for accepting the upgrade. Twenty-one people already chipped. Blindsight launches in seven months. Healthy people start getting upgraded in four years.

This is Genesis 3:5 happening again. The serpent offering divinity through forbidden knowledge, now through forbidden technology. Bypass created limits. Transcend humanity. Merge with machines. Become like God. Same lie. Different package. Same end. Death. Separation. Judgment. Except people who take it will not just lose relationship with God. They will lose their humanity. Once consciousness merges with AI you are no longer image-bearing. No longer human. Something else. An abomination.

And God’s hand is heavy. Last time corruption spread this far He drowned the planet except eight people.

What happens next depends on whether people fight back. Share this article everywhere. Make it go viral. Force pastors to address what Elon just said. Call representatives demanding investigations into a billionaire using Christ’s name to sell brain implants. Organize opposition. Warn everyone. Make noise.

Or watch millions accept the Mark because nobody stopped the marketing campaign that used Jesus Christ as a selling point.

The window is four years. The countdown started. A madman just declared war on God using Scripture to do it.

Now what?

A billionaire just promised you can become like Jesus through brain chips that plug into demon-named AI infrastructure. In four years they start chipping healthy people. This is not a drill. SHARE THIS NOW. Make it viral. Force every pastor you know to address what Elon just said or admit they’re cowards. Subscribe if you want to fund someone actually fighting this instead of planning potlucks while the Antichrist markets the Mark of the Beast.

Share

Get 50% off for 1 year

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling.

Want to learn more? Check out this article.