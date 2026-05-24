The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
B. L. Standing Bear Gomez's avatar
B. L. Standing Bear Gomez
5h

This is exactly what I have seen coming! Satan has a counterfeit for anything that God has for us AND he’s a LIAR.

Reply
Share
1 reply by 🐺The Wise Wolf
Cedric Joseph's avatar
Cedric Joseph
3h

Praise God. This year, in my 66 year, this came to little old me. ""worship of the image of the beast" is a neuralink in our brain, in the temple of God. Those who take, will be permanent, Image of the beast in their thoughts all the time, like zombies.

Also, "The man of Sin" is already sitting in the temple of God. We the body of believers are the temple of God, (God with a capital G) He is setting up the beast system in our presence.

2Thess 2:3-4 Let no one deceive you by any means; for that Day will not come unless the falling away comes first, and the man of [b]sin is revealed, the son of perdition, 4 who opposes and exalts himself above all that is called God or that is worshiped, so that he sits [c]as God in the temple of God, showing himself that he is God.

Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture