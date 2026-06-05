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Before we start, watch this video clip. It is less than a minute long and it sets the exact tone I am aiming for. Consider it mandatory if you have no idea who Alan Moore is, what Watchmen means, or why a man named Rorschach is about to narrate my newsletter.

I owe you an explanation, because without one you are going to reach the bottom of this thing convinced I have finally, fully gone insane. (The jury on my sanity has been out for years. I am not trying to sway it either way.)

What you are about to read actually happened to me. I know precisely how that sounds. I wrote the whole thing up about six months ago in my normal voice, the facts lined up in a tidy row like a responsible adult, and you can probably guess how many people believed me, (but whatever number you are picturing, go lower).

Written plainly it read less like reporting and more like a man describing to his shrink the sum total of his absolute madness, and telling it the same way twice would be pointless. And I am not going to.

So I am going to lie to you instead. Just a little. I am going to costume a TRUE story in a FAKE one’s fedora and hand it over, because people are peculiar creatures who will fight a fact to its face and then believe the identical fact without blinking the instant you stamp the word FICTION on the front. It is a glitch in the human mind, and I intend to abuse it without apology.

I have written this in the voice of Rorschach, the trench-coated, mask-wearing, deeply-not-well antihero of Alan Moore’s Watchmen, a man who stared straight at the rot under the world and refused, right up until it got him killed, to pretend he could not see it.

I should warn you this one cost me. It took roughly three times longer than anything I normally write, because crawling inside the skull of Alan Moore is not a job for amateurs, and I am an amateur. The man is smarter and more gifted than I will ever be, and doing his voice felt a little like forging a Rembrandt with a fistful of crayons. But every fact inside the costume is real. The costume is the only invented thing about it. And if the whole getup is not for you, I understand completely.

The Wise Wolf Doing His Best to Sound Like Rorschach’s Journal. February 11th, 2025.

Burner SIM. Cash at a Dollar General thirty miles from my flophouse. New number, new account for the social networks that keep banning me for telling the truth. Post until they block me, drop in the next card, start over. Inefficient. It works. This number was days old. Given to no one. No one should be calling me. Ever. I have no friends.

It rang. Probably a telemarketer.

A woman’s voice. Fake. Did not buy it for a second. Use voice synthesis for my video work every week. The machines are good now. Flawless. This wasn’t. This had seams. A man’s voice run through a hardware box, pitch dragged high until it cracked. Every few words the disguise failed. You could hear the man under it. Caller wanted a mask.

“She” said she used to work in intelligence. Refused the agency name. Old gear, too. Costly in its day. Government property meant to be handed back when you leave “the company.” This one never handed it back. Kept a souvenir from the years working for Uncle Scam.

Then she told me what she had called to say. Pentagon paid Elon Musk to build two hundred thousand humanoid robots. Soldiers. Built to kill. Told me to watch Tesla. The money was coming. Largest sum ever paid to a single human being, the biggest payday in history, executed in the open while almost no one understood what they were looking at. Musk is already the richest man alive. More money means nothing to him. Power is the prize. A crown. Worth betraying democracy itself to a man who worships himself and nothing else.

Asked why she dragged a nobody into it. She laughed. Dry. Said it makes no difference who she tells. Said no one breathing will ever believe a man like me.

She is right.

The Wise Wolf Doing His Best to Sound Like Rorschach’s Journal. March 4th, 2025.

The phones didn’t stop. New burners. New cash, new dead lines. They find every one of them. A man laughing at me in Russian, words I cannot understand, then three letters in clean English: K-G-B. Strange thing to say. The KGB died in 1991, or that’s the story they sold the rubes. Maybe it didn’t. Maybe Putin still runs it in the dark under another name. Maybe the Soviet Union never truly fell, and the collapse was theater for the cameras. Do not know. A man with a laptop trying to make sense of a world ruled by evil.

Another night, a strange voice. 30 seconds of strange sounds from a strange language, then four words flat and slow: The CCP loves your work. Enough years of anime to know Japanese when I hear it, and that was not Japanese. Not Korean either. Korean sounds like neither one. It was Chinese. So CCP could only mean one thing. Did not need to follow the words. The threat was plain.

Four calls. Four different burner SIMs, four numbers no one alive should have had. Every one about the same two things: The robots. The New World Order coming behind them. A drunk dialing a wrong number in the night does not land on four secret lines and talk about the same secret on every one. This was not a prank. This was a confession. Multiple intelligence networks, more than one government among them, mocking me because I figured something out.

For years I threw theories at the wall. Most of them garbage. Knew it. Threw them anyway. Had a Youtube channel that pulled real numbers once, until they killed it for “medical misinformation,” the name they hand you when you ask the wrong questions about the vaccine. Run a newsletter now that keeps me one rung above a homeless shelter.

Four years back I was already calling Musk a ‘wanna-be Bond villain’. Did it for clicks. Barely believed it but I needed the views. Had never heard the word ‘Technocracy’. But somewhere in all that noise I hit something real. Suspected him on instinct. Found the evidence long after, enough of it to believe I am right. That is the part that should frighten a man. Not that the crank was loud. That the crank put his finger on something true, and somebody in a building with no name noticed he had. That is why she called. That is why the phones ring.

They are showing me they can reach me anywhere. We found the number you buried. We can find the next one. We can find you.

The Wise Wolf Doing His Best to Sound Like Rorschach’s Journal. March 26th, 2025.

A few weeks after the last call, went grocery shopping.

Three men followed me around the store. All of them in the Top Gun aviators ex-military and spooks love to wear. One short, wiry. Two huge, built like spec ops. Pretended not to notice them tailing me aisle to aisle.

Went through the checkout. They were standing by the exit. The small wiry one looked at me and said, “See you later.” Then he said my name. My real one. (Will not blast it over my Substack. Not getting doxxed again. Enough freaks harassing me already.)

Like I said, they can reach me anywhere. Even a shopping trip to Walmart. Now you know why I rarely leave my motel room.

The Wise Wolf Doing His Best to Sound Like Rorschach’s Journal. July 19th, 2025.

Dug into Musk’s history. His family. None of this begins with him. It begins with his grandfather.

His mother’s father. Joshua Haldeman. Ran the Canadian wing of a cult called Technocracy Incorporated through the 1930s. The gospel, stripped to the bone: Tear the vote out of the hands of the mob. Hand the whole machine to the engineers, the scientists, the men who own the gears. Rule by the worthy. The rest are cattle. Cattle do not steer. Cattle ARE steer, gelded and driven, herded through whatever gate the owner opens.

When the war came, the government banned Technocracy as a danger to the war effort. A man dangerous to the war against Hitler is a man useful to Hitler whether he ever wore the armband publicly or not.

Haldeman did not stop. So they came for him. Tried him for disloyalty to the Crown and for undermining the country’s war while the nation bled for it. Sedition. Found him guilty.

Haldeman fled. Hauled the same sickness to South Africa in 1950. Stood up in broad daylight for apartheid. Wrote a whole book to defend it. Defended it to the day he died.

Now onto the grandson Elon Musk. He did not stumble into this rot. He was raised in the house it built. He kept the fascist-technocratic creed. Money over everything. Power justifies itself. Contempt for the vote. The belief that the world belongs to the few who can build the machines, and that everyone else should sit down, shut up, and be ruled… or be killed.

The Wise Wolf Doing His Best to Sound Like Rorschach’s Journal. November 6th, 2025.

Today it stopped being a secret. Public now. In daylight. On paper. Signed.

Tesla’s shareholders voted to hand Elon Musk a trillion dollars. Not a wage. A bounty. Carved into twelve pieces, every piece locked behind a target the market calls a fantasy. The two firms whose entire business is advising shareholders how to vote, ISS and Glass Lewis, both told them to reject it. The shareholders voted it through anyway. Three of every four shares, shoved across the table. The greedy never learn a new trick.

A trillion dollars to one man. To collect all of it, Tesla has to become worth eight and a half trillion. Eight and a half trillion dollars. For a company that sells cars.

Looked hard at cars. Took Tesla out of the numbers and counted the rest. Every other company on earth that builds an electric car, all of them together, every car they sell in a year. It does not come close to a trillion dollars. And Tesla is supposed to be worth eight and a half trillion. Failed algebra twice in high school, and even I know these numbers do not add up. There is no version of selling electric cars that builds a company worth eight trillion dollars. None.

The number is not about cars. Cannot be. A trillion-dollar payout, an eight-trillion-dollar target, and a car business that does not justify a fraction of it. The market is paying for something that is not cars and pretending not to see it.

That is the secret. Not a thing locked in a vault. A thing sitting in plain sight, in a thousand pages of filings and transcripts and contracts, waiting for anyone willing to read it. I read it. Almost no one else will.

They would rather scroll cat memes and tell themselves everything is fine than spend one night with the evidence. The secret does not survive because it is hidden. It survives because the average American is too lazy to look and too scared of what the looking would cost him. That is the only lock on the door, and it holds better than any vault.

Two hundred thousand humanoid robots built for war. Soldiers. The Pentagon’s army, on paper, paid for with your taxes. But Musk is the one building them. Musk is the one that wants to control them.

My guess? He is building them with a backdoor. A hidden switch in the code, one the Pentagon does not know is there, waiting for him to throw it.

The day he throws it, every one of those soldiers stops answering to the Pentagon and starts answering to Musk. The army your taxes paid for becomes HIS army. Priced into his company in broad daylight while the whole room agreed to call it a carmaker. That is what eight and a half trillion dollars buys. Not cars. An army the Pentagon only thinks it owns, because two hundred million taxpaying Americans paid for it. We are buying Musk his army.

And the data centers. Building them the size of cities now. A single one of them eats the power of an entire state. Burns millions of gallons of water a day just to keep from cooking itself. They tell you it is all for chatbots and search. Lie. Nothing you type into a search bar needs a building the size of a city to answer it. That much power and that much cooling, poured into that much concrete, runs two things: The brains of a robot army. And a surveillance grid that watches everyone, everywhere, all the time. There is no way around that math.

I got the proof. The thing that turns a crank with a theory into a man who was warned and was right. It did not come from a voice on a burner phone. It came from Musk’s own mouth, in public, on Tesla’s earnings call, investors listening and a transcript running. He called it a robot army. Not my phrase. His.

He asked the people in that room, out loud, “If we build this robot army, do I have at least a strong influence over this robot army?”

That is a confession in a business suit. The richest man alive, on the record, saying two things in one breath. The robot army is real. And he will not build it unless he controls it. Not the Pentagon. Him. HIS army. The exact thing the voice told me in February, said out loud by the man building it, nine months later.

Which means the voice was real. A real person who used to work in intelligence, with real information, giving me a real warning. Everything ‘she’ said came true on a public earnings call, word for word.

No man loses sleep over who commands his vacuum cleaner. Control is a thing you guard when the machine can be ordered to kill. But losing the army is not the fear underneath it. His stated worry, on that call, was being ousted before the work is done. His word. Ousted. The gentle version. What a man building a secret army is truly afraid of is being caught and stopped before it is his. Exposed. Put in a cell. He said the fear out loud, and the soft men nodded and wrote it down under cars.

Which leaves one hope, and it may be a thin one. Somewhere in that government is a person who survived the DOGE purge, the preemptive strike that cleared out anyone who might one day talk. Someone who played it smart enough to look like one more harmless cog in the machine. And maybe that someone is quietly gathering the evidence it will take to put this man in front of a judge before the switch is his.

Or I am dreaming, and the whole government is full of Nazis now…

The Wise Wolf Doing His Best to Sound Like Rorschach’s Journal. November 9th, 2025.

Run the slaughterhouse arithmetic the generals are running. A soldier is a man, and a man is the weak point. He sleeps. He eats. He thinks of home. Some gray dawn he stands in a doorway full of children and his gut seizes and turns him around, and that one failure is the last mercy left in the whole rotten trade of war. The machine has no gut to seize. Bought once. Fed on current. It steps through the door you aim it at and feels nothing warmer than a hammer feels for a nail. One of them does the butchery of fifty men and never sleeps, never weeps, never once chokes on the order. An army that cannot mutiny. Cannot leak. Cannot turn on the men who built it. Men can refuse an order. Men can turn on the tyrant who gives it. That has always been the last check on absolute power. He is building an army that removes it.

My guess is they will build them to look like the Terminator. The robots from the movies. That picture is part of the colloquial lexicon now, part of the zeitgeist, sitting in the head of everyone who ever sat in a theater. A chrome skeleton with glowing red eyes. People see that and they know they have lost before the fight even begins. Five hundred of them coming up the street would not have to fire a shot. The street would fall to its knees at the sight.

None of this is new. The people who control the best technology control the society. It happened in the Middle Ages and it is happening again now. Plate armor was the tank of its day. A man sealed head to foot in steel, up on a warhorse, could ride into a crowd of peasants and be a tank.

And whatever the movies taught you, the knights inside that steel were not the good guys. They were thugs and thieves who robbed and murdered their way into becoming the aristocracy, and nobody could stop them, because nobody else could afford the armor. The best technology cost a king’s ransom. Only the rich had it. The rich ruled because the rich could not be killed.

Then came gunpowder. A tube of steel, some powder, a lead ball, cheap enough for a farmhand, and the best knight alive became just another corpse on the field. The armor was worthless overnight. A rich man could no longer sink a fortune into steel and go on robbing the village, because now the village could shoot back. That was the great leveler.

There is no leveler this time. The robots are the new armor, and a bullet just pings off the steel. The one thing that drops them is an EMP. An electromagnetic pulse. A burst of energy that scrambles their robot brains, fries their circuits, and turns a hundred million dollars of walking murder machine into a heap of scrap. The problem is that almost no one alive knows what an EMP even is, let alone how to build one.

The Wise Wolf Doing His Best to Sound Like Rorschach’s Journal. June 1st, 2026.

Six months on this, and it cost me money. Real money. Paid subscribers are the entire livelihood of a small newsletter, and over two hundred of them have walked since I started writing about Technocracy Incorporated. It killed our reach overnight. For a while there we were putting Epstein on blast and pulling two, three, five thousand likes an article. I turned to this, and the same work could suddenly barely scrape a hundred.

It took me a while to work out why. Then I had it. People could stomach the government being full of elite child predators. That was a horror they could at least look at. What they could not look at was the next thing. That the government they voted into office is working hand in glove with a pack of Silicon Valley fascists to pen the whole population like cattle. That one was too big. So they did the only thing they could think to do. They buried their heads in the sand.

The ostrich does not bury its head because it cannot see the danger. It chooses the dark on purpose. Blindness over the sight of the thing that means to kill it.

The ostrich is no helpless animal. It is about the nearest thing alive to a velociraptor. Eight feet of muscle, a leg that can kill a lion with a single kick. It does not have to die. It can turn and fight and win. It has everything it needs to win.

It buries its head anyway. Too “chicken” to use what it was born with. That is most of this country. Born able to fight back, and choosing the sand.

They write to me before they cancel. None of them call me a liar. None of them say the facts are wrong. They say I am probably right, and that being right is the thing they cannot live with, and that they would rather go back to not knowing. They used to pay me for the truth. Now they would pay me to stop telling it.

I will not stop.

Okay. Mask off. It is just me again.

So that was Rorschach, and this is the part where I climb out of the costume, set down the imaginary fedora, and go back to writing like a human being who is allowed to use contractions. Everything above this line was him. Everything down here is me, the Wise Wolf, talking to you straight, because the last thing I have to say is too important to hide behind another man’s face.

Here is what frightens me most, and I will be honest about it the way I would want a man to be honest with me. I understand him. Put his money and his power and his certainty in my hands, and I am not sure I would do anything different, and I have sat with that long enough to stop pretending otherwise. This is how a very smart man comes to think once nobody alive can tell him no. He looks at the rest of us and sees children, a herd too foolish to be trusted with its own future, and he decides someone has to take the wheel, and that someone is obviously him. I have felt that pull.

The only reason (other than I am not a billionaire) I am writing a warning instead of drawing up a blueprint is that somewhere along the way I learned I am not God, and that I will answer for what I do. He never learned that. Men like him never do.

That is the engine of Watchmen, and the reason I borrowed its voice. The villain is not a monster in a cave. He is Adrian Veidt, who calls himself Ozymandias, the smartest and richest man alive, so certain of his own genius that he murders millions of people in a single afternoon to scare the species into behaving, and never doubts he is the hero.

He named himself after a pharaoh, and nobody around him thought to ask why. When the slaughter is done and the lie is holding the peace together, every other hero agrees to keep the secret. For the greater good. Only Rorschach refuses, and it gets him killed, and he is right anyway.

That man is real. He is older than Rome and older than Egypt, and he never announces himself as a villain. He always arrives speaking the language of the greater good.

The pharaoh who buried thousands under his monument was building something eternal. The Caesar who stepped over the republic was saving it. Every one of them was building paradise, and the bodies were only the cost of the plan. Give one man enough money, enough power, and enough certainty that the rest of us are children, and he stops asking permission and starts calling it salvation. There has never been a century without one. There is not one now.

The world is ruled by sick people and everyone's looking the other way. They ask, "Who will watch the Watchmen?" They think it's a riddle. It isn't. The Wise Wolf will.

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling.

Hey, it’s Lily. Editor, researcher, and the person who BEGGED Wolf not to publish this one.

I lost that fight, obviously. So let me tell you where things stand. We have already alienated a heap of our paid subscribers, and somewhere along the way we apparently annoyed every billionaire on the planet at once, because we are getting quietly throttled on Substack and our YouTube channel is such a ghost town I have honestly stopped checking it. We were doing FINE writing about Epstein and the Bible. People read it, people paid, everyone was happy. And then Wolf had to go and wreck a perfectly good thing by trying to WARN YOU PEOPLE that the Technocracy stuff is real.

It is scary. I get it. But if we all stand around acting like ostriches, those lions are going to rip every last one of us apart.

Here is the part that keeps me up. Wolf is dead serious about hiring a lawyer to slow these people down, and that costs money. Like buy-a-house money. A lawyer is not even in the same universe as our budget.

And I have a decision to make. I graduate this week, and I have a genuinely good offer to go write for a celebrity gossip rag in LA. The thing is, I like this job. I like helping Wolf shine a light on stuff that actually matters. But I also have a whole life in front of me, and being a Substack “bestseller” does not pay like a New York Times one.

If you can swing it, becoming a paid subscriber would mean the world to us. If you cannot, please just SHARE this article and help us punch a hole in the shadowban so more eyes can find our work.

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Here’s another depressing article if you interested in the truth.