The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pfeffernut Maus's avatar
Pfeffernut Maus
23m

And still, nobody has been arrested

Reply
Share
1 reply
Sarah Jayne's avatar
Sarah Jayne
6m

I remember being immersed in the Pizzagate scandal, and finally I believed everyone else, not my personal experience with sick people like this. Truthfully nobody believes this stuff which makes it the most effective psychological warfare, so that many victims create their own demise. It’s the most horrific 🤬and grotesque war.

Thank you 🙏🏽 for reading those files and reporting this to us all.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture