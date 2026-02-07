The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Francie3's avatar
Francie3
11h

I have a friend who was a director in a criminal justice system. A detective working on one of the infamous daycare cases of SRA told my friend that a psychiatrist working with a child from this daycare showed her what they did in these rituals or part of what they did and told the detective that the room immediately dropped 20° And she had the child stop. It is very real and been going on forever. This was back in the 90s. We have to make people aware, especially ones that work with these victims, but everyone needs to know and understand what’s going on and stand up or it will continue Because like you said they think they’re winning. I tell people you think it’s horrible to think about think how horrible it must be for the people actually going through this.?

Reply
Share
Annie Evans's avatar
Annie Evans
11h

You are making sense and to be honest this applies to most, if not all religions and satanic perspectives going back to the beginning of time. Nothing has stopped satanic things happening since beginning of time. Seems it is up to us to know the lines we cannot cross if we want to be on the side of Jesus! In the Lord’s name, Amen!

Reply
Share
3 replies
66 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture