This thumbnail was AI-generated. Notice how the AI thinks Epstein is actually ‘dead’. HA! Must be nice to be that naive …

Somewhere between the third and fourth million pages of the Epstein files, you stop seeing a crime and start seeing a church…

The mainstream press is sorting the dump for celebrity gossip. The alternative media is counting flight logs. The politicians are pointing across the aisle like the aisle isn’t part of the building. And everybody, every last one of them, is jamming this thing into a box marked “sex trafficking” because that box is familiar and safe and it implies the system still works and the FBI is going to ride in on a white horse and fix it.

The files don’t describe a criminal enterprise.

Criminals don’t build temples.

Criminals don’t name bank accounts after Canaanite gods.

Criminals don’t develop a clinical staging system for the spiritual effects of raping a child.

Criminals want money. They want power. They steal and they lie and they kill for it the way humans always have, and none of that requires dedicated ritual infrastructure on a private island.

What the Epstein files describe is something that uses crime the way a church uses a collection plate. The crime funds the operation. The operation is worship.

You can ignore the temple. You can ignore the twin pillars matching Jachin and Boaz from Solomon’s Temple. You can ignore the bank account literally named Baal. You can ignore the taxonomy of child destruction organized around “unlocking supernatural abilities.” You can ignore that every single one of these elements maps onto a system of religious practice documented in Scripture, in archaeology, and in the historical record for three thousand years.

You can ignore all of it.

(Most people will.)

However, some of us are not stupid.

And more importantly, some of us are willing to go to war over this.

The American Government is Filled with Murder Magicians

Witchcraft, in America, means crystals. It means teenage girls on TikTok burning sage and reading tarot. It means Stevie Nicks and Harry Potter and a pentagram on a Hot Topic t-shirt. Somewhere along the line the most dangerous practice in human history got turned into an aesthetic, and nobody thought that was suspicious. Nobody asked who benefits from making the real thing look like a joke.

The Hebrew word is keshaphim. A mekasheph is someone who has entered a transactional relationship with an entity the text calls a shed, a destroyer, a demonic intelligence with will and appetite. The transaction is simple. You feed it what it wants. It gives you what you want. Power. Wealth. Protection. Influence. And the currency it accepts, the only currency it has ever accepted in any culture or any century where this practice surfaces, is the suffering of children. The younger the better. The more innocent the better. Not poetry. Terms of the deal.

The Ars Goetia describes this economy. The Picatrix describes it. The Babylonian Maqlû incantation texts describe it. The mechanism never changes. Trauma opens a door. Innocence is the key. Break a child and something comes through. And that something delivers.

The Epstein files contain correspondence about a “classic stage three.” Their term. A young girl whose sexual abuse has caused her to develop “special and supernatural abilities.” Not a casual mention. A staging system. A clinical taxonomy. A methodical framework for the progressive destruction of children built on the premise that shattering a child’s mind opens access to something beyond the material world.

That is not sex trafficking. That is keshaphim. That is the thing described in Exodus, Deuteronomy, Leviticus, Ezekiel, Jeremiah, and Psalms, translated as “sorcery” in your English Bible and sanded down by centuries of church politics until it sounded like a fairy tale instead of a federal crime in progress.

The Oldest Franchise on Earth

The crime ring is new. The religion is old enough to have its own fossils.

Archaeologists have pulled thousands of urns from the tophets at Carthage. Each urn holds the cremated bones of a child sacrificed to Baal. Carbon dated. Cataloged. Published in peer-reviewed journals that nobody reads because the implications are too ugly for academic careers. These weren’t isolated atrocities. They were the output of an organized religious system with its own priesthood, its own temple architecture, its own calendar of holy days dedicated to feeding children into the fire.

The Hebrew word toph means drum. They beat drums during the sacrifice. Loud enough to cover the screaming.

The Israelite prophets weren’t screaming about Baal worship because it was exotic. They were screaming because it had eaten its way into the palace. Kings and judges and priests of God’s own nation had started buying Baal’s deal because Baal’s deal was simpler. You hand over a child. You get what you want. No commandments. No moral law. No accountability. Just commerce. A god you could do business with.

These people had watched seas part. They had watched fire fall from heaven. And they went back to Baal anyway, the same way a junkie goes back to the needle, because whatever Baal delivered was immediate and tangible and it didn’t ask you to be good first.

That religion never stopped. The entities on the other end of the deal didn’t die when Carthage burned or when Rome baptized itself or when cathedrals went up across Europe. They changed management. Mystery cults carried it through Greece and Rome. Gnostic sects smuggled it into the Christian era. Hermetic lodges kept it alive through the Renaissance under enough layers of symbolism to survive the Inquisition. Freemasonry built its pillars, those same twin pillars, into the architecture of Western governments. And when the CIA started researching trauma-based mind control and calling it MKULTRA, they weren’t inventing anything. They were translating a three-thousand-year-old liturgy into the language of psychiatry.

Jeffrey Epstein built a temple with those twin pillars on an island where children were destroyed and named his bank account after the same god those kids in Carthage were burned for. He is not an aberration. He is a franchise operator.

The Part Nobody Wants to Think About

Forget God for a second. Forget the Bible. Just look at the money.

I spent years working finance for billionaires. The one thing those people never do is waste capital. Every dollar deployed, every risk assumed, gets measured against expected return with the kind of precision that would make a NASA engineer nervous. These are the most efficient resource allocators the human race has ever produced.

These same people spent billions building and maintaining a global network of ritual child abuse with dedicated architectural infrastructure and multi-generational backing from the intelligence agencies of multiple nations. For decades.

That’s billions with a B. Exposed to catastrophic legal risk, reputational annihilation, and prison. For decades. By people who restructure entire corporations over a fraction of a percent on a quarterly report.

They didn’t build temples for fun. They didn’t classify stages of child trauma as an intellectual hobby. They didn’t name bank accounts after Baal as a gag. The most calculating people alive exposed themselves to the worst possible consequences over and over again for the same reason any rational actor takes on extreme risk: the return justified it.

Something answers when they call. Something delivers. And the return on investment is good enough that the smartest money on the planet keeps writing the check.

You tell me which conclusion is crazier.

What’s Actually Sitting in the Oval Office

The system is the religion. The religion is the system. That network connecting heads of state to intelligence agencies to Ivy League endowments to tech empires to a child sacrifice operation on a private island is not a malfunction in Western civilization. It’s a feature.

And it doesn’t belong to either party. That’s the whole trick.

Clinton flew on the plane. Trump was in the emails. The Bushes are in the files. Gates is in the files. Intelligence connections span every administration since the Cold War regardless of which colored jersey held the White House. If you’re reading this and your first instinct is to sort these names into “my team” and “their team,” you are doing the religion’s work for it. You are fighting with the other half of the country about which puppet is dirtier instead of looking up at the hand working both of them.

Red versus blue is not politics. It’s a containment system. Create two teams. Fund both. Let the congregation tear itself apart arguing over which team is righteous while the priesthood operates untouched behind the curtain. It’s the drums in the valley of Topheth, updated for cable news and Twitter, beating loud enough that nobody can hear the children under the noise.

Every four years they let you pick which branch of the operation runs the front office. Every four years you tell yourself this time is different. Every four years the same agencies protect the same networks and the same children vanish and the same entities get fed. Both sides point across the aisle because looking at the thing sitting above both aisles would break them.

Six million pages of federal documentation. Bipartisan legislation mandating their release. An active DOJ investigation. A bank account named after the god. A temple built to the god’s specifications. A science of child destruction documented in clinical language by people who knew exactly what they were doing.

The question is not whether they committed crimes. The question is whether the crimes were the point or the sacrament. Whether the trafficking was the business or the offering. Whether we are looking at a criminal ring or the clergy of the oldest religion on earth, one that has never had a reformation, never had a schism, never gone a single century without practicing, because the things it serves won’t allow it.

If the ruling class is a priesthood, the policies aren’t policies. They’re rituals. The wars aren’t wars. They’re offerings. The governance isn’t governance. It’s liturgy. And you’re not a citizen. You are an unwitting congregant in a church you never joined, funding sacraments you can’t see, inside walls so old they look like the natural shape of the world to everyone born inside them.

They Believe the Devil Is Going to Win

These people are not pretending. They believe in the entities they serve with more operational conviction than most Christians bring to a Sunday morning. They demonstrate that belief the way belief has always been demonstrated: through sacrifice, through infrastructure, through discipline, through the willingness to do things so terrible that normal people can’t metabolize the information even when the federal government hands it to them in a six-million-page PDF.

Their faith works. It shapes how they allocate capital, how they structure institutions, how they raise their children, how they pick their successors. It is the most committed religious practice on the planet and it has been running without interruption since before Abraham left Ur.

And they think they’re winning. Not someday. Not when some prophecy kicks in. Right now. They look at you and they see a person who won’t fight. Who calls the evidence a conspiracy theory. Who goes to church Sunday and forgets it by Monday. Who would rather believe the world is run by flawed but rational people than face the possibility that it is run by sorcerers who rape and kill children as an act of worship. Who will read this, feel something cold move through their chest, and close the tab.

Every time that happens, they’re right. Every time a decent person looks away because it’s too dark, every time a believer shrugs and says “God’s in control” like that’s a reason to sit down instead of a reason to stand up, every time a skeptic refuses to consider the occult dimensions because it offends a materialist worldview that the perpetrators themselves openly reject, the priests of this religion take it as proof. Their god is stronger than yours. Their faith produces results and yours produces excuses. The darkness is winning because the light won’t show up.

Looking at the evidence, at the scope, at the duration, at the institutional protection, at the absolute zero consequences for any of it, I can’t tell you they’re wrong.

The only thing that proves them wrong is when people like you and me finally do something about it.

Get 50% off for 1 year

If this article mattered to you, share it. If you want independent journalism that doesn’t sanitize the darkness, become a paid subscriber. This publication runs on readers. Nothing else.