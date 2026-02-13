The Wise Wolf

Glen Jackson
1h

This is not incompetence. This is not bias. This is coordinated institutional capture at a level that would have seemed impossible to articulate in polite company until very recently, except that a screenwriter named Paddy Chayefsky laid out the exact blueprint in 1976, and nobody wanted to believe him because the truth was too ugly.

Paulo Kirk
5m

The JewLandian Unit 8200 Mossad TAPES. Trump hunched over children, man oh man . . . All those recordings hijacked by the Talmudists, ready for more fucking fun.

New DOJ files reveal hidden-camera footage from Epstein’s Palm Beach office and references to covert recording equipment: Newly released Department of Justice files include grainy footage from a hidden camera inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach office showing him at times engaging in sexual acts with what appeared to be young women, according to Channel 4. Earlier victim testimony described surveillance rooms in Epstein’s New York home, and photos from his 2019 arrest showing labeled monitoring equipment amid claims that Epstein systematically recorded sexual activity.

+--+

Ya gotta wonder how many EuroTrashLandians are caught on tape doing S & M with their mouths taped shut?

Dirty Dirty cunt-trees: France, Germany, Italy, and the United States have escalated their calls for the removal of UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, falsely accusing her of calling Israel the “common enemy of humanity.” France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said Paris will formally seek her ouster at the United Nations Human Rights Council session on February 23, 2026, while Germany’s top diplomat Johann Wadephul and Italy’s foreign minister echoed the claims in support of the push. When asked about the controversy, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres refused to back Albanese. He told reporters that the UN does not agree with much of what she says and stressed that Albanese operates independently. Supporters of Albanese, including Amnesty International, say the campaign is political retaliation for Albanese’s reporting on Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip.

+--+

Watch these fuckng Neuroperverse vermin:

https://mandissent.com/p/breaking-ranks-exposing-the-brutal

