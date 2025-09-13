The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dawn of the day's avatar
Dawn of the day
Sep 13, 2025

Reads somewhat like the Protocols of the Elders of Zion.

Elevates one class far above another at any cost.

Hunger Games comes to mind but this is far more evil.

Thank you for digging this out and putting it in print. I'm guessing that the multitudes will write it off as nonsense but we know better.

Reply
Share
Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
Sep 13, 2025Edited

Rewatch the movie the Wizard of OZ and do not watch as a child but as an adult and pay attention to the hidden meaning as to how Governments rule over their people!! The internet (which is the curtain that was pulled back to expose the fake Wizards); will be the very same thing that the Wizard's have created and will backfire by exposing them for who they are!!

Reply
Share
13 replies by 🐺The Wise Wolf and others
96 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture