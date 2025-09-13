Is it plausible that a clandestine group of immensely affluent and exceptionally malevolent people exerts control over human society?

Editorial Note: In 2002 a private financial forum quietly became the vault for a document that reads like a confession from the architects of a broken world. Around 2010 someone digging through the Internet Archive unearthed it, it was never meant to be found, and posted it to 4chan’s paranormal board, where it briefly went viral before site admins removed it. The manifesto was never meant for public eyes. Its provenance is unknown and its authenticity cannot be verified. Even so the language is clinical and chilling, describing tactics that read like a plan to turn the globe into a private paradise for the ultra wealthy while the rest of humanity is corralled into a slow moving prison.

We urge readers to take this seriously, especially our Christian audience. The manifesto’s language rings disturbingly familiar to the Luciferian world state warned about…