The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf
Dec 4Edited

I wrote this article in 2024. Since then, Pope Francis died on April 21, 2025 and was replaced by Pope Leo XIV. Does this change anything?

Yes. It makes everything more urgent.

In the article, I explained that Francis was the 111th pope. Pope Leo XIV is now the 112th pope. According to the Prophecy of St. Malachy, the 112th pope is "Petrus Romanus" - Peter the Roman - the FINAL pope who will reign during tribulations before Rome is destroyed and God judges his people.

We're not waiting for the final pope anymore. He just took office. Leo XIV is sitting in the Vatican right now as the pope Malachy predicted would be the last.

I'm sharing this older work because Lily wasn't around to proofread it and I forgot I'd mentioned the Jesuit/Malachy stuff that now needs this update. But those details aren't the main point anyway.

The main point is this: 70,000 people watched the sun break physics in 1917. The Catholic Church officially recognizes it happened. And they've spent over a century erasing it from history.

Why? What did those three children learn that's so dangerous the Church would rather bury their own miracle than reveal the prophecy?

That's what matters. The 112th pope just took his seat. The Third Secret remains hidden. And most Christians still don't know that 70,000 people watched God prove himself in 1917.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Jeff Sexton's avatar
Jeff Sexton
Dec 4

All in all, pretty solid recap of Fatima, with one glaring exception. While I can't speak directly to your personal experience, as a Catholic of traditionalist bent, I can say unequivocally that a majority of traditional Catholics are well aware of The Miracle of the Sun. And a solid number of those are aware of Fatima's 3rd Secret and the scandal surrounding it.

Most people who've studies it extensively say that the 3rd Secret speaks to apostasy within the church rising all the way to the top. This is why a sitting Pope would be loathe to reveal it -- it would undermine the very authority of The Church!

Bella Dodd was a high-level communist in the US, who later converted to Catholicism and testified before congress that the communists -- and more importantly the Satanic powers behind communism -- had put thousands of homosexual double-agents into the priesthood during the 1920s and '30s. The disinformation psy-op surrounding the photos are fruits of that infiltration and apostasy. Vatican II was another such fruit of that conspiracy. It took a generation or so, but they were able to take over enough leadership positions, especially within the seminaries, that they could hijack Vatican II to destroy the Traditional Latin Mass. If you want to dig into that, I suggest the book "The Plot Against the Church"

Another thread to follow is that of Malachi Martin -- a former Jesuit priest and Exorcist -- who wrote a book titled "Windswept House" back in 1995. It was fiction, but he claimed it was a Roman a Clef -- 99% truth, thinly veiled as fiction. And in that book, the Satanists who had infiltrated the Church were planning on forcing the retirement of a sitting Pope in order to put one of their own onto the Throne of Saint Peter.

I read the book in 1995 and it was, to my young and not-yet-red-pilled mind, "out there." Describing black masses taking place within Rome, child sacrifices in Protestant Churches in the US, and a world wide network of Satanists plotting a one world order and looking to subvert The Church as part of its plans. But the intervening decades have proven it true.

My point is that Anti-Pope Francis and the current Anti-Pope Prevost are NOT popes, and should not be read into "the other" Malachy's prophecy. Francis is, on the other hand, the fulfillment of the prophecy that Apostasy would rise all the way to the top of the Church and of Malachi Martin's revelation of conspiracy's plans to force the resignation of a sitting pope -- Benedict -- to put one of their own onto the Throne of Saint Peter. It is why Francis was such a public, unrepentant heretic.

Anyway, thanks for the article. Great stuff.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
77 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture