The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Dustin Roberts's avatar
Dustin Roberts
18m

Flock that 🖕🖕🖕

And wow, there's a lot of needy and obsessive cops out there. Don't be like Sting in "Every Breath You Take". Be like Sting in "If You Love Somebody Set Them Free". FREE FREE SET THEM FREE!!!

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Rebecca Dematos's avatar
Rebecca Dematos
20m

If evil doesn't sleep, nor shall I.

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