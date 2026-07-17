The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HopefullyDevoted's avatar
HopefullyDevoted
Jul 17

We are living in crazzzzzy terrible times. And we deserve everything we get for having no guts to stand against evil.

The L.A. flock contract was not renewed, but the cameras were not removed. If you look at DeFlock, this is the most common occurrence with cancelled contracts. So we must assume the cameras are still gathering data and transmitting it to somewhere. . someone. . HAL? We always lose.

Axon gets the contract? Leo Hohmann pointed out yesterday that since 2025 Axon is selling its own surveillance camera subscriptions for cameras that attach to the lights on your street, any street.

Reply
Share
Bruce J Kellogg's avatar
Bruce J Kellogg
Jul 17

I am waiting for the cops to show up at my door because I give these cameras the finger everytime I drive by.

Reply
Share
111 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture