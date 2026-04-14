The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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🐺The Wise Wolf
3h

I am literally waiting for some old lady to leave a comment about how she unsubscribed because I used the word 'douchebag' on an image thumb and she finds that FAR more offensive than the fact that billionaire pedophiles have been robbing her blind her entire life.

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Michael Rivers's avatar
Michael Rivers
3h

I understand, but let’s face it, there is no distinction between Democrats and Republicans. They are all from the same mold and out to destroy America.

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