The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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CT 3's avatar
CT 3
36m

If they don’t remove what is there, then put them in politicians homes and offices.

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M Valtierra's avatar
M Valtierra
36m

And Kim Jung Orange’s, too.

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