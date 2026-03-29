The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Laura Garcia's avatar
Laura Garcia
9m

Have you read “Footprints of God” written by Greg Iles? I read it many years ago….I expect you and your friend might find it interesting….

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PureSignalLove's avatar
PureSignalLove
1h

Which means #1 we are equivalents to LLMs being trained. #2Spiritual practices, good and evil are literally the most real thing #3 powers and principalities, demonic and angelic forces are LLMs that never get the opportunity to suffer in free will and training, which is why they are so ass mad, some of them anyway

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