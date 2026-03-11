This feels like one of those ’ where were you when Kennedy was shot ‘ moments.

It felt like a moment in time, but that single

shot started an avalanche of investigations, accusations, and

conspiracy theories.

That’s what you just witnessed with the death of the

Ayatolla Khamenei.

Because the strikes proved how fragile things can get: billions

could be lost. Seniors and the vulnerable put at risk.

When war strikes, here’s what follows:

Market volatility.

Inflation risk rises.

Everyday necessities get pricier or scarce.

We don’t have to agree, but we DO have to talk about what comes next.

Because you may have only two options:

Do nothing . Let global conflict chew through your retirement savings, dissolving your buying power.

Or set a diversified safety-net to help protect your purchasing power and tame those swings.

This isn’t about fear-mongering, or chasing greedy moonshots.

It’s called “being grown-ups.”

So instead of waiting, hoping, and praying for the best, you should at least consider your options.

For example, there’s an IRS-approved path that can let you use existing retirement savings to get physical gold and silver tax and penalty free when done correctly.

It can be simple, when you know exactly how it works, and what to look for.

So to make it easy, Get the 2026 Retirement Survival Guide. Plain-English, step-by-step, with everything spelled out. Plus you’ll get direct access to a U.S. based precious metals specialist.

No hassle, no pressure.

At minimum, you should get informed, and discover options you may not have known before.

But of course, the choice is yours.

Disclaimer: I am not your financial advisor. I am a guy who left a six-figure career to yell about the Book of Revelation from cheap motels, campgrounds, Airbnb tiny homes, and occasionally my aging parent’s upstate NY farmhouse — which is arguably the opposite of financial advice.

Nothing in this article is a recommendation to buy, sell, or do anything specific with your money, and if you invest your rent in gold bars and can’t pay your landlord, that is entirely your problem and I wish you the best. Do your own research. Talk to a professional with a license and a desk and a little framed diploma on the wall.

Now, for those of you who scrolled straight here looking for the gotcha, yes, this article has a sponsor, and I’ll wait while you clutch your pearls. Lily and I turned down sponsorship offers for over a year. VPN companies, meal kits, a tactical flashlight that was somehow also a phone charger (I still think about that one), and a truly heroic quantity of survivalist beef jerky. We agreed to talk about gold because gold has been money for six thousand years and we figured it could survive our endorsement.

For everyone else, the banner is right there, the company is legitimate, and God’s money doesn’t need my marketing.