The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pamelagayle's avatar
pamelagayle
7h

Thank You for the info

Reply
Share
Lucas, Discernment Specialist's avatar
Lucas, Discernment Specialist
8h

The financial safety-net is either:

High income jobs, which always requires specific training that took years

Investments

I have neither, but man, do I regret being terrible with any money I could have invested properly...

Reply
Share
3 replies by 🐺The Wise Wolf and others
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture