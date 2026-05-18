The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Roger Knowles's avatar
Roger Knowles
38m

Doing dumb stuff and dealing with the consequences of one’s actions is part of growing up. It is amazing how few parents these days realize this basic concept.

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JoJo's avatar
JoJo
32m

I too have a hamster swap story but it pales in comparison. RIP Hamster, you died doing what Wise Wolf loved.

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