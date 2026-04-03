The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Mark Braun's avatar
Mark Braun
2d

Wow. I'm curious about something Wolf. You voted for DJT in 2016 and 2024, yet you take every chance you can get to smear, discredit, attack, and label him as incompetent, corrupt, a fascist, pedophile, reincarnation of Hitler, blah, blah, blah. Same with anyone in his Cabinet. Today, Pete Hegseth is in your crosshairs. You superimpose some Nazi blueprint from 80 years ago, and then try to "pin the tail" on your latest donkey, claiming they are marching lock-step with that blueprint. There is about as much evidence that DJT is a fascist pedophile as there is that I am a nuclear physicist. Do I understand Hegseth's motives for firing so many generals? No? Do you? Highly doubtful, since you start every investigation with the premise that everyone in the Trump orbit is corrupt and sinister.

My educated guess is that, considering the military was saturated with Obama and Biden woke, BS, diversity-hire, incompetent POS like the masked, plexiglass-shielded derelict Lloyd Austin, that Hegseth is simply taking the woke trash out. Just because they've been a General for 30 years, doesn't make them competent. I personally have zero problem with the war in Iran, it's premise (eliminating deranged, goat-molesting medieval death cult savages, hellbent on amassing nuclear weapons and gladly launching them on any country that opposes their demonic worldview), how it's being fought--32 days instead of 6 years--and the clear strategies, objectives and timelines set forth. Happy they changed the name too, to what it should reflect--War--not decades of genuflecting and posturing, with NO clear objectives or measurable results. The terror-sponsoring mullahs have been a global cancer on this planet for decades. Every President has voiced their threat. Only one had the balls to do something about it...

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grshawver
2d

This is a touchy area. The military must have leaders who follow orders….not Willy nilly, but in accordance with the constitution that they swear an oath to. If the orders are unlawful/against the constitution then they are obligated to abide by the constitution.

In the early days of this country this might have held up but with the corruption going on in the courts and with the deep state, one may not get a fair trial on disobeying an unlawful order.

Look at all the s—t that General Flynn went through and what it cost him both monetarily and mentally and the toll it took on his family.

Going into Iran , IMO, was totally against the constitution and I don’t see it ending well. I hope I’m wrong but I don’t see it as Constitutional war. I voted for Trump but not this.

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