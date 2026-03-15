The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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grshawver's avatar
grshawver
14h

I appreciate your intensity and resolve. While the “details” got a little much (IMHO) I suppose you had to lay it all out for any “doubters”.

That being said I completely agree with you on the fact that God will correct all of this. And you are absolutely right…where the hell is the average American at? These last few weeks with us bombing Iran back into the Stone Age, I look around in disbelief at everyone focusing on spring break.

But sooner or later, maybe after God lets us wallow in what we have wrought for a while longer, he will rescue us…but each of us better be in his good graces.

Rest assured that I am praying for you and Lily.

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Mark Braun's avatar
Mark Braun
13h

Wow. "Holly wood...Craft services...Pop cult-ur...Magick." Amazing deep dive research, Wise Wolf. I had some knowledge of the specific dark evils of Hollywood, but the way you have connected all the dots and synthesized their tactics and strategies is stunning, shocking and courageous. And incredibly, most of the evidence has been right under our noses, in broad daylight, for decades.

Sadly, most of us are so desensitized to their evil ways, or distracted by building and maintaining our own kingdoms, that even when we are presented with the stark evidence, as you've done here, something in us recoils and refuses to believe that such a pervasive level of evil exists. Once again, Satan's #1 strategy of deception is simply to convince people that he does NOT exist. Your research and findings are bone-chilling. God help us to wake up...

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