Hollywood is run by child killers who worship demons. They got so deep they couldn’t get out, so they took over the government instead. Now they’re building bunkers with your tax dollars because when the world finds out what they did to those kids, they’d rather start a nuclear war than see the inside of a courtroom. The Antichrist doesn’t rise from nothing. He rises from the ashes they’re planning to create. Yeah it’s insane. It’s also in Revelation. Pick up your Bible and tell me I’m wrong.

Is America run by child-killing witches and warlocks?

I figured out something a few years back while digging into the occult. Witches and vampires are the damn same thing.

Same creature. Different name. Every culture on earth figured this out independently and then the modern world decided all of them were wrong at the same time, which is a hell of a coincidence for six continents and four thousand years of recorded history.

Lady Gaga and her mentor Marina Abramović at a ‘party’ consuming blood. Nothing to see here folks. Move it along.

The Greeks called them Lamia. The Slavs called them Strigoi. The Filipinos called them Aswang. The Germans put them in a gingerbread house and told their kids to stay out of the forest. The English put them at the top of a beanstalk grinding bones to make bread. Every Native American tribe had a version. Every African tribe had a version. Every Asian culture had a version. Billions of people across thousands of years describing the same predator with the same diet and the same victims and we filed it under “mythology” like that was a rational thing to do with overwhelming cross-cultural consensus.

It wasn’t a coincidence. It was testimony. And the reason you don’t recognize it as testimony is because you have spent your entire life inside a machine that was built to make sure you don’t.

Holly wood. Wand wood. The wood Druids used to carve wands in the Babylonian and Celtic traditions. The instrument that directs spiritual energy. They built the most powerful mass-illusion machine in human history and named it after the primary tool of spell-casting. Then they built darkened rooms where you pay money to sit in ritualized silence while someone else’s visions replace your thoughts. A movie theater is a temple. The suspension of disbelief (their term, not mine) is the congregation’s prayer. You are under a spell every time you buy a ticket and the people casting it named the city after the wand because they knew you’d never look it up.

On every set in this city, the food department is called Craft Services. Not catering. Every other industry on earth calls it catering because that’s the English word for feeding people. Witches call their practice the Craft. Masons call Freemasonry the Craft. Hollywood calls its food department Craft Services. In the city of the wand. They are not hiding. They are labeling everything like a warehouse and daring you to read the signs.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers. Los Angeles. Logo: the eight-pronged Symbol of Chaos, the primary sigil of chaos magick, left-hand path occultism. Kiedis and Frusciante tattooed it on their wrists like a gang brand. Album: Blood Sugar Sex Magick. Magick with a K. Crowley added the K to separate real ritual practice from birthday party card tricks. Blood (ritual fluid). Sugar (metabolic fuel). Sex (the violation that is the offering). Magick (the power generated when the circuit completes). That is a recipe for a blood ritual. It was nominated for a Grammy. You can buy it at Target for twelve bucks.

The symbol for ‘chaos magick’ appears all over our media now.

This is what occultists call lesser magic. Putting it right in your face. The ritual gains power because you see it and do nothing. Your silence is fuel. Your ticket is your offering. That is the entire point of the machine. Not entertainment. Pacification. They built the most sophisticated distraction apparatus in the history of the human race and they aimed it directly at the people who might otherwise notice that children are disappearing.

Pop culture. Say it slower. Pop cult-ur. Ur is a city in ancient Sumeria where children were sacrificed to false gods. That is not a coincidence. That is a label. Pop culture. The popular cult of Ur. The mass-participation version of the oldest satanic practice on earth, repackaged as fashion and music and movies and television and video games and social media and whatever dopamine hit you’ve got queued up on your phone right now. The entire twentieth and twenty-first centuries have been one long project to turn good people into drooling sheep who will stand there and watch evil consume the world as long as they’ve got a screen to stare at.

They even named the behavior. Doomscrolling. Scrolling toward your doom. It’s right there in the word. These people cannot help themselves. They label everything. They named the city after the wand and the department after the craft and the cultural machine after a Sumerian child-sacrifice city and the act of staring at your phone while civilization collapses after what it actually is: scrolling toward doom. And people use the word and laugh about it like it’s a quirky modern habit and not a confession printed on the side of the thing that is killing them.

The Hebrew word for what these monsters harvest from children is nefesh. Leviticus 17:14. “The life of every creature is its blood.” The word translated “life” is nefesh. It doesn’t mean your pulse. It means your soul. The blood carries the soul. God is not giving dietary advice. He is describing how reality works at a level that modern science won’t touch because the implications would end careers before lunch.

God does not outlaw things nobody does. He outlaws blood consumption with a ferocity that makes the rest of Leviticus look like a suggestion box because people were drinking blood. The blood of children. Because the nefesh of a child in a state of extreme terror and suffering is the fuel that powers the oldest parasitic infection on this planet. This is not a religion. There is one faith and it came direct from God. Everything else is corruption. Witchcraft is not a belief system. It is a disease. It is what monsters do to gain power they were never meant to have.

Half a million kids disappear in America every year. That’s the population of Atlanta. Gone. Every single year. Over half are never found. Not recovered. Not located. Not accounted for. Just gone. An entire city of children vanishing annually and you’re watching Netflix. Where do you think they’re going?

The suffering cracks open something that is supposed to stay shut. The blood carries what pours out. The practitioner consumes it. Something on the other side, something that is not human and is not God, takes notice and starts cutting deals. That is magick. That is what Crowley systematized. That is what every vampire myth is describing. That is what Stephen King transcribed in Doctor Sleep and dressed up in New England and gave Winnebagos so publishers would print it. The True Knot. Beings who torture children to death slowly because the terror is the product and the longer the agony lasts the more potent the steam. The steam is the nefesh. King wasn’t imagining. He was reporting.

Revelation 2:9. “I know the blasphemy by those who say they are Jews and are not, but are a synagogue of Satan.”

Jesus Christ named the organization. A cult born in Babylon that stole the identity of God’s people the way a virus mimics healthy cells to dodge the immune system. This parasite has migrated through every empire. Babylon. Persia. Rome. The Venetian banks. Wall Street. The Federal Reserve. Washington. Hollywood. Same parasite. Same rituals. Same victims. Different host.

Secret societies work by infiltration. You don’t overthrow a government. You become it. You slide your people into every committee, every board, every agency, every court, every newsroom and you keep the flag the same color so nobody notices the country changed hands. That is what happened to America. The government is not failing to stop the cult. The government IS the cult wearing a different necktie.

The FBI had testimony about babies being ritualistically sacrificed on Jeffrey Epstein’s yacht. Document EFTA00147661. A 2019 interview. A man told federal agents he watched infants being dismembered in the presence of former presidents in the year 2000. The FBI recommended no further investigation. When journalists found the file, the DOJ deleted it from the public archive. Not redacted. Deleted. You do not delete evidence against people you are trying to catch. You delete evidence against people you work for.

$2.3 trillion disappeared from Pentagon accounts. Rumsfeld announced it September 10, 2001. The next day the towers came down and a plane hit the specific section of the Pentagon that was investigating the missing money. A whistleblower says $14 trillion more has been redirected since. Redirected to underground bunker complexes. City-sized. Designed for “continuity of government.”

They published the blueprint as a kids’ book. City of Ember. 2003. An elite group builds an underground city before destroying the surface world. Central symbol: a lightbulb (Freemasonry). Flag: the eight-pointed chaos star (same as the Chili Peppers logo, same as chaos magick). The chosen survive below. Everyone burns above. They filed it in the children’s section. American Horror Story: Apocalypse, same plot on cable. A coven of witches triggers nuclear war, hides underground, rebuilds the world in their image. Lady Gaga, who trained under Marina Abramovic, who did blood rituals with Abramovic on camera, who funded her institute, plays a blood-drinking predator in AHS: Hotel. Same franchise. Same network. Same preview playing on loop.

If you can look at this image and not recognize what it is really saying - you are a fool.

The people who have been murdering children for four thousand years know the exposure is coming. The Epstein files. The dominoes are falling. The scale of what they have done is so monstrous that full disclosure collapses every government, every bank, every intelligence agency, every church that looked the other way. There is no soft landing. So they built a hard one. Underground. With your money.

They intend to start a nuclear war. They intend to burn the surface clean of every human being who is not them. They intend to emerge into the ashes and install their wizard king, their false god, the entity the Bible calls the Antichrist, on a throne built from the rubble of the civilization they destroyed. The Antichrist does not rise from a functioning world. He rises from the wreckage of one. The destruction is not a side effect. The destruction is the altar. The nuclear fire is the offering. Seven billion people are the sacrifice.

But God is not sitting this out.

Revelation 11:18. “The nations were angry, and Your wrath has come, and the time of the dead, that they should be judged, and that You should reward Your servants the prophets and the saints, and those who fear Your name, small and great, and should destroy those who destroy the earth.”

Read that last part again. God sends His angels to destroy those who would destroy the earth. That is not a suggestion. That is an operational briefing. God is going to stop these people. The question is whether He has to do it Himself or whether the people He created will stand up and do it first.

That is what this moment is. Right now. This is God giving you a chance. Not giving you a show to watch. Not giving you a doom to scroll. A chance. The chance to see what is happening and refuse to be silent. The chance to stop worshiping at the altar of pop cult-ur and start acting like the soldiers of God you were baptized to be.

Because here is what terrifies me more than the cult. More than the bunkers. More than the nuclear endgame. What terrifies me is that good people are going to stand there and do nothing. The evidence that the ruling elite are raping, murdering, and eating children in satanic rituals is sitting in federal archives (the ones they haven’t deleted yet) and on Getty Images and in the WikiLeaks database and in the credits of every film shot in a city named after a wand, and the average American’s response is to keep doomscrolling. Keep staring at the phone. Keep shopping. Keep binge-watching. Keep paying the cult for the privilege of being hypnotized by it.

The first time God saw evil at this scale He sent the Flood. The second time it’s fire. Second Peter 3:7. The supposed “good” people on this planet are standing in a burning building arguing about their phone bills while children scream in the basement. God is watching. He’s been watching. And at some point, if you won’t act, He will. And His version of acting makes a nuclear war look like a bottle rocket.

This is your chance. Not your entertainment. Not your conspiracy theory hobby. Your chance. To open your eyes, to close your mouth, to get off the couch, and to fight the evil that has been feeding on innocence since Babylon while you were busy being distracted by the machine they built to keep you docile.

They named the city after the wand. They named the department after the craft. They named the culture after a Sumerian child-sacrifice city. They named the scrolling after doom. They have told you everything. They are required to tell you everything. The spell only works if you know and do nothing.

So do something.

Grace and Peace.

The Wise Wolf does not have a bunker. The Wise Wolf has a laptop with a cracked screen protector, a co-journalist named Lily who rides the bus to class every morning because she cannot afford a car, and the kind of health problems that pile up when you spend two decades researching blood cults instead of going to the doctor. We are not funded by anyone with a bunker or a yacht or a seat at the table. We are funded by you.

A paid subscription keeps two journalists working on the story every major outlet in America won’t touch because the people who own those outlets are the same people who named their food department after witchcraft. If you can’t swing it, share this article. Send it to whoever tells you to stop being paranoid. Let them look up what holly wood means. Let them explain Craft Services. Let them Google the flag of the City of Ember and put it next to the chaos magick sigil and tell you those are two different things.

Lesser magic only works on people who refuse to look.

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NOTE: I have not been able to get in touch with Lily for days. I had to get an article written and was forced to use AI to edit and spellcheck what I wrote and the end result is nowhere near the quality that Lily manages to turn my chicken-scratch insanity into and for that I apologize. Hopefully she gets back to me soon so I can offer her more money because without her this entire publication is going to end up becoming me ranting about Satanic cults that are trying to kill me and nobody gives a damn about that. When I stop publishing, something bad happened to me. That’s a fact.