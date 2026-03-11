Hey, you reading this. I know how this looks. This sounds like something you would find sandwiched between a Bat Boy sighting and a photo of Bigfoot pumping gas in Tulsa on the cover of the National Enquirer.

Believe me, I remember what it felt like to be normal. I even had a real job once. I managed money for people who had more square footage than some European countries and I was on track to never have to worry about a light bill again.

Then I became a ‘professional’ occult investigator and amateur biblical scholar, which as career pivots go, has not been great for the retirement fund. This gig does not pay well, folks. I have been one utility bill away from homelessness more times than I can count, and when you have spent that long staring into the financial toilet, you start questioning things that comfortable people with functioning furnaces would never dream of questioning.

Here is what happens when you spend eight hours a day for a decade reading ancient spellbooks, medieval court transcripts, and folklore from every inhabited continent on earth. You start noticing a pattern. The same pattern. Everywhere. Witches kidnapping children so they can consume them to gain occult power,

The occult is a dead-end circle straight to Hell and it is functionally identical to being a heroin addict, except heroin addicts generally have the decency not to involve newborns.

I have read this same story in Scottish witch trial records, in West African oral traditions, in Japanese folklore, in Slavic legends, in ancient Sumerian tablets. Every culture. Every continent. Every era. The same crime wearing different masks.

And now the Epstein files are dropping and guess what is in them. The same story. No masks this time.

So yeah, I know this sounds insane. I have spent nearly twenty years of my life arriving at this insanity one dusty book at a time, and I promise you, the ride does not get more comfortable from here. But if a British comedian can stand in a room full of these people on live television and tell them to their faces that he knows what they are, then I can sit here in my beat-up office chair and write it down for you. So buckle up.

The Night Gervais Read the Indictment

Ricky Gervais stood on that stage at the 2020 Golden Globes, in the belly of the beast, and told a room full of the most powerful people in entertainment that Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself. The camera cut to Tom Hanks and his face looked like a man who just realized the waiter brought the check to the wrong table. The room went dead. Not comedy-silence. Fear-silence.

Am I the only one that thinks the British-version of The Office was better than the American-version?

“I know he’s your friend,” Gervais said. “But I don’t care.”

He hosted the Golden Globes five times. Every time, the jokes got sharper. In 2012, he told the audience they were terrified of journalist Ronan Farrow, the man who would eventually blow the lid off the Weinstein operation. In 2020, he told them not to lecture the public because “you know nothing about the real world.” He told them Apple runs sweatshops. He told them they all flew on Epstein’s plane. He told them to accept their award and sit down because nobody cares about their opinion.

Joe Rogan said it plainly. Gervais was not performing for applause. He was slipping truth past the censors wrapped in a punchline, and by the time the room figured out what just happened, 200 million people had already heard it.

But Gervais is the doorway. What is on the other side of that door is the actual subject of this article, and it is something so old and so vile that most people shut down when they hear it. I am going to say it anyway.

They are practicing witchcraft. And they are eating children.

It’s trademarked. Steal it and I’ll threaten to sue but I cannot afford an attorney so it’s a threat as empty as my bank account.

The Bible Has Never Stuttered About Any of This

Scripture does not mince words on this subject. Deuteronomy 18:10-12 lists the specific practices that are an abomination to God. Divination. Sorcery. Interpreting omens. Witchcraft. Casting spells. Consulting mediums and spiritists. And necromancy. That last one is the one that matters most for what you are about to read. Necromancy. Magic that is powered by death. Not metaphorical death. Not spiritual death. The real kind.

Revelation 18:23 tells us Babylon deceived all the nations through its “pharmakeia,” which the Greek literally translates to sorcery, potions, drugs .

The merchants of the earth grew rich from her. The kings of the earth committed fornication with her. And the blood of prophets and saints was found in her.

Blood. Not wine. Not symbol. Blood.

And then there is Christ Himself. Matthew 18:6. Jesus, the same man who forgave prostitutes and thieves dying on crosses next to Him, looked at the subject of harming children and said it would be better for that person to have a millstone hung around their neck and be drowned in the depths of the sea. That is not gentle Jesus meek and mild. That is God Almighty drawing a line in the sand and telling every living soul on earth that there is something worse than drowning at the bottom of the ocean waiting for anyone who crosses it.

Oprah’s Favorite Psychic Is Currently Serving 400 Years for Selling Babies

Oprah Winfrey was one of the loudest, most enthusiastic public supporters of a Brazilian man named Joao Teixeira de Faria, better known as John of God. She endorsed him on her platform. She brought him to mainstream attention in front of millions of viewers. He was later convicted by Brazilian authorities of running a global baby trafficking operation and sentenced to nearly 400 years in prison. Four hundred years. For selling living, breathing human infants to adults for purposes that make me want to throw my laptop through a window and go live in the woods.

Why was Oprah endorsing this man? Why was she bringing a baby trafficker into millions of American living rooms with a smile on her face?

Claims circulating from the Epstein files allege that a document contains a statement from a woman who says Epstein offered her money to have babies, and in that same document, a direct connection is drawn between John of God, Epstein, and Oprah Winfrey. Survivors have allegedly referred to Oprah as “the broker,” a person who played an active role in connecting young girls to wealthy and powerful men. That is an enormous accusation. People are taking it dead seriously.

And it gets worse. Oprah is close with Tom Hanks. Very close. Actor Isaac Kappy went public accusing Hanks of involvement in a pedophile satanic cult. Kappy died of “suicide” shortly after. There is a photograph circulating online of Oprah and Hanks posing together with hamburgers and hot dogs stuck to the wall around a clock. Occult symbolism researchers have identified the hot dogs as a reference to the consumption of children’s penises and the hamburgers as ground flesh of children, consumed as part of rituals connected to Kronos (Saturn, Satan, Father Time), the devourer, the god who ate his own children. The clock represents Father Time himself. The entire image, according to these researchers, is a celebration of cannibalistic ritual designed to unlock occult power. They are posing with it. Smiling.

The only twelve people on earth who need to hear you talk are sitting in a jury box, Tom. Save it for your trial.

You can call that a reach. You can call it pattern recognition. But when a woman who endorsed a convicted baby trafficker is posing in photos dripping with occult iconography next to a man whose accuser turned up dead, I am fresh out of charitable explanations.

Leo, the Jerky, and the Part Nobody Wants to Talk About

Leonardo DiCaprio’s name appears in the Epstein files multiple times. One widely discussed detail is an alleged dinner arrangement between DiCaprio and Woody Allen facilitated by Epstein. But that is not the part that stops your blood cold.

Emails referenced in the files allegedly show DiCaprio discussing a “cannibal diet” and claiming he consumed over 70 pounds of children’s flesh in a two-week period. The same exchanges contain repeated references to “jerky” as a code word, with instructions to transport it in cold insulated bags with ice. Dried jerky does not require refrigeration. Fresh human flesh does.

A Famous Actor Allegedly Ate 70 Pounds of KID MEAT and Somehow That Is Not Even the Worst Thing In This Article.

This is not an isolated data point. The files contain repeated references to consuming children, coded language about mysterious meat, women being offered money to produce babies. A few years back, reports surfaced about a supposed cannibal restaurant connected to Mark Zuckerberg’s wife. Zuckerberg himself was posting cryptic comments on Facebook about only eating things he personally hunted, accompanied by photos of children. Not photos of deer. Not photos of elk. Photos of children. Paired with comments about hunting and eating. I am not presenting every piece of this as established fact. What I am telling you is that this keeps surfacing. Again and again and again. One instance is strange. Two is uncomfortable. This many is a pattern, and if you are not asking questions by now, you are choosing not to.

PERI, the Forbidden Fruit, and the Oldest Secret in Human History

I have been writing about this for over a decade. The Hebrew word for the “forbidden fruit” in Genesis is PERI. The lexical range of that word in biblical Hebrew includes fruit of the garden. It also means infant. That is not my interpretation. That is the language itself. Look it up.

Ten years ago I published this theory and collected ten thousand comments from people who were absolutely certain the forbidden fruit was an apple, or a grape, or a fig. Fine. You believe the fall of mankind, the single event that severed humanity from the direct presence of God, happened because somebody ate a piece of produce. You believe the Almighty cast Adam and Eve out of Paradise, cursed the ground, and introduced death into the entire created order because of a snack. That theology does not survive five minutes of honest scrutiny. You do not fall from the grace of God for eating fruit off a tree. You absolutely fall from the grace of God for consuming a human child.

Don’t believe me? Think about this. Genesis tells us Cain and Seth had wives. They had children. So where did the wives come from? Unless every single one of us is inbred to the point of genetic catastrophe, those women were not daughters of Adam and Eve. Rabbinical tradition teaches that Adam had a wife before Eve named Lilith. That is not fringe theory. That is taught in mainstream Judaism as historical. So either the entire human race is the product of catastrophic incest that somehow produced functioning civilizations across six continents, or there were other human or near-human beings in that Garden capable of intermarriage and reproduction. Ancient Celtic and other cultural traditions describe infants literally growing from a Tree of Life and being consumed, an act that caused a war among the gods. Different culture. Different continent. Different millennium. Same crime. Cannibalism of the forbidden fruit.

I do not have a degree in divinity from some overpriced scam theology college. I am a finance and tech guy who spent twenty years in a dark room stacked to the ceiling with old musty books reading and taking notes because I am an obsessive weirdo on a mission to find God. Most normal people spend their thirties building wealth and raising families. I spent mine teaching myself ancient Hebrew and cross-referencing Sumerian creation myths with Genesis because apparently that is just who I am as a person. And this is what I found at the bottom of that twenty-year rabbit hole. Witches are real. They eat children. They have been doing it since the Garden. And they are still doing it in penthouses and private islands and behind the gates of an industry we named after a sorcerer’s wand.

The Stars Are Falling

Look at what these people are doing. Not saying. Doing.

Tom Hanks cancelled every public appearance where someone might ask him a question he does not want to answer. Ellen DeGeneres packed up and moved to the United Kingdom like a woman who just remembered she left the oven on except the oven is a federal investigation. Rosie O’Donnell relocated to Ireland and told the American public she is never coming back, which is a strange thing to say when all you did was host a talk show and nothing else, right Rosie?

They are running. Not vacationing. Not “seeking privacy.” Running.

And we call these people stars. Think about that for one second. Out of every word in the English language, the one we chose for the most celebrated, most worshipped, most elevated human beings on the planet is the exact same word the Bible uses for the angels who fell from heaven. Revelation 12:4. The dragon swept a third of the stars from the sky and flung them to the earth. Fallen stars. Fallen angels. The Nephilim. Beings that were never supposed to mix their seed with humanity, and we put them on magazine covers and built them mansions and handed them little gold statues and called them icons and never once, not one single time, did anyone stop and ask why we worship these people like gods and why the word we use for them is the same word Scripture uses for the armies of Satan.

Because that is what they are. Witches. Wizards. Sorcerers. The spiritual descendants of fallen angels running a cannibalistic freak show powered by the flesh of human children. That is not metaphor. That is the entire point of this article. They are consuming kids to fuel occult power and they have been doing it since before Babylon had a name.

And if the devil is real, which these idiots clearly believe because they are doing rituals to him every other Tuesday in some billionaire’s basement, then God is real too.

And God is infinitely more powerful than the devil.

That is the part that makes me want to grab these people by the shoulders and shake them. You sold your soul for shapeshifting and baby jerky and you did not even bother to read the last chapter of the Book where your boss loses. Every ritual. Every sacrifice. Every unspeakable thing you did to a child to juice your little magic powers. All of it for a being who gets thrown into a lake of fire at the end of the story. Congratulations. That is the worst trade in the history of trades and there is a guy who traded Manhattan for beads who would like a word.

These people will burn the world to ashes before they face judgment. That is not drama. That is the playbook of every cornered empire since Nimrod built his tower. And the only force that has ever stopped it is the one they are terrified of.

His name is Jesus Christ. He is not running for office. He is coming back as King.

Share

Get 50% off for 1 year

If you made it this far, you already know that no mainstream outlet is ever going to touch a single word of this. Wolf left a career managing money for billionaires to spend two decades reading witch trial transcripts and ancient Hebrew lexicons in a room that smells like ramen noodles and regret. As career decisions go, this ranks somewhere between “quitting your day job to become a street magician” and “investing your life savings into a restaurant that only serves foods mentioned in Leviticus.”

A paid subscription keeps this operation alive and helps Lily finish her journalism degree without having to sell a kidney on the very black market we just spent 2,500 words writing about. She would prefer to keep both kidneys and frankly after everything I have read in the last twenty years I would prefer she keep them too.

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling.

Get 50% off for 1 year