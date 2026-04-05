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🐺The Wise Wolf
8h

So I went to YouTube to listen to the Prokofiev concerto that Parsons was playing during his demon summoning sessions and nearly fell out of my chair because the opening is the SAME opening as Megadeth's Symphony of Destruction. Go listen to both right now. I'll wait. That is not a coincidence. Metal musicians have been openly obsessed with Crowley and Parsons for decades. Jimmy Page bought Crowley's house. Ozzy wrote a song called Mr. Crowley. Dave Mustaine named a song Symphony of Destruction and it opens with the same melody that a Satanist was playing while he masturbated onto magical tablets trying to birth the Antichrist. These people are not being subtle about their influences. We are just not paying attention.

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LtJ's avatar
LtJ
8h

Great read, thanks.......

Would like to add this as it ties right into this article you have written

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXegno-IfZI

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