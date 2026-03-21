The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Dan's avatar
Dan
3h

I like sourdough rye myself. I usually make my own breads. I worked in a commercial baker and the additives, I wouldn’t put in when I made bread. 600 loaves a day. I enjoy baking but I don’t ever or extremely rarely make pastry because of the high percentage of fats and worse sugar. Sourdough bread, buns and low sugar banana bread and fruit muffins are my go to recipes. Cream puffs are good as well.

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Jeanne's avatar
Jeanne
2h

Excellent article. Love the 3-ingredient bread recipe. Can't wait to make it! 😊

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