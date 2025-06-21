The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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🐺The Wise Wolf
Jun 21, 2025

Lily, if I were 30 again, I’d be down on one knee asking you to marry me. Articles like this make me glad I’m paying you way more than I should just to have you contributing. This is hilarious.

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Lesley
Jun 25, 2025

Thank You so much for such a well written, truely laugh out loud piece. There wasn't a faction of the hideously obnoxious woke agendas that you missed with this brilliant hit piece.

Such facinating and exciting talent from one still so young. I only just discovered you about 30 mins ago and already I'm a big fan 😁👍 Praise indeed from a cynical 66 yr old Nanna from South London, UK.

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