Hello, beloved community of tender-hearted revolutionaries, queer-coded consciousness seekers, and neurodivergent plant-based anarcho-feminist futurists!

Today, I write not just from a place of privilege—but from a place of deep, wounded, intersectional accountability. I recently realized that I had not yet performed the daily ritual of Land Acknowledgment while sipping my oat milk matcha latte, and that failure alone proves I still have so much unlearning to do.

But I digress. This piece is about healing. About reparations. About the vibes. And above all else, about making the Substack algorithm do what it should have been doing all along: elevating decolonial queer femme voices of color who identify as two-spirit, sapiosexual, demisensual cloudbeings.

Let’s dive in.

But first a poll!

The Cisheteropatriarchy is Literally Violence

If you're still operating within a binary understanding of gender, sweetie… it’s giving colonizer energy. In 2025, gender isn’t just a spectrum—it’s a particle wave of spiritual vibration filtered through the queered lens of cosmic trauma. And if you didn’t understand that sentence, you might be part of the problem.

Every time someone says “you guys,” a nonbinary forest sprite loses their wings.

It’s time to center the marginalized, even if they don’t exist yet. Representation is important—not because it changes the system, but because it generates clout on TikTok and LinkedIn. If your activism isn’t aesthetically pleasing, is it even activism?

Black Lives Matter — But Like, Actually

Not just when it’s trending. Not just when there’s a hashtag war on corporate Twitter. I’m talking year-round, 24/7, Black Trans Lives Matter, especially those who also identify as neurodivergent, aromantic left-handed water signs.

It’s not enough to read one book by bell hooks and cry while posting a black square on your Instagram. You must publicly atone for every subconscious bias you’ve ever had, ideally in a 23-part TikTok series with hand-painted infographics and voiceover from Maya Angelou AI.

Feminism Must Be Matriarchal, Nonbinary, and Algorithmically Optimized

We need feminism that’s not just intersectional—it must be interdimensional. Think bell hooks meets Sailor Moon meets a PhD thesis on the erotic potential of dismantling supply chains. If your feminism doesn’t include sex workers, witches, queer goblins, NFT performance artists, and people who identify as “post-binary fae fluid,” you’re reinforcing the kyriarchy.

If you haven’t cried over the Barbie movie at least three times, re-evaluate your internalized capitalism.

Climate Justice = Racial Justice = Gender Justice = Vibes

We cannot separate the melting ice caps from colonial trauma. We cannot talk about rising sea levels without addressing how microaggressions contribute to ocean salinity. If Greta Thunberg and Lizzo had a baby raised by the ghost of Audre Lorde and a lesbian AI therapist, that’s who should be leading the climate movement.

Abolish lawns. Defund billionaires. Eat the rich—but ethically and with non-GMO dipping sauce.

Final Thoughts (Before the Algorithm Stops Boosting This)

If you’ve made it this far, congratulations. You’ve either reached a new plane of ethical enlightenment or you’re hate-reading this while subtweeting about “the fall of the West.” Either way, thanks for the engagement.

Remember: allyship isn’t a destination—it’s a content strategy.

#DecenterCisVoices

#LandBackNow

#ClimateJusticeIsGenderJustice

#TransRightsAreHumanRights

#NeurodivergentRage

#AbolishThePoliceInMinecraft

#EatTheRichButMakeItVegan

#NoGodsNoGendersNoGasStoves

#FeministKilljoy

#BLM365

#BiPolySwitch

#MarxWasAFurry

#DeconstructTheBinary

#LateStageCapitalismIsABrainWorm

#LetTheAITransition

#ACABIncludesSubstackMods

#OatMilkOverlords

#DecolonizeYourForYouPage

About the Author

Lily-Rose Dawson (she/they/fae) is a 22-year-old journalism student at an elite East Coast liberal arts college with a major in Critical Whiteness Studies and a minor in TikTok Activism. When not deconstructing colonial narratives in Marvel movies, Lily-Rose enjoys rage-screaming at Whole Foods packaging, archiving queer zines written by pigeons, hosting polyamorous healing circles for sad houseplants, and ethically hexing Supreme Court justices on Etsy.

She identifies as post-binary, left-handed, and emotionally vegan.

You can follow her work on Substack, TikTok, Mastodon, and her moss-based communication node located somewhere in a decolonized urban garden.

Before you clutch your crystals and start hyperventilating—yes, this article is satire. I’m a God-fearing, right-wing young woman, raised by a pastor and grounded in actual values—faith, family, truth, and common sense. I believe in traditional roles, hard work, and calling out nonsense when I see it. And lately, Substack has become an absolute cesspool of regurgitated woke trash. It’s laughable. The only people getting traction on here are copy-pasting the same identity-politics sludge, feeding it to an AI, slapping on a rainbow headline, and pretending it’s deep. Then they spend the next 72 hours on Notes begging strangers with 42 followers to “add me so we can game the algorithm together!” It’s pathetic. This platform used to be about real thought and honest writing. Now it’s just a circle-jerk of narcissists pretending to be oppressed while posting selfies with “land acknowledgment” captions and hashtags like #decolonizeyourmoodboard. Frankly, I’m considering publishing elsewhere. Somewhere that doesn’t reward intellectual laziness and trend-chasing groupthink. Somewhere that doesn’t punish you for thinking clearly. If that makes me “problematic,” so be it. I’d rather be a problem than part of your hive. Editor’s Note: Lily, in true scatterbrained Gen Z fashion, forgot her old Substack login and had to start fresh. Wanna subscribe? Go check her out —

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