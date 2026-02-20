The Wise Wolf

Ken k
5h

I've been using this for years. Give it a try.

It's called Tincture of frankincense.

Tincture of frankincense, derived from the resin of the Boswellia tree, has been used traditionally for centuries to address respiratory issues, including bronchitis, by acting as an anti-inflammatory and expectorant. It is thought to help reduce inflammation in the bronchial tubes, ease chest congestion, and reduce mucus production.

Dave L.
5h

I suffered from that same bronchitis every winter... Had to keep a trash can right beside my desk cuz I sat there and spit the s*** out everyday all day long... So much so that I finally realized that my body is not making that I have to be putting that into my body... Which is exactly what I figured out... You're eating a lot of what I call "mush" food... Cereal bread cakes donuts... Anything that's flower based or dairy based... If you pour some cereal in a bowl of milk and come back in 30 minutes 45 minutes all it is is a big wad of mush... As soon as you eat that your stuff in your body with it and it gives the bronchitis a place to breed basically... Stop eating the mush food and in 30 days you will never have bronchitis or any other kind of upper respiratory ever again in your life... To go off of it for 6 months and see how healthy you become... And then if you want to test it start eating mushroom again and within a couple days you'll start spitting that stuff out again and that way you will prove to yourself you'll be able to see it with your own eyes that what I'm talking about is the truth... You have been killing yourself with " mush" food !!!

