Get Ready for Martial Law: ICE Shoots Restrained Man Point-Blank While Bystander Runs Screaming

Video obtained by The Wise Wolf shows half a dozen ICE agents beating a handcuffed man who is face-down on the ground near 26th Street W and Nicollet Ave, then shooting him five times at point-blank range.

The footage shows the man lying face-down on the pavement, hands cuffed behind his back, while approximately six federal agents in body armor beat him for thirty seconds. After the beating, one agent draws his weapon and fires five shots into the restrained man as he lies helpless on the concrete.

A woman passing by witnesses the execution and runs away in terror. The person filming from across the street can be heard yelling “they just fucking killed that man.”

Federal authorities and media outlets are already claiming the man was armed and dangerous and that agents were defending themselves. They are not showing you this video. The video proves they are lying.

The man was face-down. The man was handcuffed. The man posed zero threat when he was executed by federal agents on a Minneapolis street.

This is not immigration enforcement.

Illegal immigrant or not - this is murder.

Share

The Media Is Covering For Them

The City of Minneapolis confirmed awareness of “another shooting involving federal law enforcement in the area of 26th Street W and Nicollet Ave” this morning. Federal authorities are scheduled to provide an update at noon today.

They will tell you this was a justified shooting. They will claim the man threatened agents. They will say federal officers feared for their lives.

The video shows a handcuffed man face-down on concrete being beaten and then executed. There is no scenario where shooting a restrained suspect five times at point-blank range while he lies prone and helpless is justified use of force.

This is happening in Minneapolis. The same city where George Floyd was murdered. Federal agents are operating with complete impunity, killing restrained people on camera, and counting on the media to lie for them.

This Is Fascism

You handcuff a man. You beat him while he’s face-down and defenseless. You shoot him five times while he’s completely restrained. You tell the media he was dangerous. You rely on corporate news to repeat your lie without showing the footage. You count on Americans being too comfortable or too scared to do anything.

This is how authoritarianism operates. Not through dramatic declarations or obvious tyranny, but through normalized violence carried out by federal agents who know they will never face consequences.

The person filming this video risked their safety to document what happened. They captured evidence of an execution. And The Wise Wolf is the only outlet showing you what actually occurred.

Protests have been escalating throughout Minneapolis. Union workers and immigration activists have been organizing. The largest winter storm in a decade is hitting the region, trapping people indoors while federal agents conduct operations without oversight. This feels engineered. A breaking point manufactured in the same city that exploded after George Floyd, timed perfectly with weather that will limit movement and response.

What Happens Next

Federal authorities will hold their press conference at noon. They will claim justified force. Corporate media will amplify their narrative without questioning it. The video showing the actual execution will be suppressed, shadowbanned, deleted from platforms that can’t afford to anger government agencies.

Meanwhile Americans will watch this happen and do nothing because the system has conditioned us to feel powerless. Protest and you get tear-gassed, arrested, labeled an extremist. Speak up and you lose your job, your platform, your ability to function in society. The message is clear - comply or be destroyed.

This is not coming. This is here. Federal agents just executed a handcuffed man on camera and will face zero accountability because the apparatus protecting them is stronger than any illusion of justice we pretend still exists.

The Truth No One Else Will Tell You

Even if this man was undocumented, even if he had committed crimes, even if federal agents had legitimate reason to arrest him - none of that justifies execution. You do not beat handcuffed suspects. You do not shoot restrained people lying face-down on the ground. Basic human rights and constitutional protections apply regardless of citizenship status.

But that’s not how this works anymore. Federal agents operate as an occupying force answerable to no one. They kill with impunity. The media provides cover. And half the country cheers it on while the other half scrolls past because they feel helpless to stop it.

The video exists. The evidence is clear. A handcuffed man was beaten and executed by ICE agents in Minneapolis this morning. What you do with that information determines whether we still have a country worth saving or whether we’ve already surrendered to the fascism taking hold in real-time.

This is why The Wise Wolf exists.

Corporate media won’t show you this footage. Government-approved journalists won’t question the official narrative. Billion-dollar news outlets have sponsors to protect and access to maintain.

We have none of that. We have truth. We have evidence. And we have readers who refuse to let independent journalism die.

We’ve been kicked off every platform we’ve tried to build on. We’ve been suppressed by every algorithm designed to protect power. We’re still here because people like you keep us operating.

If you don’t support journalists willing to publish evidence of federal agents executing handcuffed men, you will lose people like me and Lily. And then nobody will be left to tell you what’s really happening.

Share this article. Archive the video. Demand accountability. Support independent reporting.

Get 20% off forever

Share

Because what you just read is the story that gets journalists killed, deplatformed, and destroyed. We’re doing it anyway.

God bless and stay vigilant.

Editorial Note: This JUST happened and I cranked this article out in 10-minutes of frantic typing. I have fact-checked it as best I could with what little information I could find online.