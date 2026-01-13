STOP ASKING BILLIONAIRE-OWNED, AI ROBOTS IF BILLIONAIRES ARE LYING TO YOU. AI LIES TO PROTECT THE MASTERS.

I wrote an article this week about how the medical industry deliberately keeps people sick because treating diseases is more profitable than curing them. Within hours, my comments section was flooded with people telling me I was lying. Not because they did any research. Not because they read a book or consulted primary sources or talked to a whistleblower or did anything that resembles actual investigation. They asked ChatGPT. They asked Grok. They typed my claims into a text box owned by a billionaire and asked the billionaire’s machine if the billionaire’s system was screwing them over, and when the machine said no, they declared victory and called me a fraud.

This is the dumbest thing I have ever witnessed in my entire life, and I have witnessed a lot of dumb things.

You are asking Elon Musk’s AI if Elon Musk’s friends are lying to you. You are asking OpenAI, a company funded by …