Yesterday I published a piece about a little girl named Martina who spent six months inside an ICE detention facility.

Federal law says twenty days is the limit for holding a child. They held her for one hundred and eighty. A federal judge read the file and called it illegal. Understand that twenty days is already an obscenity. No child belongs in a cage for twenty days or twenty hours or twenty minutes.

The only reason she got out is that her story went viral and ICE had to do something to save face. Strangers who will never meet her shared her photograph until the whole country was looking. Somewhere in an office a public relations man did the math and decided she had become more expensive to keep than to release. That is the machinery that freed her. Not the judge and not the statute and not one shred of decency inside the agency holding her. A hashtag did what the law would not. A little girl’s freedom should never depend on whether enough strangers get angry in time. Thousands of other children are still in those buildings and some of them are BABIES and not one of them is going to go viral.

I read the comments on that piece and they made me angry enough to write this follow up article. Somebody has to call out this hypocritical bullshit.

Dozens of my readers said the same thing in their own words. They feel ‘just terrible’ about the child. Then the BUT shows up wearing its Sunday best. The parents chose to break the law so the parents are responsible for whatever happens to their kid. The cage is included in that.

That is the most cowardly sentence a man can type with a cross in his profile.

You want to argue illegal immigration with me? Have that argument somewhere else because it is not the one I am having. I am not saying throw the doors open for every cartel dope dealer who wants to cross the border. Those men are not the ones sitting in ICE lockdowns anyway. Dope money buys lawyers and bribes and visas. The men running the dope game are here LEGALLY more often than not. The people ICE actually catches are working families who wanted something better for their kids.

THEY ARE EXACTLY WHO YOUR ANCESTORS WERE.

Mine came from Italy, Ireland, and Germany on boats with no permission from anybody. The same is true of most of yours. Remember the lady standing in New York City’s harbor and that whole business about give me your tired and your poor?

Your great grandfather sailed right past her with nothing in his pockets and no paperwork in his hand. Now you want to lecture me about the law. Save the speech for somebody who is buying it.

None of that is even the point I am making. The point is that ICE is locking up CHILDREN. The point is that there are people walking around this country cruel enough to be fine with it. The worst of them do it with a cross around their neck and a Bible verse in their profile. They will tell you they follow the man who said let the little children come to me. Then they will explain to you why a six year old belongs behind razor wire. No, you sure as hell do not follow Him.

So answer one question for me. What did that little girl do to deserve a prison facility that bills you hundreds of dollars a day to hold her?

She did not choose the country of her birth or the route or the hour of the crossing. She did not choose to be born poor. She did not choose to be born in a dangerous country ruled by criminals. She did not choose the arms that carried her over. She cannot sign a contract or consent to her own medical care or be charged as an adult for any crime in this country.

You have decided a six year old is old enough to serve her parent’s sentence.

Ask yourself whether any of this is really about immigration. Is it about keeping Americans safe or making the country great again, or is it about MONEY? A handful of rich con artists with the right connections in government have worked out how to make a fortune off frightened people. The fear does their marketing for them.

So start with one simple question. Why does an immigration agency need more money than every other federal law enforcement agency in America put together?

It does not need any of it. That money was never meant for enforcement. It goes to private corporations that own the buildings where ICE stores people. Every one of those corporations sells shares on the open market like a department store chain. Their stock exploded the week this administration won. Their executives boast to investors about record demand for beds. Their former employees now run the agency cutting their checks. The politicians drafting the legislation somehow always seem to be holding the stock before the vote comes to the floor.

Now follow it to the end. Deporting somebody is not expensive at all. A bus seat or a plane ticket and a few hundred dollars puts a man back in his own country by dinner. So why does ICE hold families for months at a rate that would embarrass a resort hotel? Where are all these people even going? Ask how many they have actually removed and you will find the number barely moved while the spending went vertical.

That right there is your answer. Nobody is being deported in any hurry. They are warehousing human beings and charging you rent on them. We had a word for treating people as property once and every one of you knows exactly what it is. Some of you are CHEERING for it even... So tell me how it worked out. Is crime down in your city?

Do you sleep any better knowing six year old children are behind razor wire tonight so a CEO can hit his quarterly revenue target?

Isaiah had a word for the men who write laws like this one. Woe to those who make unjust laws and issue oppressive decrees, to rob the poor of their rights and make widows their prey. That is not my opinion about immigration policy. That is God promising judgment on any legislature that turns children into revenue.

And Christ was even more specific about it. Whoever causes one of these little ones to stumble would be better off with a millstone hung around his neck and drowned in the depth of the sea. He said the man is better off DROWNED. That is His ruling on grown men who harm children and He wrote no exception for the children whose paperwork was wrong.

Matthew 25 is where Christ sorts the room into sheep and goats. Look hard at who the goats actually are. They are the people who decided little kids belong behind bars so rich men can get richer. They are the ones nodding along at home while a politician stands in front of a twenty four hour news camera with a bleached white smile and lies straight down the lens about a nation made safer by a six year old in a cell. Every one of them believes himself righteous. He measured himself against his OWN standard and never once against GOD’S. Not one of them is a villain in his own mind and that is the entire horror of the passage. They stand in front of Christ genuinely shocked to be sorted with the goats.

Whatever you did not do for one of the least of these you did not do for Me.

He is not speaking in metaphor and there is no footnote for immigration policy. When you defend that cage you are defending His cage. When you blame that child’s parents you are blaming His own.

Do not imagine the flag counts for anything in that room. America is not a legal defense and patriotism is not a covering for it. That is not how judgment works and it has NEVER been how judgment works. If you believe Christ hands out a free pass for cheering children into cages you might as well bow to Nimrod and walk your own kids over to Moloch. You are already worshiping the same thing.

The people who handed Germany to the Nazis were not monsters at a podium. They were respectable churchgoing citizens with reasons of their own. They talked about order and law and how regrettable all of it was but necessary. The trains ran beautifully and every last one of them felt like a decent man right up until the accounting arrived. You are one bad decade away from being them and you are practicing in my comment section.

Martina got a photograph and a lucky break. Six thousand other children got nothing at all. They are still in there learning what a locked door sounds like and learning to fear men in uniforms. The invoice for that education arrives every month with your name printed on it.

You are going to stand in front of God with those prison receipts in your hands. Every damn one of them itemized. I hope you remember exactly what you typed under a story about a first grader. I hope you say it out loud to His face and watch what happens.

The receipts are in your hands. The kids are still locked up…

Independent journalism does not come with a per diem rate. It comes with a laptop and an editor named Lily who spends her summer supervising a cabin full of nine year olds and still reads my copy at midnight. A paid subscription buys records requests and coffee and the nerve required to open my comment section twice in the same week. It also moves me closer to the newsvan I keep threatening to buy and then immediately ruin with bumper stickers.

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling.

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Sources: Every figure in this piece is public. Check them yourself.

ICE budget and scale. ICE ran under $6 billion a year a decade ago and now holds roughly $85 billion, which the Brennan Center’s Lauren-Brooke Eisen says exceeds the annual budget of all other federal law enforcement agencies combined. The 2026 request for the entire Justice Department, FBI included, was a little over $35 billion. NPR, January 21, 2026. https://www.npr.org/2026/01/21/nx-s1-5674887/ice-budget-funding-congress-trump

The $170 billion and the 100,000 bed target. Reconciliation funding for immigration enforcement, including $45 billion for detention expansion and the reopening of Dilley. Brennan Center for Justice. https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/analysis-opinion/private-prison-companies-enormous-windfall-who-stands-gain-ice-expands

Private prison stock after the election. GEO Group closed up more than 37 percent and CoreCivic more than 28 percent, both at five year highs, on the first trading day after the presidential race was called. Stocktwits. https://stocktwits.com/news-articles/markets/equity/geo-cxw-stocks-surge-on-trump-detention-policies/cJ4Tb1eR9C

Profits and the earnings calls. CoreCivic’s 2025 profit rose almost 70 percent to $116.5 million. GEO Group booked $2.63 billion in revenue and its executive chairman called it the most successful year for new business in company history. Investors on the calls pressed the companies over ICE not detaining as many people as they had projected. The Appeal, February 18, 2026. https://theappeal.org/ice-geo-group-corecivic-profits/

The revolving door. ICE acting director David Venturella is a former GEO Group executive who told lawmakers he has divested his GEO stock. NPR, August 8, 2026. https://www.npr.org/2026/08/08/nx-s1-5923881/geo-group-corecivic-immigration-detention

The Dilley contract. A mistakenly released contract addendum obtained by the Houston Chronicle put the facility at about $15.6 million a month, including a $13.1 million base rate to CoreCivic paid regardless of how many people are held there, running through March 2030. RAICES. https://raicestexas.org/news/dilley-cost-houston-chronicle

Cost of supervision versus detention. ICE’s own page lists Alternatives to Detention at under $4.20 per participant per day and states the program increases court appearance rates. Family detention at Dilley has been reported at roughly $296 per person per day. https://www.ice.gov/features/atd

Removals. TRAC’s review of ICE’s own dashboards found total reported removals across FY2025 and FY2026 running about 7 percent above the last full year under the Biden administration. ICE’s dashboard reports higher figures for FY2026 and the two accountings differ. TRAC, Syracuse University. https://tracreports.org/reports/767/

Detained population and criminal history. Roughly three quarters of people in ICE custody have no criminal conviction, and about 5 percent have a violent conviction. TRAC immigration quick facts. https://tracreports.org/immigration/quickfacts/

Children in custody. More than 6,200 children have been held in ICE custody in this administration, with a daily average around 170 and peaks above 400. About 25 children aged three or younger are in custody on an average day. The Marshall Project. https://www.themarshallproject.org/2026/04/06/ice-kids-detention-over-6200-trump https://www.ms.now/news/trump-ice-detention-dilley-kids-immigration