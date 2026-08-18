The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Matt's avatar
Matt
5h

yea, the judges release killers and let rapists lose and then keep kids in jail. Those are the ones that need to be locked up. Not children.

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Shellie Deane's avatar
Shellie Deane
2h

No one should be in detention camps. No one. It happened to Japanese Americans. It might happen to regular US citizens/Christians/Gays/Anyone the Elites need to control. You will not like it one bit. So remember articles like this. WiseWolf writes truth. Jesus most certainly does not approve of razor wire nor detention centers--He understands the evil in men--but He does not approve.

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