The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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elie lichtschein 👽🛹's avatar
elie lichtschein 👽🛹
12h

wow dang, im still reading but already loving

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12 replies by 🐺The Wise Wolf and others
Hilda Page's avatar
Hilda Page
11h

Fear: the devil's greatest trick; his other is shame. WW, you're fine on the second; we love the way you 'let it all hangout.' That's healthy; healing. For fear: Psalm 91 and Psalm 23, as well as Ephesians 6:10-20, nighttime, noontime, anytime, until you've memorized them, and they come to mind unbidden.

IF I lived closer, I would tell you of my "great escapes" or rather "rescues" by God's Hand when none other could have saved me. NO ONE can 'take us out' prior to God's purpose for us (here) being fulfilled. After that, why would we want to be here anyway?

A great Home and inheritance awaits all who call ourselves by His Name. Until then, God will keep you in the way that you go. Keep going for Him. "His perfect love casts-out all fear."

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